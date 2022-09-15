NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Maywood-Hayes Center defeated Medicine Valley 77-40 in a Friday afternoon match-up in Maywood. The Wolves and Raiders traded early touchdowns as the score was 8-8 less than two minutes in, but the Wolves took over from that point on adding 21 unanswered points to take a 29-8 lead late in the first. The Wolves early lead was powered by a 57 yard run from Hayden Kramer which broke the 8-8 deadlock, next it was Kramer through the air to receiver Jeremiah Ingison which set up a short touchdown run on the next play. As Medicine Valley was trying to get back some momentum, a pick-six from Haydn Farr would stop them once again.

MAYWOOD, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO