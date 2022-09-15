Two dead following plane crash near South Carolina's coast

The Horry County Coroner has confirmed that two people died in the crash of a single engine plane near Conway, Wednesday afternoon. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash of the Piper P28R, that came down in a wooded area, near the county's Solid Waste Authority facility north of Myrtle Beach.

The pilot had reported engine failure to Air Traffic Control and told them he was not within sight of the local airport. There were no reports on injuries to anyone on the ground.