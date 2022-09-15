MLB playoff picture: Standings, bracket, matchups, projections, new baseball postseason format explained

Read full article on original website
MLB Odds: Phillies vs. Braves prediction, odds and pick – 9/17/2022
The Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves meet for the second time in as many days in a matchup that pits two of the better teams in the National League. Join us for our MLB odds series, where our Phillies-Braves prediction and pick will be revealed. The Phillies were in...
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Finds an Excuse for Craig Kimbrel Following Blown Save
Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel blew his fifth save of the season last night, but manager Dave Roberts sees a silver lining in the embattled righty's performance.
CBS Sports
Rays' Randy Arozarena: Absent from Saturday's lineup
Arozarena isn't starting Saturday against the Rangers, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Arozarena is getting a rare day off after he hit just .182 with a double, three RBI, two runs and two stolen bases over the last five games. Ji-Man Choi will serve as the designated hitter and bat seventh.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Retreats to bench
Mateo isn't starting Saturday against the Blue Jays. Mateo started the last five games but went just 3-for-18 with a home run, two RBI and six strikeouts. Gunnar Henderson is starting at shortstop and batting fifth Saturday.
CBS Sports
Braves' Robbie Grossman: Heads to bench
Grossman will sit Saturday against the Phillies. Grossman hits the bench after starting nine straight games. He was needed in an everyday role while Ronald Acuna's knee issues limited him to designated hitter duty, but Acuna is now able play the field again, so Grossman could find himself on the bench more frequently going forward. He managed a .943 OPS with two home runs and a steal over that nine-game stretch, however, a performance which should prevent his playing time from being cut too significantly.
Keith McPherson is done with Aaron Hicks, Josh Donaldson
On the latest episode of the BXB podcast, Keith McPherson is joined by C-Mac, filling in for Sweeny Murti and discussing the lack of production from Aaron Hicks and Josh Donaldson.
Dodgers News: LA Set to Officially Get a Big Bat Back in the Lineup
The Dodgers lineup finally gets back to full strength with the return of Gavin Lux.
FOX Sports
AL MVP Race: Cases for Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani; odds, stats, predictions
The 2022 MLB season has provided us with one of the most fascinating MVP races of all time. On the West Coast, Los Angeles Angels pitcher/outfielder Shohei Ohtani is putting together an absolutely unique season. He has a 2.55 ERA and 188 strikeouts in 141 innings, making him one of the best pitchers in the world. He also has hit 34 home runs at the plate and has been 45% better than the average major-league hitter by wRC+ (weighted runs created plus). Essentially, he has been a top-five pitcher and a top-10 hitter while doing both jobs full-time.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Exits with left elbow contusion
Mountcastle was removed from Saturday's game against the Blue Jays due to a left elbow contusion, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports. Mountcastle was hit by a pitch in the top of the second inning and remained in the game to run the bases, but he was replaced defensively in the bottom half of the frame. He underwent X-rays that came back negative, so he should be considered day-to-day for now.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Hits two-run homer
Cruz went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's loss to the Mets. Cruz hit an eighth-inning home run that sent Tyler Heineman home. It was Cruz's sixteenth homer of the year, his second in three days, and his fifth this month. Cruz is having his best stretch since he was called up to the big league club June 20. The rookie shortstop is slashing .288/.311/.644 this month after going 17-for-59. Cruz has also struck out 23 times in that span, but has raised his batting average from .202 to .221.
Yardbarker
Yankees OF Harrison Bader calls out fans who believe his acquisition was a bad move
The New York Yankees are still waiting patiently for the return of trade acquisition Harrison Bader, who’s enjoyed the past few days with Double-A Somerset during a rehab assignment. Bader made an impact on Wednesday, hitting a home run, finally showcasing some of the power the Yankees invested in...
Aaron Boone ejection is every Yankees fan reacting to Frankie Montas start
You want to blame Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s eighth-inning error? Go ahead. The offense going 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position and leaving 11 runners on base? Yup! Keep it coming! The bullpen was terrible. Frankie Montas was worse. The New York Yankees blew it against the Milwaukee Brewers and were bad.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Albert Pujols’ home run, Ryan Helsley’s immaculate inning
The St. Louis Cardinals had a historic night in their 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Albert Pujols is turning back the clock as the 42-year-old is in a race to become the fourth player to reach 700 home runs before he wraps up his 22-year MLB career. In the sixth inning, Pujols belted his 698th homer to tie the game. This came two days after Pujols became the third player to hit for 2,200 RBI, with the other two being Hank Aaron (2,297) and Babe Ruth (2,213).
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Heads to bench versus lefty
Varsho is not in the lineup Thursday against the Padres, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports. Left-hander Sean Manaea will start Thursday's contest on the bump for San Diego, so the lefty-hitting Varsho will begin the game on the bench. In his place, Jordan Luplow will start in right field and bat sixth in the order.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Remains sidelined
Haniger (back) remains on the bench Saturday against the Angels. Haniger left Sunday's game against Atlanta with tightness in his lower back and hasn't seen the field since. It's still not clear exactly when he'll return, though he was at least able to swing and run prior to Friday's series opener. Sam Haggerty will be the right fielder Saturday.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Eugenio Suarez: X-rays inconclusive
Suarez underwent an X-ray on his right index finger that was inconclusive following Friday's game against the Angels, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Suarez sustained his injury while fielding a ground ball in the fourth inning and initially remained in the game, but he was ultimately removed in the fifth. The 31-year-old will likely undergo additional testing Saturday before the Mariners determine his status.
CBS Sports
Angels' Andrew Velazquez: Shifts to 60-day IL
Velazquez (knee) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Saturday. Velazquez's move to the 60-day IL is simply procedural, as the Angels announced this week that the shortstop will be shut down for the remainder of the season after suffering a torn right meniscus. He'll likely be ready for spring training in 2023, while Livan Soto was called up to provide additional depth in the Angels' infield.
Potential Broadcast Partner For LIV Golf Has Reportedly Emerged
At first, LIV Golf seemed like a curiosity, but the fledgling Saudi-backed series has been able to lure away some major PGA Tour pros. With LIV looking like it will continue to be a player on the golf landscape, the organization is looking to secure a television rights deal. According to Front Office Sports, FOX has emerged as the "leading contender."
GOLF・
CBS Sports
Twins' Jorge Polanco: Pulled from rehab game
Polanco was removed from Friday's rehab start at Triple-A St. Paul due to knee discomfort, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Polanco began his rehab assignment Friday, but it's discouraging that he was unable to make it through the game at St. Paul. He's slated to have an active recovery day and receive treatment Saturday, and a better idea of his status should come into focus based on how he feels afterward.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Riding pine against southpaw
Rojas isn't in the lineup Friday against the Padres. Rojas started against a left-handed pitcher Thursday against San Diego but will head to the bench for the third time in the last five games since southpaw Blake Snell is on the mound Friday. Sergio Alcantara is starting at the hot corner and batting seventh.
