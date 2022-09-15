ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

What's keeping Arik Gilbert from playing more?

By Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AK3xU_0hwZ29A800

Good morning. Georgia football will travel today for its first true road game Saturday at South Carolina.

It’s safe to assume that Arik Gilbert will be on the 70-player travel squad.

The tight end was one of the biggest buzzed about names for the Bulldogs this offseason after his two touchdown spring game showing and a reason why the Bulldogs tight end room was drawing so much praise.

He’s had a quiet first two games behind Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington.

I asked Kirby Smart this week if having those two impact players in front of Gilbert is what’s keeping Gilbert’s snaps so limited.

“It's really based on Arik's performance, it's not really based on those guys,” Smart said. “We have really quality guys at O-line, and they all play and we play the guys that can play winning football and can communicate and execute. We like to have depth at those positions, but that's all based on how he practices and how he carries over the game plan.”

Gilbert was away from the team last season for personal reasons after transferring from LSU where he had a productive freshman campaign with 35 catches for 368 yards and 2 touchdowns in eight games.

“It’s just like trying to get a new offense down and just trying to learn it,” Bowers said after Wednesday’s practice. “Just learn all the little things because there are a bunch of little things in the offense that are a little bit challenging to learn straight off.”

There are 16 different players with a catch in the first two games for Georgia.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound Gilbert isn’t one of them. He’s played 13 snaps so far this season—five fewer than freshman Oscar Delp—and has been targeted twice, according to Pro Football Focus.

The South Carolina game may not be the one for Gilbert to see increased playing time but a week later against Kent offers that opportunity.

Saturday picks

Georgia Southern at UAB. Yes, I know this has been a week where the Eagles have gotten tons of attention for the Nebraska upset. It may not win, but I’m still taking GSU getting 11 ½ points.

Louisiana Monroe at Alabama. Nick Saban sort of went off on a reporter this week who asked a question pertaining to the quality of opponents. The Tide has some steam to let off. Take them giving 49 1/2

Old Dominion at Virginia. Monarchs can claim state title with a victory after already beating Virginia Tech. They may not get the win, but take them getting 9 ½ against Cavs team that lost 24-3 at Illinois.

Two other games that intrigue me

Ole Miss at Georgia Tech (3:30 p.m., ABC): A win over a top 20 SEC team would do wonders for Geoff Collins. Lane Kiffin’s team doesn’t open SEC play until Oct. 1.

BYU at Oregon (3:30 p.m., Fox): Dan Lanning got his first win last week in resounding fashion in a 70-14 knockout of Eastern Washington. Get a win over a ranked BYU and that Georgia loss will sting a little less.

Follow me on Twitter @marcweiszer and email me at mweiszer@onlineathens.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
State
Illinois State
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
State
South Carolina State
bbnews.today

‘Nobody cares about your feelings’: Bulldogs No. 1 in latest AP poll

Many players walked into the Bulldogs’ practice facility Monday morning with the same demeanor they’ve had since the first days of spring practice – focused. Georgia’s football team started the 2022 season ranked No. 3, but after just two weeks, Kirby Smart’s squad once again sits atop the college football rankings at No. 1. Since the beginning of the season, the Bulldogs have dominated the…
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia-Florida Hall of Fame announces 4 inductees for class of 2022

The Georgia-Florida Hall of Fame is recognizing 4 greats from the 2 schools ahead of this year’s meeting in Jacksonville. On Thursday, it was announced that 2 players from each school will be inducted into the game’s Hall of Fame. Champ Bailey and John Little from Georgia will...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

OPINION: UGA over-admittance hurts student housing

The University of Georgia is highly ranked, coming in at number 10 on a list of the best public universities in the United States, according to the college rankings platform Niche. This renowned reputation allows for a plethora of benefits, along with plenty of increased interest from prospective students. Nearly 40,000 applications were submitted for the fall semester of 2022, and over 6,200 freshmen were welcomed to UGA last month, both record-setting statistics.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Lane Kiffin
accesswdun.com

Football: White County tripped up by Stephens County

TOCCOA, Ga. - Stephens County took control of all three phases Friday night as they defeated White County, 53-14, Friday night. The Indians jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead before White County answered on a Caysen Duvall 95-yard kickoff return to cut the lead in half. From there, however, Stephens County scored 30 straight points on three short touchdown runs from Javin Gordon, a 50-yard pitch and catch and a safety that gave the Indians a 44-7 lead.
TOCCOA, GA
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
ATLANTA, GA
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles Georgia, Southeast of Atlanta

An earthquake struck Georgia tonight, according to USGS, with more than a dozen people using the “Did you feel it?” tool on the USGS website to report feeling it. The epicenter of the quake was southeast of Atlanta, roughly 8.5 miles southwest of Mansfield, Georgia; the depth of the magnitude 2.4 earthquake was shallow at only 1.6 km. The earthquake struck at 9:20 pm local time.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Bulldogs#Lsu
Red and Black

The William indefinitely delays move-in

The William has once again delayed move-in for its tenants, according to a statement posted Thursday evening on its website. This time around, no date was given for either a construction completion date or an expected move-in. The apartments were initially slated to be finished in July, with move-in to...
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
Red and Black

ACCPD blotter: UGA student ID stolen to scam other students and more

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department received a call at approximately 1:51 p.m. on Sept. 9 reporting the identity theft of a University of Georgia student on Aug. 29, according to a report from ACCPD. The student was in a GroupMe chat for UGA football tickets when he was asked by...
ATHENS, GA
coladaily.com

Athens-based beer company crosses enemy lines bringing new beer to Midlands

Gamecock and bulldog fans teamed up Thursday evening to welcome an Athens, GA-based brewing company to the Midlands. Creature Comforts Brewing Company is expanding distribution and hosted a launch party at WECO Bottle and Biergarten for local beer drinkers to celebrate. The brewing company showcased four popular beers at the...
COLUMBIA, SC
Athens Banner-Herald

Athens Banner-Herald

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
754K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Athens, GA from Online Athens.

 http://onlineathens.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy