Cullman County, AL

WAFF

County Line Road crash results in multiple injuries

Fire crews and police were on scene. Fire crews were on scene to put the fire out caused by the crash. Testimony continues in Limestone County on Day 4 of Mason Sisk trial. New school superintendent appointed in Jackson County. Updated: 8 hours ago. On Wednesday, Jason Davidson was selected...
COUNTY LINE, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in Cherokee County tractor-trailer accident

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Collinsville man early Friday morning. At approximately 4:24 a.m., Christopher Scott Mullins, 47, was killed when the 2021 Mack tractor-trailer that he was driving left the roadway and overturned.  The crash occurred on Cherokee County 1 near Cherokee County 672, approximately two miles […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Etowah County Accident Injures Two

Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle wreck, occurring near West End High School in Etowah County on Friday night around 9:45. That accident was listed on the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report as taking place on Highway 278 at the Fairview Cove Road intersection involving a 1991 Chevy – a 2004 GMC Silverado – and a 2013 Ford Taurus.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Cullman County man killed in tractor wreck identified

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Cullman County man was killed Wednesday after a tractor rolled over on him on County Road 839. According to the Cullman County Coroner, the man killed was 77-year-old Charles Truman Gable. More details will be added when they become available.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
#County Road#Traffic Accident#Cullman County School
ABC 33/40 News

Third arrest made in shooting death of 16-year-old in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A third person was arrested Friday in connection to the shooting death of 16-year-old Cameron Paul Daffron. Daffron was killed in the 400 block of Alexander Road located in unincorporated Shelby County near Leeds on Wednesday, August 31. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Juvenile removed from school after allegedly threatening West End High School

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A student was removed from school after reportedly threatening West End High School Thursday. According to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton, the School Resource Officer began coordinating an investigation into the incident alongside the Etowah County Board of Education and Etowah County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division. A juvenile was removed […]
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Hueytown man killed in Bessemer motorcycle crash

A Hueytown man was killed in a motorcycle wreck in Bessemer late Thursday night. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 38-year-old James David Townsend lost control of a Harley Davidson motorcycle while trying to pass traffic in the 4000 block of 9th Avenue North in Bessemer. The crash happened just...
BESSEMER, AL
AL.com

Motorcyclist killed in overnight Bessemer crash

An overnight motorcycle crash in Bessemer left one man dead. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as James David Townsend. He was 38 and lived in Hueytown. The wreck happened at 11:51 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Ninth Avenue North. Authorities said Townsend was the...
BESSEMER, AL

