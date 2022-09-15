Read full article on original website
Related
knopnews2.com
Saint Pats travels to Sutherland
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Saint Pats and Sutherland were hindered by the storms Friday evening as their game was delayed for multiple hours due to lightning. The game was stopped after just four minutes with Saint Pats leading 7-0, the game is scheduled to resume Friday night at 10:15 PM.
knopnews2.com
Sandhills Valley hosts Maxwell
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Sandhills Valley defeated Maxwell by a score of 48-0 in a Friday evening match-up in Stapleton. The Mavericks (4-0) controlled this one start to finish to remain undefeated on the year, their next match-up will be with undefeated St. Pats next Friday, while Maxwell falls to 2-2 on the season they will take on Hemingford next Friday.
News Channel Nebraska
Lake Ogallala to be drained
OGALLALA, Neb. -- Water levels at Lake Ogallala will be going down, but the drought has nothing to do with it. Nebraska Public Power District said they will begin draining the western Nebraska lake later this month. It's part of their ongoing maintenance to the Keystone Diversion Dam on the...
Highway 30 near North Platte reopen
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-The Nebraska Department of Transportation said US Highway 30 near North Platte is open. Officials said the closure and detour were necessary to complete construction near the North Platte River Bridge, just east of North Platte. Officials said this was the first of three planned detours for the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
knopnews2.com
North Platte hosts Columbus for Homecoming
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Bulldogs host the Columbus Discoverers for a match-up under the lights. So far this season the Bulldogs own a 1-2 record and won their previous game at Scottsbluff 21-14. The Dawgs look to make it a winning streak against Columbus. With just...
knopnews2.com
Catastrophic power failure for North Platte 911
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In Thursday’s early morning hours, the local 911 Center lost the ability to receive 911 calls, received non-emergency telephone calls, and more. This is the second time the North Platte 911 Center has suffered from a “catastrophic power failure” in six months.
knopnews2.com
Gothenburg defeat HAC 9-1
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Gothenburg defeated Holdrege/Adams Central Thursday evening 9-1 in Gothenburg. The Swedes got off to a hot start with two runs in the first inning to take a 2-0 lead, the defense held up in the top of the second as Hannah Devlin struck out two Liberty Storm players in the inning. In the bottom of the inning it was Gothenburg extending their lead behind a two-run homer from Hayden Ricley to put the Swedes up 4-0. They would not look back as they take the win with a final score of 9-1.
knopnews2.com
Lake Ogallala to be drained for maintenance on Keystone Diversion Dam south river gates
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) is coordinating with Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District (CNPPID) to begin draining Lake Ogallala in late September, to complete maintenance on the Keystone Diversion Dam as well as other canal maintenance projects. CNPPID will gradually step down releases...
IN THIS ARTICLE
knopnews2.com
Friday Night Sports Hero: Tatum Montelongo
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Senior Tatum Montelongo is a huge part of the Dawgs Softball Team. She serves as a pitcher, and according to Head Coach Jeff Barner, she’s also become a very vocal leader on the team as well. Next fall, Tatum will start her freshman year at the University of Nebraska at Omaha where she will also continue her softball career playing Division I Softball for the Mavs.
knopnews2.com
Gering host Ogallala
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Ogallala Indians travel to Gering for their week four match-up. So far in 2022, the Indians own a 1-2 record on the season losing their last game at home to Cozad. Gering also comes into the game with a 1-2 record on the season. Ogallala looks to get back on track with a win against Gering.
knopnews2.com
Hershey hosts Southern Valley/ Alma
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Hershey Softball Team hosts the Southern Valley/ Alma Saints for a doubleheader on the softball field. So far this season, the Hershey Panthers own an 8-12 record on the season and the Eagles are 0-1 on the season. After winning two doubleheaders against Holyoke (Colorado) and Minden.
knopnews2.com
Hershey hosts Holyoke for Homecoming
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 1-2 Hershey Panthers welcome the 1-2 Holyoke Dragons to town from Holyoke, Colorado for a match-up under the lights. In the Panther’s previous game, they fell to Centura 35-0, but are hoping to put another win in the win column against the Dragons.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
knopnews2.com
Maywood-Hayes Center hosts Medicine Valley
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Maywood-Hayes Center defeated Medicine Valley 77-40 in a Friday afternoon match-up in Maywood. The Wolves and Raiders traded early touchdowns as the score was 8-8 less than two minutes in, but the Wolves took over from that point on adding 21 unanswered points to take a 29-8 lead late in the first. The Wolves early lead was powered by a 57 yard run from Hayden Kramer which broke the 8-8 deadlock, next it was Kramer through the air to receiver Jeremiah Ingison which set up a short touchdown run on the next play. As Medicine Valley was trying to get back some momentum, a pick-six from Haydn Farr would stop them once again.
KSNB Local4
Truck driver seriously injured in I-80 crash
DAWSON COUNTY, Neb. (NCN) - Two people were trapped inside the cab of a truck after a crash in central Nebraska Thursday. At approximately 4:20 p.m. Thursday, emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash in the median of Interstate 80 just east of Gothenburg. The crash involved a fully-loaded semi that had rolled into the median. The driver and passenger were both trapped in the cab of the truck, according to Nebraska State Patrol spokesperson Cody Thomas.
knopnews2.com
NPCC hosts Central Community College
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Community College Knights host the Central Community College Raiders for a match-up on the volleyball court. The Knights own a 5-9 so far in the 2022 season while the Raiders have a 6-13 record in 2022. The Knights look to snap their six-game losing streak against the Raiders.
knopnews2.com
Maxwell hosts Brady Volleyball
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Maxwell took on Brady on Thursday night, and the rivalry did not disappoint. In this five-set thriller, each team went back and forth, trading wins within the first four sets. All tied up at two sets a piece, Madelyn Flock had some crucial spikes that gave...
granttribune.com
Tuckers purchase Ogallala floral business
With Ogallala florist Petal Pushers closing to make room for a neighboring print shop, Rachel Tucker of Venango found this to be the perfect opportunity to get into the floral business in Ogallala. Rachel is acquainted with former owner Danielle McGuire, who has decided to give up the floral business...
Alarm at Adams Middle School was false alarm
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-North Platte Public Schools officials said an alarm at the end of the school day on Wednesday was just a false alarm. District spokesperson Tina Smith said in an email to families that at around 3:26 p.m., the fire alarms sounded at Adams Middle School. Smith said most...
NebraskaTV
BREAKING: Lexington murder suspect found not guilty
LEXINGTON, Neb. — Francisco Hernandez-Corona has been found not guilty of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony in the 2021 shooting death of Marcus Keyser in Lexington. NTV News will provide more information on this when it becomes available.
Comments / 0