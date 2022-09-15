Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Franklin County school bus driver arrested for DUI while transporting 40 students
A Franklin County school bus driver faces 40 counts of reckless endangerment after authorities say she was under the influence Friday morning while transporting children to school. That’s one reckless endangerment count for each child on the bus Rhonda Barksdale was driving at the time of her arrest, according to...
Pedestrian hit and killed by drag racer, ALEA looking to ID driver
On Sept. 5, 2022, Qye Darrious D. Williams, 21, was critically injured after a car hit him.
WAFF
County Line Road crash results in multiple injuries
Fire crews and police were on scene. Fire crews were on scene to put the fire out caused by the crash. Testimony continues in Limestone County on Day 4 of Mason Sisk trial. New school superintendent appointed in Jackson County. Updated: 8 hours ago. On Wednesday, Jason Davidson was selected...
Man killed in Cherokee County tractor-trailer accident
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Collinsville man early Friday morning. At approximately 4:24 a.m., Christopher Scott Mullins, 47, was killed when the 2021 Mack tractor-trailer that he was driving left the roadway and overturned. The crash occurred on Cherokee County 1 near Cherokee County 672, approximately two miles […]
WAAY-TV
9-year-old boy released from hospital after violent dog attack in Lawrence County
A Lawrence County boy who was attacked by five dogs while riding his bicycle is now recovering at home, according to family. His mother, Stephanie Overton, shared the update on social media Thursday. Nine-year-old Gavin Peoples had been at Huntsville Hospital since Sept. 10, when he was attacked while riding in his neighborhood.
weisradio.com
Etowah County Accident Injures Two
Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle wreck, occurring near West End High School in Etowah County on Friday night around 9:45. That accident was listed on the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report as taking place on Highway 278 at the Fairview Cove Road intersection involving a 1991 Chevy – a 2004 GMC Silverado – and a 2013 Ford Taurus.
‘Disruptive’ student detained at Brindlee Mountain School
Authorities in Marshall County say that a "disruptive student" was detained on Thursday as the school went on lockdown.
WAFF
Cullman County man killed in tractor wreck identified
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Cullman County man was killed Wednesday after a tractor rolled over on him on County Road 839. According to the Cullman County Coroner, the man killed was 77-year-old Charles Truman Gable. More details will be added when they become available.
First roundabout opens in unincorporated Madison County
On Friday, the new roundabout at Jordan Road and Homer Nance Road in Madison County officially opened.
ABC 33/40 News
Student removed from school after threat reported at West End High School
A student was removed from school after a threat was reported to the School Resource Officer at West End High School on Thursday, Sept. 8, according to a joint statement Wednesday from Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton and Etowah County Superintendent Dr. Alan Cosby. According to the statement, the SRO...
One dead in Rainsville motorcycle crash
Authorities say one person died in a wreck involving a motorcycle in Rainsville Saturday morning.
ABC 33/40 News
Third arrest made in shooting death of 16-year-old in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A third person was arrested Friday in connection to the shooting death of 16-year-old Cameron Paul Daffron. Daffron was killed in the 400 block of Alexander Road located in unincorporated Shelby County near Leeds on Wednesday, August 31. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said...
WAFF
Two-year-old flown to Birmingham hospital after being struck by car in Moulton
MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-year-old was flown to a nearby hospital Wednesday morning after being hit by a car in Moulton. According to an official with the Moulton Police Department, the crash occurred on Court Street around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday. The official says that officers discovered that a child...
After two months, new mom released from Etowah County Jail
An Etowah County judge ordered the release this week of a mother who was arrested days after the birth or her son and then spent two months in jail because she was unable to meet conditions of release. Hali Burns had been charged with chemical endangerment after she failed two...
Juvenile removed from school after allegedly threatening West End High School
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A student was removed from school after reportedly threatening West End High School Thursday. According to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton, the School Resource Officer began coordinating an investigation into the incident alongside the Etowah County Board of Education and Etowah County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division. A juvenile was removed […]
ABC 33/40 News
Hueytown man killed in Bessemer motorcycle crash
A Hueytown man was killed in a motorcycle wreck in Bessemer late Thursday night. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 38-year-old James David Townsend lost control of a Harley Davidson motorcycle while trying to pass traffic in the 4000 block of 9th Avenue North in Bessemer. The crash happened just...
WAAY-TV
2-year-old boy in hospital with head trauma after being hit by SUV in Moulton
A 2-year-old boy is being treated for head trauma after he was hit by a car early Wednesday. The Moulton Police Department responded to the 13,000 block of Court Street about 7:22 a.m. Wednesday on a report of an incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Officers learned the child...
Woman arrested after 9-year-old boy was attacked by dogs in north Alabama
A woman was arrested Wednesday after a pack of dogs attacked a 9-year-old child last weekend in Lawrence County.
