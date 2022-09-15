ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

Related
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock Area BBQ Joint Makes Top 10 Texas BBQ Restaurants List Again

Even by the picture most of you probably already know where this is going but our beloved BBQ restaurant is doing it again. If you didn't know Texas BBQ is voted the best type of BBQ in the country by a study with the BBQ Revolution. So being compared to not only the best in the state but also the best type in the country is a huge honor. Here in Lubbock, we know we have great food but now other people are finding out as well.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Joey McGuire Doesn’t Want to Hurt the Little Longhorns Feelings

Joey McGuire was asked about a lot of things at his Monday presser, and he gave some thoughtful answers to questions about clock management, the quarterback situation, and analytics. Then, Pete Christy about the horns down gesture being a penalty and we got this, "It makes me laugh, I don't get it. It truly makes me laugh that it's a rule." McGuire continued, "I'll make sure it doesn't happen. I don't wanna hurt anybody's feelings."
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Lubbock, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock Parents Will be Giving Thanks For This Awesome Class

With the holiday season rapidly approaching, many parents are planning their trips to see family and friends. While you may be looking forward to good tidings and cheer, it is important to remember this exciting time also brings potential hazards. Most people tend to categorize drowning as a summer safety risk, but Jordan Dunlap, Certified Infant Aquatic Instructor and Owner of Infant Aquatics of Lubbock, stresses that this danger is present 365 days out of the year.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Why Is This Ordinary Item Missing From Produce Sections in Lubbock?

This problem isn't really a problem at all; it's just weird. I shop at multiple United Supermarkets. I like to hit Market Street early on the weekend, do fill-in shopping at 4th & Slide, and visit Amigos for quick trips as well as stuff you can't get at the other stores. Yes, I'm a spokesman, but it's because I was already one of United's biggest fans already.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Espn#Texas Tech University#Citibus#Red Raider Alley#Texas Tech Vs#Abc#Texas Tech Will
102.5 KISS FM

This Gorgeous Lubbock Home Has a Built-in Vault and Plenty of Privacy

The housing market has slowed down a bit over the past few months, but there are still plenty of beautiful home listed in Lubbock every week. One of the most resent listings that has only been up for a couple weeks is this gorgeous million-dollar home in South Lubbock. Alongside the large pool, guest house, and beautiful interior, this home has a special surprise that you have to see.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
102.5 KISS FM

Varsity Bookstore Will Close in 2022 After 80 Years

Varsity Bookstore has been a major part of Texas Tech and its students’ lives since 1934. They were the go-to place to get textbooks, TTU merch, graduation regalia, and more. But as of Tuesday, September 20th, 2022, Varsity has officially announced that the store will be closing. The announcement...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Squash Hands: Details on This Unsavory Surprise of the Season

Pumpkins, zucchini, and butternut squash are all in abundance during the autumn months. While these savory staples of the season are beautiful to look at and delicious to eat, they can also trigger an unsightly situation when it comes to your skin. It's called 'Squash Hands' and it can cause quite the fright to those who are preparing this fall fruit.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow Returns to Lubbock’s Jake’s Backroom

Monday, September 19th, Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow returns to Jake's Backroom (50th & Slide). Hellzapoppin, like the best things in life (Halloween, Christmas, and your birthday), typically comes but once a year. If you went to a previous performance of Hellzapoppin here in Lubbock, you know how good they are. "Professional" and "Circus Sideshow" don't seem like two things that would ever go together, but with Hellzapoppin, it's true. You get truly talented and charismatic performers doing unbelievable, sometimes even shocking, feats.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock’s Skate Ranch Introduces Adult Skate Nights

Starting Thursday, September 15th, 2022 and continuing every Thursday night, is Adult Skate Night at Lubbock's Skate Ranch (4701 W Loop 289). Adult Skate Night begins at 8:30 p.m. and continues until 11:30 p.m. The cost is $9 for entry whether you choose to skate or not. You should choose to at least try to skate though, if you're physically able. I don't want to be the only one clinging to the wall to start.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock, TX
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy