ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB playoff picture: Standings, bracket, matchups, projections, new baseball postseason format explained

By Dayn Perry, Mike Axisa, R.J. Anderson
CBS Sports
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Absent from Saturday's lineup

Arozarena isn't starting Saturday against the Rangers, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Arozarena is getting a rare day off after he hit just .182 with a double, three RBI, two runs and two stolen bases over the last five games. Ji-Man Choi will serve as the designated hitter and bat seventh.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Retreats to bench

Mateo isn't starting Saturday against the Blue Jays. Mateo started the last five games but went just 3-for-18 with a home run, two RBI and six strikeouts. Gunnar Henderson is starting at shortstop and batting fifth Saturday.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CBS Sports

Braves' Robbie Grossman: Heads to bench

Grossman will sit Saturday against the Phillies. Grossman hits the bench after starting nine straight games. He was needed in an everyday role while Ronald Acuna's knee issues limited him to designated hitter duty, but Acuna is now able play the field again, so Grossman could find himself on the bench more frequently going forward. He managed a .943 OPS with two home runs and a steal over that nine-game stretch, however, a performance which should prevent his playing time from being cut too significantly.
MLB
FOX Sports

AL MVP Race: Cases for Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani; odds, stats, predictions

The 2022 MLB season has provided us with one of the most fascinating MVP races of all time. On the West Coast, Los Angeles Angels pitcher/outfielder Shohei Ohtani is putting together an absolutely unique season. He has a 2.55 ERA and 188 strikeouts in 141 innings, making him one of the best pitchers in the world. He also has hit 34 home runs at the plate and has been 45% better than the average major-league hitter by wRC+ (weighted runs created plus). Essentially, he has been a top-five pitcher and a top-10 hitter while doing both jobs full-time.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Standings#Braves#Playoff Format#Dodgers#Nl#Mets#Yankees#Al Central#Phillies
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Exits with left elbow contusion

Mountcastle was removed from Saturday's game against the Blue Jays due to a left elbow contusion, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports. Mountcastle was hit by a pitch in the top of the second inning and remained in the game to run the bases, but he was replaced defensively in the bottom half of the frame. He underwent X-rays that came back negative, so he should be considered day-to-day for now.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Hits two-run homer

Cruz went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's loss to the Mets. Cruz hit an eighth-inning home run that sent Tyler Heineman home. It was Cruz's sixteenth homer of the year, his second in three days, and his fifth this month. Cruz is having his best stretch since he was called up to the big league club June 20. The rookie shortstop is slashing .288/.311/.644 this month after going 17-for-59. Cruz has also struck out 23 times in that span, but has raised his batting average from .202 to .221.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Albert Pujols’ home run, Ryan Helsley’s immaculate inning

The St. Louis Cardinals had a historic night in their 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Albert Pujols is turning back the clock as the 42-year-old is in a race to become the fourth player to reach 700 home runs before he wraps up his 22-year MLB career. In the sixth inning, Pujols belted his 698th homer to tie the game. This came two days after Pujols became the third player to hit for 2,200 RBI, with the other two being Hank Aaron (2,297) and Babe Ruth (2,213).
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Heads to bench versus lefty

Varsho is not in the lineup Thursday against the Padres, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports. Left-hander Sean Manaea will start Thursday's contest on the bump for San Diego, so the lefty-hitting Varsho will begin the game on the bench. In his place, Jordan Luplow will start in right field and bat sixth in the order.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Remains sidelined

Haniger (back) remains on the bench Saturday against the Angels. Haniger left Sunday's game against Atlanta with tightness in his lower back and hasn't seen the field since. It's still not clear exactly when he'll return, though he was at least able to swing and run prior to Friday's series opener. Sam Haggerty will be the right fielder Saturday.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Eugenio Suarez: X-rays inconclusive

Suarez underwent an X-ray on his right index finger that was inconclusive following Friday's game against the Angels, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Suarez sustained his injury while fielding a ground ball in the fourth inning and initially remained in the game, but he was ultimately removed in the fifth. The 31-year-old will likely undergo additional testing Saturday before the Mariners determine his status.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Angels' Andrew Velazquez: Shifts to 60-day IL

Velazquez (knee) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Saturday. Velazquez's move to the 60-day IL is simply procedural, as the Angels announced this week that the shortstop will be shut down for the remainder of the season after suffering a torn right meniscus. He'll likely be ready for spring training in 2023, while Livan Soto was called up to provide additional depth in the Angels' infield.
MLB
The Spun

Potential Broadcast Partner For LIV Golf Has Reportedly Emerged

At first, LIV Golf seemed like a curiosity, but the fledgling Saudi-backed series has been able to lure away some major PGA Tour pros. With LIV looking like it will continue to be a player on the golf landscape, the organization is looking to secure a television rights deal. According to Front Office Sports, FOX has emerged as the "leading contender."
GOLF
CBS Sports

Twins' Jorge Polanco: Pulled from rehab game

Polanco was removed from Friday's rehab start at Triple-A St. Paul due to knee discomfort, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Polanco began his rehab assignment Friday, but it's discouraging that he was unable to make it through the game at St. Paul. He's slated to have an active recovery day and receive treatment Saturday, and a better idea of his status should come into focus based on how he feels afterward.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Riding pine against southpaw

Rojas isn't in the lineup Friday against the Padres. Rojas started against a left-handed pitcher Thursday against San Diego but will head to the bench for the third time in the last five games since southpaw Blake Snell is on the mound Friday. Sergio Alcantara is starting at the hot corner and batting seventh.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy