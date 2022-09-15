Read full article on original website
Related
Pa. State Police looking for trailer theft suspect
TUSCARORA TWP, Pa, (WETM) — Pennsylvania State Police are currently looking for an individual(s) responsible for stealing an enclosed trailer from a property last week. According to police, sometime between the hours of 11 p.m. on Sept. 6 and 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 7, an unknown actor(s) stole a white in color 2022 Trail Master […]
Remains found identified as teen missing since 1969
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced human remains discovered in Luzerne County are of a teen who went missing in 1969. According to state police, human remains discovered in November 2012 have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. The name of the victim has not […]
WOLF
Two suspects wanted for damaging private pool, reward offered for their arrest
TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY - (WOLF) — The Pocono Mountain Regional Police are looking to identify two suspects they say damaged Association property at the E-Pool and Pavilion inside a private, gated community. Security camera footage shows one suspect throwing lawn chairs into the pool at A Pocono Country Place...
Possible water rescue in Susquehanna County
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — There was a large presence of state police and rescue units in Great Bend Township along the Susquehanna River Friday afternoon. State police blocked off more than a five-mile section of Harmony Road, which runs right along the Susquehanna River, for a possible water rescue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man dies due to chemical explosion in Susquehanna County
WYSOX, Pa. — A death investigation is underway in Bradford County. According to the coroner, Jeremy Lanzo died after a workplace accident Tuesday morning in Standing Stone Township. Officials say Lanzo died after a chemical explosion while at work at a water treatment facility. OSHA is investigating the death.
Man arrested after high-speed chase in Bradford County
BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) — A Monroetown man was arrested after he fled from police during a high-speed car chase that ended in a crash, according to Pennsylvania State Police. According to PSP, Kevin Kinsman, 44, was seen driving north on US 220 at a high rate of speed when police attempted to pull him […]
Pa. man killed in chemical explosion: reports
A Pennsylvania man died following a workplace accident Tuesday morning, according to reports from WNEP and Fox 56. Citing the Lehigh County Coroner’s report, Fox 56 said Jeremy J. Lanzo, 39, of Sayre, was working at a water treatment facility on Route 6 in Wysox when a chemical explosion occurred.
WOLF
Man sentenced to 9 to 18 years for attempted homicide of police officer
PITTSTON, LUZERNE CO., (WOLF) — Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce announced today that David Folweiler was sentenced to 9 to 18 years in state prison for the attempted murder of Pittston City Police Officer Drew Malvizzi on January 22, 2021. On January 22, 2021, Folweiler fired a shot...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOLF
Bradford County man dies from burns sustained in chemical explosion at work
STANDING STONE TWP, BRADFORD CO, (WOLF) — OSHA and the Lehigh County Coroner's Office are investigating the death of a man they say suffered chemical and thermal burns in an explosion at work in Standing Stone Township, Bradford County. According to the coroner's report, the incident occurred on Tuesday,...
FOX43.com
Troopers ID remains found in 2012
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — There are new developments in a cold case in Luzerne County. Troopers say remains found nearly ten years ago are those of a teenager who went missing four decades earlier. Human remains were found in a wooded area of Newport Township near Nanticoke in November of...
PSP search for thief trying to cash fake check worth $1,450
EFFORT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they are looking for a man who attempted to cash a fraudulent check worth over $1000. State police said on Friday, September 9, just before 4:30 p.m., troopers were sent to the 200 block of Starlight Drive, in Chestnuthill Township, for a report of a fraudulent […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Man acquitted of homicide in shooting of 2 intruders at his Stroud Twp. home
STROUD TWP., Pa. - A Monroe County jury has found a man on trial for homicide not guilty. Randy Halterman was on trial for shooting two intruders in his home, killing one of them. We spoke with Halterman as he was leaving the Monroe County Correctional Facility. After almost two years in jail, he's now a free man.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Route 87 in Forksville, Sullivan County, closed due to crash
UPDATE as of 1:30 p.m. - Route 87 is now open to traffic in Forksville, Sullivan County. Forksville, Pa. — Due to a crash, Route 87 is closed between Route 154 (Church Street) and Route 4012 (Main Street) in Forksville, Sullivan County. A detour using Route 220 in Sullivan and Lycoming counties and Interstate 180 in Lycoming County is currently in place. PennDOT says the roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.
Man who fired at police headed to prison
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man will spend time behind bars for shooting at police officers in Luzerne County. David Folweiler pleaded guilty on Thursday to attempted murder and was sentenced to nine to 18 years in prison. Investigators say Folweiler approached a marked Pittston police car last January...
Bus driver charged with indecent assault in Pike County
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A bus driver in Monroe County faces assault charges after having unlawful contact with a minor. Investigators say Christopher Ludwig sent inappropriate messages and money to a student while working for the East Stroudsburg Area North High School. He is due in court later this...
NewsChannel 36
Corning Police Make Drug Arrest After Search Warrant
CORNING, NY (WENY) -- Corning police arrested a man from Elmira on drug charges following a "no knock" search warrant on the city's north side Friday morning. Police say around 6:30AM, officers with the Corning Police Department executed the warrant on room #3 at the old Stanton Hotel on Bridge Street, where they seized cash, cocaine, and a large amount of heroin. Officers arrested 30-year-old Marquan Stedman-Jones of Elmira, who is now charged with two counts of 3rd Degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, and one count of 3rd Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon.
cortlandvoice.com
County Sheriff’s Office investigating burglary in Cortlandville
The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that took place at a residence on Route 13 in the town of Cortlandville, according to a report Wednesday morning. The report states that the burglary may have taken place in the late night/early morning hours of Sept. 9. Those...
Autopsy released for Wysox water plant death
WYSOX, Pa. (WETM) — The autopsy report for a Sayre man that died on Tuesday at a Wysox water treatment plant has been released by the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office. According to the report, Jeremy J. Lanzo, 39, was pronounced dead at the Lehigh Valley Hospital on Sept. 13, at 2:13 p.m, with the cause […]
PSP vehicle involved in Tobyhanna crash
TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have released details on a crash where they say a driver ran a red light causing a two-car collision involving a trooper patrol unit. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 10 around 5:30 p.m. in Tobyhanna Township, Monroe County, a driver traveling at a high speed […]
Monroe County Sheriff’s Weekly Warrant Update 9-14
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office would like the community’s assistance in locating the following wanted individuals. MONROE COUNTY, PA | On Wednesday, September 14, The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office released their weekly warrant report containing the newly added warrants for this week.
Comments / 0