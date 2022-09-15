Read full article on original website
A 17-Year-Old Just Landed Figure Skating's First Quad Axel in Competition
Figure skater Ilia Malinin made history last night at the US International Classic. The 17-year-old American landed the first ever quad axel in competition, a groundbreaking moment and fitting culmination to the sport's years of high-flying quad dominance. Malinin nailed the history-making jump, which requires four and a half revolutions...
ESPN
Matthew McClean beats Hugh Foley to win U.S. Mid-Amateur title
ERIN, Wis. -- Matthew McClean won the rain-delayed U.S. Mid-Amateur on Saturday, building a 5-up lead and holding off close friend Hugh Foley in an all-Irish final at Erin Hills. The 36-hole championship match was split over two days because of rain earlier in the week. McClean was 2 up...
GOLF・
CBS Sports
2024 World Cup of Hockey considering play-in tournament, exploring options for Russians
The World Cup of Hockey is returning in 2024, and there will be some tweaks to the event, which was last held in 2016. The NHL is currently weighing a possible play-in tournament for the next World Cup, according to a report from ESPN. The NHL and the NHLPA are...
NBC Sports
Ilia Malinin lands first quadruple Axel in figure skating history
Ilia Malinin landed the first clean, fully rotated quadruple Axel in figure skating competition history to win the U.S. International Classic in Lake Placid, N.Y., on Wednesday night. Malinin, the 17-year-old world junior champion from Virginia, opened his free skate to “Euphoria” by Labrinth with a quad Axel, the last...
ESPN
Five talking points ahead of Women's World Cup
A multiple time Olympian and World Cup representative with the Opals, Jenni Screen understands what it takes to navigate the challenges of playing in the green and gold on the big stage. Alongside an Olympic silver and bronze, Screen was an Opal for the historic 2006 gold medal run in...
ESPN
CF Montreal blank Revolution, keep top finish hopes alive
Alistair Johnston scored his fourth goal of the season on a gorgeous, 72nd-minute counterattack to lift streaking CF Montreal to a 1-0 victory at the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Djordje Mihailovic and Romell Quioto both assisted on the counter, which finished with a goal that sent Montreal to...
MLS・
markerzone.com
GERMAN HOCKEY LEGEND, BROTHER OF FORMER NHLER, SUSPENDED BY TEAM ON SUSPICION OF DOPING
An apparent scandal has rocked the hockey world in Germany. Yannic Seidenberg, considered a legend in that country, has been suspended by his team after a routine test "deviated from the norm." The test was conducted by the National Anti-doping Agency. No one has said what, exactly, showed up in...
NBC Sports
Kuemper represents Caps at NHL Player Media Tour in Las Vegas
Darcy Kuemper has not played a game for the Capitals yet, but he was tasked with representing the team at the NHL Player Media Tour in Las Vegas on Thursday. These events give national media members access to a number of big-name players as players and media alike prepare for the upcoming season.
ESPN
President Joe Biden meets with wife of Brittney Griner to show detained WNBA star is 'front of mind'
WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden met on Friday with Cherelle Griner, wife of Brittney Griner, and reassured her that he is working to gain the WNBA star's freedom. Biden sat down in the Oval Office with Cherelle Griner as well as Elizabeth Whelan, sister of detained former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. Biden conducted the separate meetings to assure the families that the detainees "are at front of mind," said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
markerzone.com
RYAN MACINNIS, SON OF LEGENDARY DEFENCEMAN, TO CONTINUE HOCKEY CAREER OVERSEAS
Ryan MacInnis, a former 2nd round draft pick (43rd overall) of the Arizona Coyotes, is leaving North America to continue his professional hockey career. The 26-year-old forward has signed a contract with Amur Khabarovsk of the KHL for the remainder of this year. MacInnis is the son of Hockey Hall-of-Fame...
ESPN
Dutch beat Americans to finish on top of Davis Cup finals group
GLASGOW, Scotland -- Botic van de Zandschulp and Tallon Griekspoor won their singles against Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul for the Netherlands to finish top of their Davis Cup finals group on Saturday. Van de Zandschulp settled the tie when he defeated Fritz, the world No. 12, 6-4, 7-6...
