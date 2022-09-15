Read full article on original website
Standoff in Douglas Co., Sept. 19
On September 17th, at about 9:00 pm, Roseburg police officers attempted to stop on a white, 2018 Nissan Sentra that was being operated by Jeff Reece (40), of Roseburg, after observing him commit several traffic violations and almost striking two pedestrians as he sped through a stop sign. Reece failed to stop for officers and a vehicle pursuit was initiated but due to Reece’s speeds through a neighborhood, the pursuit was terminated. A short time later, officers located Reece stopped in his vehicle in the middle of the Stewart Parkway Bridge. Officers had prior information Reece was in possession of multiple firearms and Reece refused to exit his vehicle and made threats to shoot himself. Members of the Roseburg Police Department Emergency Response Team, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Team and a S.W.A.T. member with the Oregon State Police responded, along with the Roseburg Police Department Hostage Negotiation Team. After about an hour of negotiation, a less-lethal impact weapon was deployed and DCSO K9 Eros was used to take Reece into custody. While taking Reece into custody, officers located a 9mm handgun concealed in Reece’s pocket. A search warrant was later served on Reece’s vehicle and an additional rifle was recovered. Reece was evaluated on scene by medics and transported to the Douglas County Jail where he was booked on multiple charges. The Stewart Parkway Bridge was closed for about two hours and the several civilians who had been initially evacuated from their vehicles were allowed to return. One lane of the bridge was re-opened to allow traffic to flow until officers were able to clear the scene. The bridge was fully opened about four hours after the incident started. OSP, DCSO, Roseburg FD and Bay Cities Ambulance assisted with this incident.
Coos Bay City Council, Sept. 20
The Coos Bay City Council will meet on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 – 7:00 PM, Council Chambers – 500 Central Avenue, Coos Bay, Oregon. All citizens addressing the City Council under regular agenda items or public comments are required by City Council Rule 2.9.4 to sign-in on the forms provided on the agenda table. If you require a listening enhancement device, please contact the City Recorder. Please silence electronic devices – Thank you. Microsoft Teams Remote Attendance Link Meeting Live Link/Video Agenda: 1. Flag Salute; 2. Public Comments; a. Public Comment Form; 3. Consent Calendar; a. Approval of July 25, 2022 Minutes; b. Acceptance of State Homeland Security Grant for EOC Amateur Radio Improvements; c. Acceptance of State Homeland Security Grant for Emergency Shelter Supplies; d. Acceptance of August 2022 Financial Reports and Check Registers; e. Consideration to Adopt Resolution 22-26 Appropriating Grant Funds; 4. Present Appreciation Plaque to Former Employee Ramona Dubray; 5. Community Development Block Grant closeout; 6. Restatement of the Coos Bay / North Bend Visitor Convention Bureau Intergovernmental Agreement; 7. Appointment to City/Charleston Sanitary District Committee; 8. Consideration to Award Construction Contract for 2022 Pothole Repairs; 9. City Manager’s Report; 10. Council Comments; 11. Adjourn.
Coos Co. Airport District, Sept. 19
This is to notify you that the Board of Commissioners of the Coos County Airport District will hold its Regular Board Meeting on Thursday, September 22, 2022, starting at 7:30 a.m. This meeting will be held in the District’s Board Room at the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport’s main hangar office located at 1321 W Airport Way, North Bend. The meeting may be attended in person or remotely by calling (224) 501-3412 and using Access Code: 560-722-917.
Bay Area Rivalry fb, Sept. 19
Marshfield won the 115th annual Bay Area Rivalry football game Friday 41-13 over North Bend at Pete Susick Stadium, Coos Bay. The Pirates (1-0, 2-1) are scheduled to play at Klamath Union Friday, Sept. 23, 7:30p. North Bend (0-1, 1-2) is scheduled to host Mazama Friday, Sept. 23, 7p.
Arrest Made in Triple Fatal Crash, Douglas Co., Sept. 19
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – An arrest has been made in the triple fatal crash that claimed the lives of three victims in the 18000-block of Cow Creek Road near Riddle on August 16, 2022. On Thursday, September 15, 2022, detectives arrested 21-year-old Roseburg resident Uriah James Carleton in connection with the deaths. The investigation led detectives to believe that Carleton was intoxicated at the time of the crash which killed Myrtle Creek residents Janeva Hodgson, age 20, and her 18-year-old brother Caleb Hodgson along with 16-year-old Kiya Speckman of Riddle. Carleton was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on three counts of Manslaughter in the Second Degree. Investigators have continued investigating the incident since it occurred a month ago, but encourages anyone with information to come forward by calling (541) 440-4458.
