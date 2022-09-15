Read full article on original website
dragonfly1962
1d ago
Amish puppy mills need to be shut down completely! Owners need to be put in jail for animal abuse, misrepresentation, tax evasion, etc.
Rescue Dog Still Waiting for a Home After 2,555 Days in Ohio Shelters: 'The Perfect House Guest'
Flip is still searching for a forever home. The 7-year-old rescue dog has spent over 2,555 days in a shelter waiting to be adopted. Lake Humane Society — the rescue caring for the pup — shared a Facebook post about the patient pooch on Sept. 8. "He has...
WHIZ
Pet of The Week: Meet Winter
ZANESVILLE, OH- We haven’t even got to fall yet, but already it’s time to start thinking about winter. Winter is a cute little pup with a lot of energy. He’s a Shepherd, Australian/ Border Collie who’s only three months old and loves being around people. He’s currently up for adoption at the Animal Shelter Society.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County Sunflower Farm has Created a Maze in the Sunflower Field
PICKAWAY – Just north of South Bloomfield on 104 you can find something pretty a’MAZEing” right now, a field full of sunflowers in full bloom. Scioto Sunflowers is located at 13832 State Route 104, Ashville, OH and operates a U-Pick sunflower and farm market. The farm sells an experience along with a flower every time you come. For a low price the market allows people to stroll through a field of sunflowers and take as many photos as they want, and bring one home. Sounds pretty amazing huh? Well to make it even better the farm market has now cut a maze through the sunflowers so you can get fully immersed in the field. Along the way they left props for amazing photo ops throughout. Sound like a fun date?
Times Gazette
Falling not normal part of aging
The AAA7 is joining the Ohio Department of Aging in recognizing September as Falls Prevention Awareness Month. Did you know that many falls are preventable? If you are caring for an older adult, below are four tips to talk with them about falls from the National Council on Aging. Having the conversation today can help your loved one reduce their risk of a fall.
Dog reported stolen in 2019 reunited with owner 3 years later in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A dog reported as stolen when he was a puppy in 2019 was found Friday and reunited with his owner at the Franklin County Dog Shelter. Snowball's owner filed a lost report with the shelter in 2019 and provided his microchip number. On Friday, the...
They rammed an Ohio deputy’s cruiser. Sheriff says stolen checks and a gun were found in the car
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were arrested in Fairfield County on Friday after the pair crashed into a deputy’s cruiser. Authorities responded to a home on State Route 595 on Friday after reports of a burglary, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook. Deputies said several items had been stolen, including checks and […]
Here is a list of Northeast Ohio county fairs
It's fair season! And whether it's the food, the animals, or the entertainment that you love most about a county fair, there are plenty of opportunities to get your "fair fix!"
This royal beauty is ready for adoption, ‘Sire’ is only $18
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – You have to meet “Sire.” This four-year-old is housebroken and crate trained and is ready to be the excitement in your life. The medium-sized pooch is a little shy at first and warms up quite quickly to you once he realizes you brought treats. Those treats will be the way to […]
visitfairfieldcounty.org
An Autumn Adventure in Fairfield County, Ohio
Autumn is everyone’s favorite season! Fairfield County, only 30 minutes southeast of Columbus, is the perfect place to experience the season. We offer beautiful fall foliage, fresh produce, fall festivals, haunted experiences, outdoor adventures…basically, we have all the sights, tastes, and activities that you can only find in autumn!
lara-mom.com
I’ve lived in Ohio for 25 years
There was a time when I considered myself a New Yorker. I was born and raised on Long Island, went to university in upstate New York and spent the first six years of my career in Manhattan. But as of this month, I’ve lived in Ohio for 25 years and...
Feds to provide $50M in food assistance to Ohio
Ohio’s foodbanks say they’re desperate as summer is turning to fall. Demand has skyrocketed with increasing food costs at the same time that their resources have evaporated. And with current supply chain disruptions, they need to order food now if they hope to have it when winter comes. And even though the state is sitting […] The post Feds to provide $50M in food assistance to Ohio appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Union representing Kroger workers in Central Ohio files strike authorization
CINCINNATI — After failing to reach a tentative agreement this week, Kroger employees’ union in the Columbus-area voted for strike authorization. >>Ohio judge temporarily blocks abortion ban in state; Local clinic reopens doors starting next week. Our news partners at 10TV report a spokesperson from the store chain...
Kroger union members vote to authorize strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger union members in central Ohio inched closer to establishing a picket line Friday after a majority rejected the grocery chain’s most recent contract offer and authorized a strike. Even though more than 80% of members in the Columbus division who voted were in favor of authorizing a strike, it doesn’t […]
Concerns raised over Ohio detective’s conduct with student cheerleaders
After First News submitted a public records request, we found several complaints, warnings, and disciplinary actions.
Woman hit in leg after bullets pierce house
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Cars and houses were hit by a rain of bullets in the early hours of Friday, injuring a woman in the leg inside her home. Bullets struck several vehicles and two houses in the 600 block of South Richardson Avenue in the Hilltop about 3 a.m., Columbus police say. A bullet […]
‘A roof over our head:’ Hotels for the homeless at Camp Shameless
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s been 18 years since James “Big Baby” Stephens had a roof over his head. The life of the 45-year-old resident of Camp Shameless, a homeless encampment in the Olde Towne East neighborhood, has been riddled with drug addiction, crime, and post-traumatic stress disorder beginning at the age of 6 – […]
Several Northeast Ohio counties remain at CDC's high community level for COVID-19; Cuyahoga still medium as others drop
CLEVELAND — This past week, the state of Ohio saw its lowest COVID-19 caseload in more than two months, and the CDC is taking notice of the improvement. Several counties went from being listed as having "high" community spread of the coronavirus seven days ago to now "medium" spread, including six here in Northeast Ohio. This means health experts no longer recommend wearing face masks for residents of those areas while in indoor public spaces.
Parents of teenagers who steal Kias, Hyundais meet with central Ohio authorities
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In an effort to curb Columbus' epidemic of Kia and Hyundai car thefts and protect the lives of teenage thieves, parents of the group "Kia Boys" met with law enforcement and nonprofits to discuss solutions. "I think it shows where we are with how much of...
Orthopedic One to open three new locations, move into new Westerville headquarters in coming months
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Orthopedic One, which currently operates nine physician offices as well as several other therapy service and hospital/surgery centers in the region, is opening three new locations and moving its headquarters. The company also has added five new physicians to its existing practices in recent months, increasing its roster to […]
