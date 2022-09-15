Cincinnati: The Bengals Take On The Dallas Cowboys On Sunday

Related
Mike McCarthy Sends A Blunt Message To Cowboys Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore
Is it safe to say Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore could be on the hot seat? It certainly seems like it, at least based off what Mike McCarthy is saying this Friday morning. The Cowboys opened the 2022 season with a humiliating 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The...
Jerry Jones Makes Official Decision On His Future With The Dallas Cowboys
A large group of Dallas Cowboys fans have grown tired of Jerry Jones and his decisions for the franchise. However, the 79-year-old NFL owner isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Jones sent a clear message about his future with the Cowboys this Friday morning. "I'll never sell this team," he said during a segment on 105.3 The Fan.
Jerry Jones: Cowboys don't plan to trade for veteran QB after Dak Prescott injury
The Dallas Cowboys need to add a quarterback to their depth chart in the wake of Dak Prescott’s injury, but it doesn’t seem like they will be swinging for the fences. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday and shared some interesting revelations. First, he said that after Prescott’s surgery, they now feel the quarterback might miss only 3-4 weeks rather than 6-8 weeks. The Cowboys don't even have plans to place Prescott on injured reserve because they don’t want the quarterback to be forced to miss four games.
Cowboys Sign Cooper Rush Following Dak Prescott Injury
The 2022-2023 NFL regular season has not started the way that many Dallas Cowboys fans had hoped it would. During the first week of the season, the Cowboys suffered a 16-point loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the final quarter of the loss, the Cowboys lost their starting quarterback, Dak Prescott, to a thumb injury.
Bengals at Cowboys Week 2 Madden Simulation
It’s not often a road team in the NFL is a touchdown-favorite, but that’s who the Cincinnati Bengals are this week. Cincinnati will face a Dallas Cowboys team one week after their quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a right thumb injury. This is comforting for Bengals fans, but history has not always been kind to the team in these circumstances.
Skip Bayless’ asinine take on Dak Prescott-less Cowboys season
Skip Bayless will say anything to get people to turn their heads 180 degrees and look at him with raised eyebrows. His latest hit came when he said that he believes that the Dallas Cowboys will reach the NFC Championship Game even with the absence of quarterback Dak Prescott. It’s...
NFL Odds: Bengals vs. Cowboys prediction, odds and pick – 9/18/2022
Two “pissed off” teams will go head-to-head on Sunday as the Cincinnati Bengals will head to Jerry’s World to square off with the Dallas Cowboys as both sides attempt to avoid starting off 0-2. It is about that time to check out our NFL odds series, where our Bengals-Cowboys prediction and pick will be revealed.
La'el Collins Happy to be in Cincinnati After Spending Seven Years in Dallas: 'I Wasn’t Getting The Things I Needed'
Collins signed with the Bengals after he was released by the Cowboys in March
WATCH: Jordan Jefferson Towson Postgame
West Virginia defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson talks the Towson win
How James Harden bounces back considered biggest question for Sixers
As the Philadelphia 76ers head into the 2022-23 season, there are a ton of expectations placed upon them. The Sixers have a lot of talent on this roster led by Joel Embiid and James Harden and they have a rising star in Tyrese Maxey. The team also made quite a...
Halftime Analysis: Stroud, Harrison Jr. Look Completely Unstoppable
The Buckeyes have scored a touchdown every time they've had the ball ... and they've faced very little resistance.
