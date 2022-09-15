(KMAland) -- Lo-Ma won a thriller, Riverside rolled and Treynor, Underwood and SW Valley all pitched shutouts in KMAland small class 11-player action on Friday. Ayden Salais had seven receptions for 157 yards and two touchdowns while Grady Jeppesen threw for 211 yards and three touchdowns to lead Riverside. Kyler Rieken added 132 yards rushing and three touchdowns on the ground and had a pick six on defense. Landyn Schoenrock, Brady Zimmerman and Kellen Oliver all had interceptions of their own for the Bulldogs.

UNDERWOOD, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO