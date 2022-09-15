ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Oldham County senior gives back to community that raised her

LA GRANGE, Ky. — Kindness can be found in more ways than one throughout the city of La Grange and Avery Leveritt is living proof. “That is just one thing that I love to do, especially in my community and just anywhere really is just sharing kindness wherever I go,” Leveritt said.
LA GRANGE, KY
wdrb.com

Sullivan University starts 12-month hybrid program to train future medical assistants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sullivan University launched an online medical assistant program to help health care providers and facilities cope with the worker shortage. Students can take the majority of courses online along with a one-week boot camp offered at at Sullivan campuses in Louisville and Lexington as well as the Louisa Learning Center in eastern Kentucky. The 12-month hybrid model allows students to complete their coursework on a schedule that best suits their needs.
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

5 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The U.S. Department of Education has named five Kentucky public schools as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools based on their overall academic excellence, it was announced on Friday. The five schools and their districts are:. --Cairo Elementary School (Henderson County) --Fancy Farm Elementary School (Graves...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
State
Florida State
Lexington, KY
Education
City
Lexington, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Lexington Police Host Community Block Party

WATCH | Lexington block party seeks to build bond between community members and city. The city’s West End is an area which has had its struggles with violence - much like the entire city is having now. WATCH | AmeriCorps team in Frankfort helping Camp Brown Bear improve campgrounds...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Madison County Schools swears in four new school resource officers

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison County Schools is getting four new school resource officers starting next week. Madison County Superintendent David Gilliam says that the school system has had a school resource officer program for years, but it has been focused in city schools, using local police departments. However, recent legislation requiring all Kentucky schools to have a dedicated school resource officer required them to enter into a new partnership to cover schools out in the county.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Interim campus minister at Kentucky State full of ‘spirit and heart’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) — Xavier McFalls went to Howard Payne University to play football, but not only found faith in Christ there, but a life calling into ministry. McFalls began serving as interim Baptist Campus Minister at Kentucky State University on Sept. 1, but his work with college students dates to his football-playing days.
FRANKFORT, KY
WTVQ

Lexington gets new playground at Southland Park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) –There’s a new playground in Lexington. City leaders Thursday cut the ribbon on the new playground at Southland Park. While it’s meant for kids and families to use, everyone of all ages was encouraged to take their turn on a new, modern merry-go-round — one of many new additions.
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fcps#K12#Golden Apple Awards#Central Bank Center
WKYT 27

WKYT High School Game Time, Week 5

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Results for week 5 of WKYT High School Game Time are in the books! Check out the highlights from Friday’s games below:. Week 5: High School Game Time Pt. 1 : LCA at Lexington Catholic, Tates Creek at Bryan Station, Douglass at Henry Clay, and Lafayette at Madison Central.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

PRHBTN decides to no longer create murals in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - PRHBTN, the organization that has funded and supported more than 40 pieces of street art in Lexington, is longer creating murals. “As of right now, we are kind of shifting focus to focus more on our gallery, and we won’t be producing large-scale producing, large-scale public murals in the fall anymore,” PRHBTN co-founder John Winters said.
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
foxlexington.com

Lexington Police Department looking for people who want to serve

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department held a hiring event Wednesday in hopes to recruit more officers. The event took place at the department’s training academy. The hiring event discussed everything candidates need to know about the process of becoming a police officer from interviews to the physical fitness tests.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Mayoral candidates respond to rising crime in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington’s race for mayor will be decided in less than two months, and day by day, the focus becomes more and more about crime. The incumbent and her challenger met in a debate tonight where any topic was on the table. It became clear, though, that the audience and moderators see ending violence as the number one goal for the city.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

UK, Lexington police plan to increase patrols near campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The University of Kentucky announced campus police and the Lexington Police Department will partner to conquer safety concerns in and around campus. UK said beginning Thursday, officers will increase patrols from Wednesdays through Saturdays for the foreseeable future. “The safety of the campus community...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

City of Lexington hosting mulch giveaway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Mark your calendars, the City of Lexington is giving away free mulch. According to the city, you can get a truckload of mulch on Saturday, Sept. 24. The giveaway is on Old Frankfort Pike from 8 a.m. to noon or until mulch runs out. You...
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky players filled time cards inaccurately at UK HealthCare prompting investigation, per report

Kentucky football players in February were investigated after filling out inaccurate timecards while working as patient transporters for UK HealthCare in Lexington, per a report released on Friday by the Lexington Herald-Leader. Hale filed an open records request with the University of Kentucky, with the records revealing that the investigation...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Ordinance to help protect Scott Co. parks moves forward

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - An ordinance is moving forward in Scott County to protect the county’s parks and the people who use those parks. Earlier this week, the Scott County Fiscal Court had a first reading for the ordinance which, if passed, will bring punishments for people who use ATVs, mini bikes or other motorized vehicles on Scott County Parks and Recreation property.
SCOTT COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy