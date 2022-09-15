ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati: The Bengals Take On The Dallas Cowboys On Sunday

By Don Juan Fasho
 2 days ago

It looks like the Bengals will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Let’s wish the team and Joe Burrow good luck!

  • Who do you think will win?
  • Are you travelling to Dallas to attend the game ?

AthlonSports.com

Jerry Jones Makes Official Decision On His Future With The Dallas Cowboys

A large group of Dallas Cowboys fans have grown tired of Jerry Jones and his decisions for the franchise. However, the 79-year-old NFL owner isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Jones sent a clear message about his future with the Cowboys this Friday morning. "I'll never sell this team," he said during a segment on 105.3 The Fan.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Jerry Jones: Cowboys don't plan to trade for veteran QB after Dak Prescott injury

The Dallas Cowboys need to add a quarterback to their depth chart in the wake of Dak Prescott’s injury, but it doesn’t seem like they will be swinging for the fences. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday and shared some interesting revelations. First, he said that after Prescott’s surgery, they now feel the quarterback might miss only 3-4 weeks rather than 6-8 weeks. The Cowboys don't even have plans to place Prescott on injured reserve because they don’t want the quarterback to be forced to miss four games.
DALLAS, TX
defpen

Cowboys Sign Cooper Rush Following Dak Prescott Injury

The 2022-2023 NFL regular season has not started the way that many Dallas Cowboys fans had hoped it would. During the first week of the season, the Cowboys suffered a 16-point loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the final quarter of the loss, the Cowboys lost their starting quarterback, Dak Prescott, to a thumb injury.
DALLAS, TX
Cincy Jungle

Bengals at Cowboys Week 2 Madden Simulation

It’s not often a road team in the NFL is a touchdown-favorite, but that’s who the Cincinnati Bengals are this week. Cincinnati will face a Dallas Cowboys team one week after their quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a right thumb injury. This is comforting for Bengals fans, but history has not always been kind to the team in these circumstances.
CINCINNATI, OH
