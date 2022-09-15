ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susquehanna County, PA

WETM 18 News

Pa. State Police looking for trailer theft suspect

TUSCARORA TWP, Pa, (WETM) — Pennsylvania State Police are currently looking for an individual(s) responsible for stealing an enclosed trailer from a property last week. According to police, sometime between the hours of 11 p.m. on Sept. 6 and 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 7, an unknown actor(s) stole a white in color 2022 Trail Master […]
WBRE

Remains found identified as teen missing since 1969

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced human remains discovered in Luzerne County are of a teen who went missing in 1969. According to state police, human remains discovered in November 2012 have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. The name of the victim has not […]
Newswatch 16

Possible water rescue in Susquehanna County

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — There was a large presence of state police and rescue units in Great Bend Township along the Susquehanna River Friday afternoon. State police blocked off more than a five-mile section of Harmony Road, which runs right along the Susquehanna River, for a possible water rescue.
PennLive.com

Pa. man killed in chemical explosion: reports

A Pennsylvania man died following a workplace accident Tuesday morning, according to reports from WNEP and Fox 56. Citing the Lehigh County Coroner’s report, Fox 56 said Jeremy J. Lanzo, 39, of Sayre, was working at a water treatment facility on Route 6 in Wysox when a chemical explosion occurred.
FOX43.com

Troopers ID remains found in 2012

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — There are new developments in a cold case in Luzerne County. Troopers say remains found nearly ten years ago are those of a teenager who went missing four decades earlier. Human remains were found in a wooded area of Newport Township near Nanticoke in November of...
WBRE

PSP search for thief trying to cash fake check worth $1,450

EFFORT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they are looking for a man who attempted to cash a fraudulent check worth over $1000. State police said on Friday, September 9, just before 4:30 p.m., troopers were sent to the 200 block of Starlight Drive, in Chestnuthill Township, for a report of a fraudulent […]
NorthcentralPA.com

Route 87 in Forksville, Sullivan County, closed due to crash

UPDATE as of 1:30 p.m. - Route 87 is now open to traffic in Forksville, Sullivan County. Forksville, Pa. — Due to a crash, Route 87 is closed between Route 154 (Church Street) and Route 4012 (Main Street) in Forksville, Sullivan County. A detour using Route 220 in Sullivan and Lycoming counties and Interstate 180 in Lycoming County is currently in place. PennDOT says the roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.
Newswatch 16

Man who fired at police headed to prison

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man will spend time behind bars for shooting at police officers in Luzerne County. David Folweiler pleaded guilty on Thursday to attempted murder and was sentenced to nine to 18 years in prison. Investigators say Folweiler approached a marked Pittston police car last January...
NewsChannel 36

Corning Police Make Drug Arrest After Search Warrant

CORNING, NY (WENY) -- Corning police arrested a man from Elmira on drug charges following a "no knock" search warrant on the city's north side Friday morning. Police say around 6:30AM, officers with the Corning Police Department executed the warrant on room #3 at the old Stanton Hotel on Bridge Street, where they seized cash, cocaine, and a large amount of heroin. Officers arrested 30-year-old Marquan Stedman-Jones of Elmira, who is now charged with two counts of 3rd Degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, and one count of 3rd Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon.
cortlandvoice.com

County Sheriff’s Office investigating burglary in Cortlandville

The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that took place at a residence on Route 13 in the town of Cortlandville, according to a report Wednesday morning. The report states that the burglary may have taken place in the late night/early morning hours of Sept. 9. Those...
WETM 18 News

Autopsy released for Wysox water plant death

WYSOX, Pa. (WETM) — The autopsy report for a Sayre man that died on Tuesday at a Wysox water treatment plant has been released by the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office. According to the report, Jeremy J. Lanzo, 39, was pronounced dead at the Lehigh Valley Hospital on Sept. 13, at 2:13 p.m, with the cause […]
WBRE

PSP vehicle involved in Tobyhanna crash

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —  State police have released details on a crash where they say a driver ran a red light causing a two-car collision involving a trooper patrol unit. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 10 around 5:30 p.m. in Tobyhanna Township, Monroe County, a driver traveling at a high speed […]
