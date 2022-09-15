ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Peterson: Let's not forget the role Tom Manning played in Iowa State's win against Iowa

By Randy Peterson, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 2 days ago

Tom Manning gave the answer I anticipated, but I had to ask anyway.

Since people sometimes (often?) criticize offensive coordinators when things don’t go well, how many of those people also provided praise after Iowa State’s game-winning, 99-yard drive against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium last week?

Ha.

Negative noise often is louder than the positive — especially, in this case, when we're talking about people in charge of calling plays for high-level football programs in a stadium full of emotional fans.

“I understand the position I have,” Manning said Wednesday night. “That’s just the way it is. That’s how it’s always been.”

I figured that’s what he’d say. He’s been at this gig a while. He’s been a tight ends coach in the NFL. He’s been in charge of Iowa State’s offense for all but one season of the Matt Campbell regime.

Still, I wondered.

More: Peterson: Iowa State lineman proudly recreates 'the drive of a lifetime' to beat Iowa

“It is what it is, man,” Manning said. “I try not to pay attention to it, either good or bad.

“My job is to do the best I can, do the best we can collectively as a staff, to try to put our kids in the best position to feel comfortable, and to be successful.

“I understand there’s passionate people, and people passionate about our football team, and that’s awesome.”

Wednesday was the first time Manning talked publicly about the Cyclones' eye-opening drive that included six third-down conversions, just one negative-yardage play, no penalties and most important — no turnovers.

“Really, our players did a great job executing,” Manning said. “We picked up a couple third downs with great reads by the quarterback and really good efforts by wide receivers to get open.

“Really, it’s just a credit to our kids. They did a great job of executing when it was really important.”

More: Peterson: In 99-yard drive, Hunter Dekkers became 'the guy' for Iowa State football

The drive ended with Xavier Hutchinson catching an 8-yard touchdown pass with 8:47 remaining.

Hutchinson enters Saturday’s 1 p.m. game against Ohio University with 19 catches for 226 yards and four touchdowns. He shares the Big 12 lead for touchdown receptions. He has caught 10 more passes than any of his teammates. He and quarterback Hunter Dekkers have formed a pretty good pitch-and-catch relationship.

“Xavier is an elite football player,” Manning said. “He’s an elite human. He goes about his business professionally. He’s an incredible young man. I’m not surprised he had a great (game Saturday).

“He’s a guy that’s motivated to be a great player. He has all the habits and talents that hopefully will allow him to play really good football the rest of the way.”

Hutchinson and Dekkers get much of the credit for that drive; they combined for the winning touchdown, but how many people outside the locker room knew Zach Ross came in at guard during some line packages? How many people went back to chart how many plays went to the left, right and behind center Trevor Downing?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FgthN_0hwZ1ycN00

“That's why it's really hard to play offensive line,” Campbell said. “You don't get a lot of notoriety. I've always said this in the recruiting process —  it's really hard to play because it's like long snapper. It's like playing kicker, it's like playing punter. Man, you don't notice them until something good or bad happens. And usually when something good happens, it just kind of flies by the wayside — you expect those good things to happen.”

So who was better during that drive — the offensive line or Manning?

“That 99-yard drive obviously starts with a great plan, and the plan was outstanding," Campbell said. "It’s great execution, so a lot of credit goes to our kids, the offensive line, Hunter — and (Hutchinson) made some big plays.

“And I think our staff has traditionally done a phenomenal job of putting our kids in great position to be successful. There’s a chess match within the game.”

And last Saturday, it was Iowa State that finally could say: “Checkmate.”

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson embarked on his 50th year of writing sports for the Des Moines Register in December 2021. Reach him at rpeterson@dmreg.com , 515-284-8132, and on Twitter at @RandyPete .

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Peterson: Let's not forget the role Tom Manning played in Iowa State's win against Iowa

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Iowa fan brutally trolled Brian Ferentz with viral prank

The Iowa Hawkeyes were caught in an awkward situation this week thanks to the efforts one one fed-up fan. Frustration has boiled over among Hawkeyes fans over the team’s horrendous start to the season on offense. Iowa has scored just 14 points in two games against South Dakota State and Iowa State, and their 158 yards per game and 21 total first downs both rank dead last in the country.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Des Moines Register

Iowa high school football's Week 4 highlights include an upset atop 5A, statement wins and more

Welp, Week 4 of Iowa high school football is nearly in the books now and what a week it was. The No. 1 team in the state, Southeast Polk, went down for the first time this season, falling to No. 4 Ankeny. It's not that shocking on paper since the Hawks were our preseason No. 1 team, but they weren't looking too great through the first three weeks of the season. Class 4 A No. 1 Lewis Central...
ANKENY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Peterson, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Football
Ames, IA
Sports
Ames, IA
Football
City
Des Moines, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa vs. Nevada: Final thoughts and a prediction

It’s been a strange season for Iowa so far, hasn’t it? Iowa is 1-1, which happens, but the way in which the Hawkeyes have gotten to this point has been rather depressing. Iowa’s offense is ranked dead last in the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes have scored just 14 points in 2 games, and 4 of those points are from safeties earned by the defense in Week 1.
AMES, IA
The Des Moines Register

Friday, Sep. 16 high school football statistics

Rushing: DC: Davis 10-65, TD; ICH: Larson 13-32. Passing: DC: Smolik 12-21-153, TD; ICH: Larson 19-41-176. Receiving: DCHS: Thompson 4-60; ICH: Mattox 8-128. Rushing: Ankeny: Williams 13-29; SEP: Gibson 28-151, TD. Passing: Ankeny: Kohl 21-261, 4 TD; SEP: Moberly 19-169 Receiving: Ankeny: Irlmeier 3-95, 2 TD; SEP: Zelenovich 5-54.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa offense gets help with return of key WR for Week 3, per report

Iowa’s offense has been much maligned to start the season, but the Hawkeyes will get a nice boost in Week 3. According to reports from Adam Rittenberg and Meghan McKeown, the Hawkeyes will get wide receiver Nico Ragaini back on the field in Week 3. Ragaini was the team’s 3rd-leading receiver in 2021 with 331 receiving yards and a touchdown.
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa State Football#Ohio University#American Football
The Des Moines Register

How to watch, listen to Week 4 Iowa high school football games live on TV, stream or radio

It's Week 4 of the Iowa high school football season, and some of the most intriguing games on tap are happening in central Iowa. If you can't make it out to a stadium this week, there are ways to watch and listen to many of central Iowa's top games. Here's a rundown of several viewing and listening options for Week 4 in central Iowa. All games below are scheduled for Friday. Games are listed in alphabetical order by the home team.
HIGH SCHOOL
The Des Moines Register

Dowling Catholic 34, Iowa City High 0: Maroons post a shutout, steamroll Little Hawks

Friday’s highly-anticipated rematch between Dowling Catholic and Iowa City High featured none of the flair or dramatics that dotted last season’s contest between these two storied football programs. Instead, from literally the very first play, the Maroons ran roughshod over the Little Hawks, storming to a 34-0 victory at Valley Stadium. Dowling is now 3-1. City High is now 2-2. ...
IOWA CITY, IA
102.5 The Bone

Bob Stoops and Fran McCaffrey were both unaware they were making Cameos about Iowa's embattled offensive coordinator

Bob Stoops and Fran McCaffery say they didn’t know they were sending Cameos about Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. With Iowa’s offense being flat-out abysmal through the first two weeks of the season, someone attempted to get the former Oklahoma coach and current Iowa men’s basketball coach to send messages of support to the Iowa assistant coach and son of head coach Kirk Ferentz.
AMES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy