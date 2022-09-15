ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee Police have released photos of the car involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Brady Street

By Steven Martinez, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago
Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down the driver who on Sunday struck and killed a pedestrian on Brady Street in a hit-and-run crash.

Investigators Thursday morning released photos of the unknown suspect's car, a 2011-2018, dark gray, Jeep Grand Cherokee. The car's license plate is not legible in the photos.

The crash happened about 11:54 p.m. Suon the 1200 block of East Brady Street, near the intersection with North Franklin Place. The victim was later identified as Arne J. Bast, 32, of Milwaukee. Friends have launched a GoFundMe campaign in Bast's honor with the goal of providing him "the memorial he deserves." As of Thursday morning, the campaign had raised just over $4,600 toward a $5,000 goal.

Anyone with information on the crash can contact Police Officer William Michel at 414- 935-7431 or wmiche@milwaukee.gov.

According to statistics from Milwaukee's Traffic Safety Unit, as of Tuesday there have been 45 fatal crashes this year in the city. There were 62 such crashes in all of 2021.

Contact Steve Martinez at steve.martinez@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stjmartinez.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeep Grand Cherokee#North Franklin Place#Gofundme#Traffic Safety Unit
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

