Oldham County senior gives back to community that raised her
LA GRANGE, Ky. — Kindness can be found in more ways than one throughout the city of La Grange and Avery Leveritt is living proof. “That is just one thing that I love to do, especially in my community and just anywhere really is just sharing kindness wherever I go,” Leveritt said.
Sullivan University starts 12-month hybrid program to train future medical assistants
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sullivan University launched an online medical assistant program to help health care providers and facilities cope with the worker shortage. Students can take the majority of courses online along with a one-week boot camp offered at at Sullivan campuses in Louisville and Lexington as well as the Louisa Learning Center in eastern Kentucky. The 12-month hybrid model allows students to complete their coursework on a schedule that best suits their needs.
5 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The U.S. Department of Education has named five Kentucky public schools as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools based on their overall academic excellence, it was announced on Friday. The five schools and their districts are:. --Cairo Elementary School (Henderson County) --Fancy Farm Elementary School (Graves...
Schools in Louisville, Frankfort recognized among 7 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven schools in Kentucky were recognized as National Blue Ribbons Schools in 2022. In a release Friday, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced 297 schools were recognized for excellence. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Lexington Police Host Community Block Party
WATCH | Lexington block party seeks to build bond between community members and city. The city’s West End is an area which has had its struggles with violence - much like the entire city is having now. WATCH | AmeriCorps team in Frankfort helping Camp Brown Bear improve campgrounds...
WKYT 27
Madison County Schools swears in four new school resource officers
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison County Schools is getting four new school resource officers starting next week. Madison County Superintendent David Gilliam says that the school system has had a school resource officer program for years, but it has been focused in city schools, using local police departments. However, recent legislation requiring all Kentucky schools to have a dedicated school resource officer required them to enter into a new partnership to cover schools out in the county.
Interim campus minister at Kentucky State full of ‘spirit and heart’
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) — Xavier McFalls went to Howard Payne University to play football, but not only found faith in Christ there, but a life calling into ministry. McFalls began serving as interim Baptist Campus Minister at Kentucky State University on Sept. 1, but his work with college students dates to his football-playing days.
Lexington gets new playground at Southland Park
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) –There’s a new playground in Lexington. City leaders Thursday cut the ribbon on the new playground at Southland Park. While it’s meant for kids and families to use, everyone of all ages was encouraged to take their turn on a new, modern merry-go-round — one of many new additions.
WKYT High School Game Time, Week 5
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Results for week 5 of WKYT High School Game Time are in the books! Check out the highlights from Friday’s games below:. Week 5: High School Game Time Pt. 1 : LCA at Lexington Catholic, Tates Creek at Bryan Station, Douglass at Henry Clay, and Lafayette at Madison Central.
Lexington attorney, former councilman says city’s public safety is ‘in crisis’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington attorney, and former councilman, is raising red flags after hearing claims that Lexington’s E-911 center is facing staffing challenges. Monday, the FOP told WKYT the Lexington Police Department was down 115 officers. Chief Lawrence Weathers says the number is actually in the 80s because some new cadets are in training.
WKYT Investigates | Lexington 911 staff shortage causing dispatch delays
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - What happens when you call 911 for help and no one answers?. Ring-time data obtained through an open records request show many calls are taking more than two minutes to be answered. In all of 2019, just five calls had ring times of more than two...
PRHBTN decides to no longer create murals in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - PRHBTN, the organization that has funded and supported more than 40 pieces of street art in Lexington, is longer creating murals. “As of right now, we are kind of shifting focus to focus more on our gallery, and we won’t be producing large-scale producing, large-scale public murals in the fall anymore,” PRHBTN co-founder John Winters said.
Lexington Police Department looking for people who want to serve
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department held a hiring event Wednesday in hopes to recruit more officers. The event took place at the department’s training academy. The hiring event discussed everything candidates need to know about the process of becoming a police officer from interviews to the physical fitness tests.
Mayoral candidates respond to rising crime in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington’s race for mayor will be decided in less than two months, and day by day, the focus becomes more and more about crime. The incumbent and her challenger met in a debate tonight where any topic was on the table. It became clear, though, that the audience and moderators see ending violence as the number one goal for the city.
Report: University of Kentucky Investigated UK HealthCare for Program That Employed Wildcats Football Players
Some clarity is finally emerging regarding the Chris Rodriguez and Jordan Wright "suspension" saga. On Saturday morning, documents revealed by the Lexington Herald-Leader's Jon Hale showed where an investigation was launched by the University of Kentucky in February, looking into players on ...
UK, Lexington police plan to increase patrols near campus
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The University of Kentucky announced campus police and the Lexington Police Department will partner to conquer safety concerns in and around campus. UK said beginning Thursday, officers will increase patrols from Wednesdays through Saturdays for the foreseeable future. “The safety of the campus community...
City of Lexington hosting mulch giveaway
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Mark your calendars, the City of Lexington is giving away free mulch. According to the city, you can get a truckload of mulch on Saturday, Sept. 24. The giveaway is on Old Frankfort Pike from 8 a.m. to noon or until mulch runs out. You...
Family searches for answers, justice for 7-year-old who died while in Louisville foster care
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Still grieving her young son's death, a Lexington mother wants justice for her son, speaking out about the matter following the coroner's office determined a cause and manner of death for the young boy, who died while in state care in Louisville. Holding a stone memorial...
Kentucky players filled time cards inaccurately at UK HealthCare prompting investigation, per report
Kentucky football players in February were investigated after filling out inaccurate timecards while working as patient transporters for UK HealthCare in Lexington, per a report released on Friday by the Lexington Herald-Leader. Hale filed an open records request with the University of Kentucky, with the records revealing that the investigation...
Ordinance to help protect Scott Co. parks moves forward
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - An ordinance is moving forward in Scott County to protect the county’s parks and the people who use those parks. Earlier this week, the Scott County Fiscal Court had a first reading for the ordinance which, if passed, will bring punishments for people who use ATVs, mini bikes or other motorized vehicles on Scott County Parks and Recreation property.
