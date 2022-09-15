ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wendy Williams: Checks Herself Into Rehab

By Don Juan Fasho
 2 days ago

Prayers are going out to the Wendy Williams has checked herself into rehab.

According to reports she check herself in for Substance Abuse.

Via Page Six :

“It’s gotten worse,” our source shares. “She went from wine to straight up vodka.”

It’s unknown where Williams is receiving treatment, but she previously sought help from centers in Florida and Long Island City, New York.

We’re told Williams’ health and addiction issues worsened after her former daytime talk show’s production company allegedly “refused” to get her help.

“They turned their backs on her,” our source now explains. “They had too much control over someone so vulnerable.”

