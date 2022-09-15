Three area fires contributed to the smoke that clouded the air in Laurel on Monday. Some of it was caused by a fire that destroyed a motorhome parked in the alley on the 500 block of Birch Avenue. There was also a wildfire burning west of Laurel in Stillwater County and a devastating fire in Livingston that sent one employee of R-Y Timber to a Salt Lake City burn center.

LAUREL, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO