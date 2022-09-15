ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

Two dead following plane crash near South Carolina's coast

By Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19I7r6_0hwZ2GFy00

The Horry County Coroner has confirmed that two people died in the crash of a single engine plane near Conway, Wednesday afternoon. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash of the Piper P28R, that came down in a wooded area, near the county's Solid Waste Authority facility north of Myrtle Beach.

The pilot had reported engine failure to Air Traffic Control and told them he was not within sight of the local airport. There were no reports on injuries to anyone on the ground.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myhorrynews.com

Two dead in Horry County plane crash north of Myrtle Beach

Both people in a single-engine Piper P28R were killed around noon Wednesday when the plane crashed into a wooded area about eight miles north of Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Coroner's Office and the Federal Aviation Administration. The plane "experienced engine issues, crashed in a wooded area and caught...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Coroner IDs victims in Horry County plane crash

Two North Carolina men were killed in Wednesday's plane crash in Horry County, authorities said. Terry Druffell, 66, and Barrie McMurtrie, 72, both from Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, died at the scene from injuries they sustained in the crash, according to a news release from the Horry County Coroner's Office.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, SC
Conway, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Horry County, SC
State
North Carolina State
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Accidents
Myrtle Beach, SC
Crime & Safety
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
Conway, SC
Accidents
State
South Carolina State
Horry County, SC
Accidents
FOX8 News

FAA: Plane that crashed near Conway experienced engine issues

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A plane that crashed Wednesday in the Conway area leaving two people dead was experiencing engine issues, according to preliminary information from the Federal Aviation Administration. Two people were on board the small plane that crashed Wednesday in a wooded area near McNeill Street in the Conway area, according to […]
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

3 injured, lanes blocked following crash in Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Three people were taken to the hospital and lanes are blocked following a two-vehicle crash in Longs Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 9:34 a.m. to the area of Highway 905 and Freemont Road. Drivers are asked to avoid the...
LONGS, SC
live5news.com

‘You gonna die’: New report details fatal officer-involved shooting

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - An investigation report from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division provides new details about what led up to a deadly officer-involved shooting in Georgetown. In the report, SLED says James Frazier, Jr., 50, was identified as the suspect in an armed robbery at a gas station...
GEORGETOWN, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Air Traffic Control#Traffic Accident#Aircraft#The Horry County Coroner#Solid Waste Authority
WBTW News13

Car rolls over in crash along George Bishop Parkway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A car rolled over Thursday morning in a crash along George Bishop Parkway. The crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday near Theatre Drive. No one was transported to the hospital at the time, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Lanes of traffic were blocked as of 9 a.m., according […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Police working to remove man from home in Georgetown standoff

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown police say that an armed man has barricaded himself inside a home in Georgetown early Saturday morning. Officers responded to 308 Shade Street for a shots fired call, according to Deputy Chief Nelson Brown of the Georgetown Police Department. Officers contained the scene and were...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WBTW News13

Man shot at passing vehicles while barricaded inside Georgetown home, authorities say

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — Georgetown police arrested a 24-year-old man Saturday morning after he barricaded himself in a house and reportedly shot at items inside the home and at passing vehicles, authorities said. Christopher Elliot McLeod was charged with aggravated breach of peace and discharging a firearm into a dwelling after the incident on the […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach International Airport parking lots near capacity

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach International Airport parking lots were nearing capacity Friday afternoon, according to the airport. Because of increased weekend travel, signs are being placed along the airport loop directing traffic to overflow parking, according to the airport. Anyone traveling through the airport over the weekend is encouraged to arrive early […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
NTSB
WBTW News13

Former Horry County administrator announced as SCDOT chief of staff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced its new Chief of Staff and Acting Deputy Secretary on Friday. Justin Powell, former Deputy Secretary for Finance and Administration, will now oversee and execute numerous strategic initiatives on behalf of the agency, according to a press release. “I’m pleased to appoint Mr. Powell […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Part of Second Avenue Pier falls into ocean in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Part of the Second Avenue Pier fell into the ocean Wednesday morning in Myrtle Beach. The debris washed ashore between 22nd and 24th avenues south, according to the city. Crews brought in machinery to remove the debris from the water.They were finished by about 10:30 a.m. The end of the […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Lifeguarding in Myrtle Beach: Do changes need to be made?

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - According to experts, there is a one in 18 million chance of drowning in the ocean when a lifeguard is watching. This summer, just in Myrtle Beach, three people drowned, all in spots where lifeguards were working. Myrtle Beach has over ten miles of beach...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Pregnant woman killed in Marion shooting, deputy coroner says

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A pregnant woman was killed Wednesday night in a shooting in Marion, according to Marion County Deputy Coroner Jim Gray. The shooting happened along Wallace Circle. The victim was identified as 31-year-old Vanessa Cross, Gray said. Family members told him Cross was about eight months pregnant. Gray said the unborn baby […]
MARION, SC
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy