What's keeping Arik Gilbert from playing more?

Good morning. Georgia football will travel today for its first true road game Saturday at South Carolina.

It’s safe to assume that Arik Gilbert will be on the 70-player travel squad.

The tight end was one of the biggest buzzed about names for the Bulldogs this offseason after his two touchdown spring game showing and a reason why the Bulldogs tight end room was drawing so much praise.

He’s had a quiet first two games behind Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington.

I asked Kirby Smart this week if having those two impact players in front of Gilbert is what’s keeping Gilbert’s snaps so limited.

“It's really based on Arik's performance, it's not really based on those guys,” Smart said. “We have really quality guys at O-line, and they all play and we play the guys that can play winning football and can communicate and execute. We like to have depth at those positions, but that's all based on how he practices and how he carries over the game plan.”

Gilbert was away from the team last season for personal reasons after transferring from LSU where he had a productive freshman campaign with 35 catches for 368 yards and 2 touchdowns in eight games.

“It’s just like trying to get a new offense down and just trying to learn it,” Bowers said after Wednesday’s practice. “Just learn all the little things because there are a bunch of little things in the offense that are a little bit challenging to learn straight off.”

There are 16 different players with a catch in the first two games for Georgia.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound Gilbert isn’t one of them. He’s played 13 snaps so far this season—five fewer than freshman Oscar Delp—and has been targeted twice, according to Pro Football Focus.

The South Carolina game may not be the one for Gilbert to see increased playing time but a week later against Kent offers that opportunity.

Saturday picks

Georgia Southern at UAB. Yes, I know this has been a week where the Eagles have gotten tons of attention for the Nebraska upset. It may not win, but I’m still taking GSU getting 11 ½ points.

Louisiana Monroe at Alabama. Nick Saban sort of went off on a reporter this week who asked a question pertaining to the quality of opponents. The Tide has some steam to let off. Take them giving 49 1/2

Old Dominion at Virginia. Monarchs can claim state title with a victory after already beating Virginia Tech. They may not get the win, but take them getting 9 ½ against Cavs team that lost 24-3 at Illinois.

Two other games that intrigue me

Ole Miss at Georgia Tech (3:30 p.m., ABC): A win over a top 20 SEC team would do wonders for Geoff Collins. Lane Kiffin’s team doesn’t open SEC play until Oct. 1.

BYU at Oregon (3:30 p.m., Fox): Dan Lanning got his first win last week in resounding fashion in a 70-14 knockout of Eastern Washington. Get a win over a ranked BYU and that Georgia loss will sting a little less.

