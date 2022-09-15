ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

Saint Joseph, Penn battle for NIC tourney title yet again. Who came out on top this time?

By Scott Davidson, South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 2 days ago

SOUTH BEND — The Saint Joseph and Penn boys tennis rivalry has been a great one for a long time.

That tradition of competitiveness carried on Wednesday in the Northern Indiana Conference Tournament at Leeper Park.

Saint Joseph, ranked No. 24 statewide in the latest coaches poll, racked up 60 points to edge the No. 21 Kingsmen by a point to claim the team championship. The tournament, which was scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, was played all day Wednesday after being postponed the previous two days due to inclement weather.

Tennis notebook: Experienced Kingsmen looking good early on

The title matches on four of the five courts came down to Saint Joseph and Penn Wednesday night. The champions claimed titles on three of the four courts to edge past Penn for St. Joe's fifth straight conference championship.

Junior Colin Blumentritt won the No. 2 singles title for coach Steve Bender's squad. Junior Will Westberry earned the No. 3 singles championship for Saint Joseph. The duo of sophomore Jake Westberry and freshman Luke Blumentritt prevailed to claim the No. 1 doubles title.

Colin Blumentritt improved his season mark to 17-2. Will Westberry and the duo of Jake Westberry and Luke Blumentritt are each 15-3 for St. Joe, which is 13-4 on the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ye1d_0hwZ1agB00

Coach Eric Bower's Kingsmen claimed championships at No. 1 singles and No. 2 doubles action.

Sophomore Chris Chen was the No. 1 singles champion for Penn. The team of Evan Knapp and Quinn Lippert took the No. 2 doubles crown with a win over Elkhart in the title match.

The Kingsmen played the tournament without Petter Klasson, who has been playing No. 2 singles this season. Klasson, an exchange student from Sweden, was sidelined due to an injury.

Saint Joseph rallied to edge Penn 3-2, including winning a pair of three-set matches, in the regular season meeting between the two on Sept. 6.

NIC Boys Tennis Tournament

At Leeper Park

Team Scores: Saint Joseph 60, Penn 59, Elkhart 44, Bremen 41, Jimtown 40, Marian 30, Glenn 27, New Prairie 25, Adams 25, Riley 24, Clay 10, Washington 3.

SINGLES

No. 1: Championship: Chris Chen (P) def. Davis Borders (SJ) 6-2, 6-2. Third place: Mariano DeLeon (B) def. Beau Kaler (J) 7-5, 6-1.

No. 2. : Championship: Colin Blumentritt (SJ) def. Jaden Shim (P) 6-1, 6-0. Third place: Camden Hickman (B) def. Zane Wort (J) 6-0, 6-0.

No. 3 : Championship: Will Westberry (SJ) def. David Bao (P) 6-3, 6-1. Third place: Max Varner (B) def. Nick Hardy (E) 6-1, 6-0.

DOUBLES

No. 1. Championship: Jake Westberry-Luke Blumentritt (SJ) def. Eli Deitchley-Jeffrey Bao (P) 6-4, 4-4. Third place: Gianna Lucchese-Ethan Leazenby (E) def. Dylan Cook-Gaege Wachs (J) 3-6, 6-3, 10-6.

No. 2: Championship: Evan Knapp-Quinn Lippert (P) def. Kaden Kennedy-Noah Dibley (E) 6-2, 6-2. Third place: Will Barnes-Jake Gaul (SJ) def. Caleb Koets-Dalton Cook (J) 6-2, 6-1.

All-NIC First Team Selections: Chris Chen, Colin Blumentritt, Will Westberry and Davis Borders in singles. Jake Westberry-Luke Blumentritt, Evan Knapp-Quinn Lippert and Eli Deitchley-Jeffrey Bao in doubles.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Saint Joseph, Penn battle for NIC tourney title yet again. Who came out on top this time?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
22 WSBT

Friday Night Football Fever Highlight of the Night

NorthWood's Owen Roeder on the pitch to Kaden Lone then Parker Filley on the receiving end of the touchdown. A huge win tonight in the NLC for NorthWood who defeats Warsaw by a score of 42-21 to remain undefeated at 5-0.
NAPPANEE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Slicers Fall to Lake Central and Lose Quarterback

(ST. JOHN, INDIANA) - La Porte, hoping to build on their upset win over Chesterton last week, traveled to Lake Central Friday to defeat the Indians for the second straight time. Instead, they came home with a 21-7 loss and lost quarterback RJ Anglin to a broken clavicle. The game...
LA PORTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mishawaka, IN
Sports
City
Washington, IN
City
Elkhart, IN
State
Washington State
City
Mishawaka, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
College Football News

Notre Dame vs Cal Prediction, Game Preview

Notre Dame vs Cal prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: Notre Dame (0-2), Cal (2-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
NOTRE DAME, IN
WNDU

ND Head Coach Freeman confirmed into Catholic Church

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame fans got to watch new head coach Marcus Freeman lead his players from the Basilica of the Sacred Heart to Notre Dame Stadium last weekend in the return of the gameday Mass and walk to the stadium. Freeman has previously spoken about how...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Former Irish quarterback seeks to help athletes navigate NIL space

In 2018, Arike Ogunbowale hit back-to-back game-winning buzzer beaters in the national semifinal and championship to earn the Notre Dame women’s basketball team its first national title since 2001. The historic feat further propelled Ogunbowale to stardom, even leading to an appearance on “Dancing with the Stars.” Despite the...
NOTRE DAME, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Don Dicken’s Impact On Golf In Warsaw Continues

The story of the sport of golf in Warsaw can’t be told without Don Dicken. During Dicken’s remarkable career, he was designated a master professional by the PGA, earned Golf Professional of the Year in 1993, as well as Teacher and Merchandiser of the Year by the PGA. He was also named to the Richmond Golf Hall of Fame. His lowest competitive score was a 64 and he totaled 12 holes-in-ones over the course of his career.
WARSAW, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Boys Tennis#Four Courts
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Notre Dame officially dedicates 2.5 MW hydropower plant

The University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind., has officially dedicated its 2.5 MW small hydropower plant on the St. Joseph River. The groundbreaking ceremony for the facility was held in 2019. Work concluded and the facility was commissioned in May 2022. The plant is located at Seitz Park,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Stand tall toward the sun at the 23rd annual La Porte Sunflower Fair

WHO: The City of La Porte and La Porte Sunflower Fair. WHAT: Celebrate all things sunflower in La Porte County. There'll be over 100 craft and nonprofit vendors, food, a sunflower growing competition and the iconic rib cook off. WHEN: 9-5 p.m. ET. WHERE: Downtown La Porte, Michigan Avenue.
LA PORTE, IN
WISH-TV

10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Sports
abc57.com

ABC57 Archaeologists digging up Elkhart County's history

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - In September, ABC57 Archaeologists is digging into the history of Michiana communities. This week, we look at Elkhart County's history and the tribes that laid the foundation. You can learn more about the county's history at the Elkhart County Historical Museum.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

South Bend pushes back plans to repave city streets

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend is having to push back plans to repave some major roads in the city. This determent comes as paving bids are coming in higher than budgeted due both to inflation and contractor capacity. Currently 8 projects are being pushed back...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Applications open for 2022 South Bend Alive grant program

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Applications are now open for this year's South Bend Alive grant program, which provides funding to organizations working to reduce violence in the community. “We know that building a safer, stronger and more peaceful city requires the entire community working together,” said Mayor James Mueller. “These...
SOUTH BEND, IN
CBS Chicago

Crash that killed Indiana Rep. Walorski blamed on failed attempt to pass truck

The above video is from a previous reportELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A staffer for U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was trying to pass a flat-bed truck on a northern Indiana highway last month when the SUV they were in crashed into an oncoming car, killing Walorski and three other people, police said Friday.A witness traveling behind the SUV told investigators it sped up, crossed the centerline of the two-lane highway as it neared the truck and pulled into the path of the other car when the crash happened about 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 3, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.Airbag control...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Section of State Road 19 closed due to crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A section of State Road 19 is closed Thursday evening due to a crash, according to Elkhart County dispatch. A call came in at 3:13 p.m. reporting the crash at the intersection of S.R. 19 and County Road 32. Dispatch said three to four vehicles were...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Police searching for missing 41-year-old

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 41-year-old Roberto Paulino, who was last seen on August 9 but was recently reported missing to police. Paulino was last seen at a residence near Navarre Middle School. He is described as 6',...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Indiana woman injured in moped crash in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - An Indiana woman was injured in a moped crash in Cass County on Tuesday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 5 p.m., deputies were called to Oil City Road, south on Monette Street, for a single-vehicle crash. According to the investigation, an Indiana woman...
CASS COUNTY, MI
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
617K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy