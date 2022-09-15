Read full article on original website
Get Up To 7 PC Games For Just $10 In This New Fanatical Bundle
For a limited time, you can snag up to seven PC strategy games for just $10 through Fanatical’s new Build Your Own Strategy Bundle 3. If you’re unfamiliar with Fanatical’s Build Your Own bundles, these deals let you select from a pool of discounted games, and the total price scales based on how many you add to your cart. The Build Your Own Strategy 3 bundle includes 16 games, and you can select three for $5, five for $8, or seven for $10.
The Best PS5 Deals Available Now: Save Big On DualSense, Exclusive Games, And More
PlayStation 5 is home to some of the best games on the market. Whether you're into exclusives like Ghost of Tsushima and Demon's Souls or third-party blockbusters like Far Cry 6 and Elden Ring, you'll find something that piques your interest on PS5. Unfortunately, most games in the PS5 catalog clock in at an eye-watering $70--making it hard to build up a roster of games without breaking your budget.
The Best Xbox Deals Right Now: Save On Games, Accessories, Consoles, And More
The Xbox Series X is arguably the best platform for frugal gamers. Not only can you sign up for Game Pass (which is one of the best deals in gaming), but both exclusive titles and third-party blockbusters are constantly going on sale. Things are even better than usual this week, as you can score a three-month Xbox Game Pass membership at a discount--making the subscription service even more enticing.
Halo: The Master Chief Collection Will Not Add Microtransactions After All
Halo developer 343 Industries has confirmed it will not add microtransactions to The Master Chief Collection after exploring the possibility of doing so earlier this year. 343 said it considered adding purchasable Spartan Points to the game, but that is no longer happening. In a blog post, 343 simply stated,...
Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection Hits PC October 19, System Requirements And Features Revealed
Sony plans to make hundreds of millions of dollars by bringing its PlayStation games to PC, and the next one will be Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection in October. Following a leak, Sony officially announced that the compilation pack, which comes with Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and The Lost Legacy, will be released on PC on October 19.
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in September 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in September. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
Xbox One X console owners promised Cyberpunk 2077's expansion to be reimbursed with Microsoft Store credit
The limited edition console was originally sold alongside expansion access
PlayStation Plus Free PS5 Game Getting Surprising New Update
One of the current free games that is available to download on PlayStation 5 via PlayStation Plus is soon slated to receive a surprising new update. Within the past week, Sony pushed September 2022's new PS Plus titles live for subscribers to begin downloading until early October. And while this month's slate of games is most notably headlined by Need for Speed Heat, it's the PS5 offering, Toem, that will now be getting that much larger thanks to a forthcoming patch.
Xbox Games With Gold For September 2022: Final Free 360 Game Available Now
We're halfway through the month, and that means there are more free games to claim on the Xbox Store, at least if you have Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold. The refreshed lineup features Double Kick Heroes as well as Portal 2, which happens to be the final free Xbox 360 game offered through the program. Gods Will Fall remains available throughout September.
Hollow Knight Silksong Is Coming To PS4 And PS5
Hollow Knight Silksong, the highly-anticipated sequel to Hollow Knight is coming to PS4 and PS5. Team Cherry's upcoming game was previously announced during a Xbox & Bethesda showcase and only confirmed for Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch. With Sony's announcement, Hollow Knight Silksong will now pretty much be available on...
Sky: Children Of Light Is Coming To PlayStation
Thatgamecomapny announced at the Tokyo Game Show that its mobile game Sky: Children of Light will be launching on PlayStation in December. The game will be free-to-play and will provide cross-play for mobile and console players. You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Sky: Children of Light is...
The Voices Games 3d Collection
The 13 hardest PC games, according to the PC Gamer staff
I was 14 when Sephiroth kicked my ass in Kingdom Hearts 2. I had zero context for who he was or why he was built to be one of the hardest fights in the game. He was the only obstacle between me and my 100% completion, so I spent hours and hours dying to him for the one chance I could find an opening to take him out.
Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile Is A Separate Game, Not A Port
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile (formerly known as Project Aurora) received its proper, finalized title during GameSpot's recent Swipe mobile showcase, but today, during Activision's Call of Duty Next event, the game was fully unveiled. Activision is hoping to offer a genuine Warzone experience with 120 online players, a huge map, vehicles, and mechanics like the Gulag, all on iOS and Android devices.
Xbox Live Games With Gold Releases Final Free Xbox 360 Game
The final game from the Xbox 360 era that will be made available as part of Microsoft's Xbox Live Games with Gold program is now able to be downloaded. Earlier this year, Microsoft preemptively informed fans that its Games with Gold service would be discontinuing new additions from the Xbox 360 beginning in October 2022. And while many Xbox Live Gold subscribers weren't thrilled to hear about this change, Microsoft is at least sending the Xbox 360 out on a high note with the addition of one of the console's best games.
Everything Announced For The Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 MP Beta
Revealed during Call of Duty Next, Infinity Ward highlighted everything players can expect when getting hands-on with Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer beta. The beta begins September 16 with an early access period on PlayStation for players who have preordered, before opening up to all PlayStation members September 18-20. Xbox and PC players can jump in for the second weekend. Here are all the details needed to score access to the Modern Warfare 2 beta and how to preload, but here is everything expected to arrive when the beta goes live.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Features Multiplayer Raids
In a first for the Call of Duty series, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will feature raids, Activision announced today during the Call of Duty Next event. They won't be available at launch, however. Raids are described as a "whole new experience" for Call of Duty. They take the...
PlayStation-Exclusive Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2.0 Content Revealed
As part of the Call of Duty Next event today, Activision announced some PlayStation-exclusive content for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. PlayStation players are getting an exclusive Operator, Hiro "Oni" Watanabe. PlayStation players also get a high-level weapon blueprint. You can check out the new character and weapon in the video below.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Brings Back Spec Ops Mode, First Image Released
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is bringing back the franchise's Special Ops (Spec Ops) mode, though developer Infinity Ward isn't saying much about what to expect from it at this stage. As part of the Call of Duty Next event, Activision and Infinity Ward confirmed the mode is coming,...
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - Pre-purchase Trailer | PC
Play as Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer in their own standalone adventures as they are forced to confront their pasts and forge their own legacies. The UNCHARTED™: Legacy of Thieves Collection includes the critically acclaimed single-player stories from both UNCHARTED™ 4: A Thief’s End and UNCHARTED™: The Lost Legacy, coming to PC for the first time.
