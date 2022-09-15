ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis, IA

KMAland Iowa Small Class 11-Player (9/16): Lo-Ma wins thriller, Treynor, Underwood, SW Valley get shutout wins

(KMAland) -- Lo-Ma won a thriller, Riverside rolled and Treynor, Underwood and SW Valley all pitched shutouts in KMAland small class 11-player action on Friday. Ayden Salais had seven receptions for 157 yards and two touchdowns while Grady Jeppesen threw for 211 yards and three touchdowns to lead Riverside. Kyler Rieken added 132 yards rushing and three touchdowns on the ground and had a pick six on defense. Landyn Schoenrock, Brady Zimmerman and Kellen Oliver all had interceptions of their own for the Bulldogs.
Second-half surge guides 4A No. 1 Lewis Central to another win

(Council Bluffs) -- Three touchdowns in six minutes did the trick for Lewis Central in a state-rated contest Friday night. The KMA State 4A No. 1 Titans (4-0) turned a low-scoring affair into an offensive clinic with a flurry of points in the second half to claim a 34-16 win over No. 6 Indianola (3-1) on the KMA Video Stream.
Football Friday Picks (Week 4): Derek vs. Ryan vs. Trevor vs. Nick

(KMAland) -- Week four of the high school football season is here with the the KMA Sports crew picking 15 games. Ryan Matheny led the clubhouse last week with a 12-3 record while Derek was 10-5 and Trevor and Nick each went 8-6. Here's how the standings fare after three...
2022 Friday Night Football in KMAland -- Week 4

(KMAland) -- The football season is rounding into the fourth week. KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:00 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland.
KMAland XC (9/16): Plattsmouth boys win team championship in Waverly

(Waverly) -- The Plattsmouth boys claimed a team championship at Waverly’s Ken Addkison Invite on Friday. The Blue Devils scored 40 points, led by a third-place finish from Elijah Dix, who ran a 17:13.03. Another Blue Devil — Carter Moss — was right behind Dix in fourth with a time of 17:21.28.
Lo-Ma wins slugfest with Westwood, shifts focus to Tri-Center

(Logan) -- After securing the season’s first victory, Logan-Magnolia (1-2) looks to get back to .500 when it hosts Tri-Center (1-2) Friday. The Panthers took down Westwood (2-1) in a 14-6 defensive slugfest in week three to end their season-opening skid. “We needed [the win],” Logan-Magnolia head coach Matt...
Senior leadership leading Logan-Magnolia on recent hot streak

(Logan) -- The Logan-Magnolia volleyball team is in the middle of a nine-day break with a four-match win streak in their back pocket. "We keep saying our keys to success are communication and celebrating successes," Bruck said. "Our team is super selfless." The Panthers closed Saturday's West Monona Tournament with...
KMAland Tennis (9/15): Nebraska City boys roll

(KMAland) -- The Nebraska City boys were winners while the Maryville girls took a loss in KMAland tennis on Thursday. 1S (L): Brooklyn Lorenz def. Jewl Galapin (8-4) 2S (L): Erin Lotspeich def. Carsen Burns (8-0) 3S (L): Layla Scheerer def. Kloie Rouner (8-4) 4S (L): Molly Kretzer def. Ella...
Shenandoah nabs rare win over St. Albert in five-set thriller

(Shenandoah) -- For the first time in 21 tries, Shenandoah volleyball knocked off St. Albert on Thursday night. The Fillies (8-5, 3-1) grabbed a five-set thriller over their Hawkeye Ten Conference counterparts, 25-17, 23-25, 25-13, 22-25, 15-12. “I am so excited for (the team),” Shenandoah head coach Toni Comstock said....
Hazel (Hurst) Cowles, 82 of Indianola, IA

Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes:There will be private disposition of ashes at another time. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
Severe thunderstorm waning for Cass Co. Iowa until 9:45 p.m.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN DES MOINES HAS ISSUED A. * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHERN CASS COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... * AT 854 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED JUST WEST OF. GRISWOLD, OR 12 MILES SOUTHWEST OF ATLANTIC, MOVING NORTHEAST AT. 25 MPH. HAZARD...QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR...
Severe thunderstorm warning for Pott., Harrison, Shelby, Douglas Cos. until 9 p.m.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A. * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHWESTERN POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... SOUTHEASTERN HARRISON COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... SOUTHWESTERN SHELBY COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA... EASTERN DOUGLAS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 900 PM...
