KMAland Iowa Small Class 11-Player (9/16): Lo-Ma wins thriller, Treynor, Underwood, SW Valley get shutout wins
(KMAland) -- Lo-Ma won a thriller, Riverside rolled and Treynor, Underwood and SW Valley all pitched shutouts in KMAland small class 11-player action on Friday. Ayden Salais had seven receptions for 157 yards and two touchdowns while Grady Jeppesen threw for 211 yards and three touchdowns to lead Riverside. Kyler Rieken added 132 yards rushing and three touchdowns on the ground and had a pick six on defense. Landyn Schoenrock, Brady Zimmerman and Kellen Oliver all had interceptions of their own for the Bulldogs.
Second-half surge guides 4A No. 1 Lewis Central to another win
(Council Bluffs) -- Three touchdowns in six minutes did the trick for Lewis Central in a state-rated contest Friday night. The KMA State 4A No. 1 Titans (4-0) turned a low-scoring affair into an offensive clinic with a flurry of points in the second half to claim a 34-16 win over No. 6 Indianola (3-1) on the KMA Video Stream.
Football Friday Picks (Week 4): Derek vs. Ryan vs. Trevor vs. Nick
(KMAland) -- Week four of the high school football season is here with the the KMA Sports crew picking 15 games. Ryan Matheny led the clubhouse last week with a 12-3 record while Derek was 10-5 and Trevor and Nick each went 8-6. Here's how the standings fare after three...
2022 Friday Night Football in KMAland -- Week 4
(KMAland) -- The football season is rounding into the fourth week. KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:00 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland.
KMAland Iowa 8-Player Week 4 (9/16): East Mills wins thriller over CAM, F-M, Audubon impressive
(KMAland) -- East Mills won a thriller over CAM, Fremont-Mills was impressive in a rout of Bedford, Audubon handled business against Exira/EHK and much more from Week 4 in KMAland Iowa 8-Player action. CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9. Fremont-Mills 60 Bedford 20. Taylor Reed had two passing scores — one each...
Smothering defense, electric offense leads AHSTW to blowout win over Mount Ayr
(Avoca) -- Stifling defense, flawless special teams and a heavy dose of the Sternberg brothers propelled No. 10 AHSTW (4-0) to a 41-13 victory over No. 4 Mount Ayr (3-1) Friday. The Vikings dominated from wire to wire on both sides of the ball. “(Mount Ayr) is a really good...
Football: Indianola at Lewis Central
KMA 4A No. 6 Indianola faces 4A No. 1 Lewis Central in a state-rated doozy tonight. Trevor Maeder and Tom Moore have the call.
KMAland Triangle Week 4 (9/16): Red Oak moves to 4-0 with another shutout
(KMAland) -- Red Oak opened district play with a rout of Shenandoah while Clarinda took down Clarke in the KMAland Triangle on Friday. Riley Fouts rushed for 235 yards and four touchdowns and had a pick six on defense to lead Red Oak in the win. Chase Roeder threw for 103 yards for the Tigers.
KMAland XC (9/16): Plattsmouth boys win team championship in Waverly
(Waverly) -- The Plattsmouth boys claimed a team championship at Waverly’s Ken Addkison Invite on Friday. The Blue Devils scored 40 points, led by a third-place finish from Elijah Dix, who ran a 17:13.03. Another Blue Devil — Carter Moss — was right behind Dix in fourth with a time of 17:21.28.
Lo-Ma wins slugfest with Westwood, shifts focus to Tri-Center
(Logan) -- After securing the season’s first victory, Logan-Magnolia (1-2) looks to get back to .500 when it hosts Tri-Center (1-2) Friday. The Panthers took down Westwood (2-1) in a 14-6 defensive slugfest in week three to end their season-opening skid. “We needed [the win],” Logan-Magnolia head coach Matt...
Senior leadership leading Logan-Magnolia on recent hot streak
(Logan) -- The Logan-Magnolia volleyball team is in the middle of a nine-day break with a four-match win streak in their back pocket. "We keep saying our keys to success are communication and celebrating successes," Bruck said. "Our team is super selfless." The Panthers closed Saturday's West Monona Tournament with...
KMAland Tennis (9/15): Nebraska City boys roll
(KMAland) -- The Nebraska City boys were winners while the Maryville girls took a loss in KMAland tennis on Thursday. 1S (L): Brooklyn Lorenz def. Jewl Galapin (8-4) 2S (L): Erin Lotspeich def. Carsen Burns (8-0) 3S (L): Layla Scheerer def. Kloie Rouner (8-4) 4S (L): Molly Kretzer def. Ella...
Late game surge, wrecking ball defense leads Clarinda to 28-7 homecoming victory
(Clarinda) -- It was a defensive battle for three quarters before Clarinda found a groove offensively late to pull away for a 28-7 win over Clarke. The Clarinda Cardinals (2-2) move to .500 on the season after a stingy and turnover-machine defense helped deliver the Clarke Indians (3-1) their first loss of the season.
Shenandoah nabs rare win over St. Albert in five-set thriller
(Shenandoah) -- For the first time in 21 tries, Shenandoah volleyball knocked off St. Albert on Thursday night. The Fillies (8-5, 3-1) grabbed a five-set thriller over their Hawkeye Ten Conference counterparts, 25-17, 23-25, 25-13, 22-25, 15-12. “I am so excited for (the team),” Shenandoah head coach Toni Comstock said....
Beverly Eckel, 74 of Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Friday, September 23, 2022. Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Severe thunderstorm warning for Nemaha, Otoe, Richardson Cos. until 8:15 p.m.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A. * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NEMAHA COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN NEBRASKA... SOUTHEASTERN OTOE COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN NEBRASKA... NORTHWESTERN RICHARDSON COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 815 PM CDT. * AT 733 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 4 MILES SOUTH OF.
Hazel (Hurst) Cowles, 82 of Indianola, IA
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes:There will be private disposition of ashes at another time. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
Severe thunderstorm waning for Cass Co. Iowa until 9:45 p.m.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN DES MOINES HAS ISSUED A. * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHERN CASS COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... * AT 854 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED JUST WEST OF. GRISWOLD, OR 12 MILES SOUTHWEST OF ATLANTIC, MOVING NORTHEAST AT. 25 MPH. HAZARD...QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR...
Severe thunderstorm warning for Pott., Harrison, Shelby, Douglas Cos. until 9 p.m.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A. * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHWESTERN POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... SOUTHEASTERN HARRISON COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... SOUTHWESTERN SHELBY COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA... EASTERN DOUGLAS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 900 PM...
Doris Johnson, 94, of Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
