ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimberly, WI

Fox Valley Lutheran moves up high school football rankings with Kimberly, Freedom still in top spots

By Ricardo Arguello, Appleton Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=319pHy_0hwYzTv600

Here's the fourth edition of the Post-Crescent high school football rankings, separated in large and small school divisions. Teams are ranked on a "pound-for-pound" basis where the team's success is measured in relation to enrollment size.

Large schools (Divisions 1-3)

1. Kimberly (4-0): Papermakers defense becoming one of the state's best after holding rival Appleton North to just 45 total yards in 17-0 victory last Friday. Brody Beck (9 tackles) and Ethan Doucette (8 tackles) led the way against the Lightning. Next: Friday at Appleton East.

2. Neenah (4-0): Rockets get huge 38-20 win over Fond du Lac last Friday and have one of the state's top rushing attacks with 1,569 total yards and 20 touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Appleton North.

3. Fox Valley Lutheran (4-0): Foxes move up a spot in rankings after 24-15 Apple Bowl victory over Xavier. Team is in rare six-way tie with the rest of the North Eastern Conference for the league lead. Next: Friday at Denmark.

4. Appleton North (3-1): Lightning suffers first loss in 17-0 setback against Kimberly last Friday. North has another tough game this week against Neenah. Next: Friday at Neenah.

5. Menasha (3-1): Bluejays' AJ Korth accounts for four touchdowns in 73-0 rout of Green Bay West last Friday. Next: Friday at Green Bay East.

Also: Kaukauna (2-2).

Small schools (Divisions 4-7)

1. Freedom (4-0): Irish are outscoring their opponents by an average score of 49-9. The competition level rises a few notches in their annual showdown with Wrightstown this week. Next: Friday vs. Wrightstown.

2. Wrightstown (4-0): Tigers pound Waupaca 55-27 last week to stay undefeated. Conlen Lasecki had 122 yards on 11 carries with two touchdowns in the win. Next: Friday at Freedom.

3. Little Chute (4-0): Mustangs have balanced offense with junior quarterback Charlie Vanden Burgt (473 yards passing, five touchdown passes) and senior running back Drew Joten (433 yards, five rushing TDs) leading the way. Next: Friday vs. Luxemburg-Casco.

4. Weyauwega-Fremont (4-0): The Warhawks hold steady in the rankings after 42-7 demolishing of Spencer/Columbus Catholic. Sophomore quarterback Kameron Zielke has thrown for 492 yards with seven touchdowns and no interceptions. Next: Friday vs. Shiocton.

5. St. Mary Catholic (3-0, 8-player): Zephyrs crack top five after blasting Wonewoc/Weston last week 60-13. Senior receiver Atticus Johnson has 18 catches for 344 yards (19.1 average) and eight touchdowns. Next: Friday at Oakfield.

Also: Manawa (3-1), Shiocton (2-2), Hilbert (2-2), Clintonville (2-2).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw14online.com

Neenah's Shattuck Stadium to host final football game after 90 years

NEENAH (WLUK) -- Next week will be the last time a Neenah stadium will host a football game after 90 years. Shattuck Middle School is set to close following the 2022-2023 school year as the new Neenah High School opens next fall. Tuesday’s final games against Kimberly at Shattuck Stadium...
NEENAH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Big weekend at Lambeau Field

For today... look for a mix of sun & clouds overall. T. Hispanic Heritage Month: Helping students pursue college. A Green Bay organization is helping families achieve an American dream that's out of reach for many. Ashwaubenon's 150th birthday. Updated: 14 hours ago. Thursday night's fireworks show celebrating Ashwaubenon's sesquicentennial.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some rain chances

Luke Combs, Train, construction, and Bears fans making the drive. It might be tough to find a parking space with so much going on. Luke Combs concerts at the Resch, a free Train concert outside Lambeau Field, and the Packers home opener against the Bears. Updated: 30 minutes ago. The...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Neenah, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
Kimberly, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Appleton, WI
Appleton, WI
Education
Appleton, WI
Football
City
Wrightstown, WI
City
Oakfield, WI
City
Clintonville, WI
Kimberly, WI
Sports
City
Denmark, WI
City
Kaukauna, WI
City
Kimberly, WI
City
Menasha, WI
Appleton, WI
Sports
City
Hilbert, WI
Kimberly, WI
Football
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Pulaski picks Green Bay over Brown County for water supply

PULASKI – The Pulaski Village Board on Monday unanimously chose Green Bay Water (GBW) to provide Lake Michigan water to its 1,300 residential and 180 business customers. Last month the board met in closed session to consider proposals from both GBW and the Central Brown County Water Authority (CBCWA).
PULASKI, WI
wearegreenbay.com

8 years after saving boy’s life, Green Bay firefighters helping again

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Paramedics go on thousands of calls each year. Yet it was one eight years ago for a team in Green Bay they’ve never forgotten. “As soon as he came out, he wasn’t, you could tell his breathing was very shallow. And then he stopped breathing,” said Cami Behl. She had just delivered her son, who she affectionately calls “Little Doug” in a bathtub and quickly realized something was wrong.
GREEN BAY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Winning formula: Alliance Church in Appleton has found success with sport ministry

APPLETON, Wis. — You can learn a lot from a magazine article. Pastor Dennis Episcopo, a New Jersey guy through and through, was only here a couple of weeks as the spiritual leader of Alliance Church when someone handed him a Sports Illustrated from 1986. In it was a multi-page spread titled: “America at Play: Sports in Appleton, Wisconsin.”
APPLETON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hilbert
wearegreenbay.com

Lambeau unveils new concessions menu

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Delaware North has introduced 13 new concession items for the upcoming Green Bay Packers season. Executive Chef Zac Ladubec and his culinary staff had been working on the menu concept during the offseason. When describing the menu’s design, Ladubec says, “As the weather gets...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Unique Dining & Supper Clubs

From crispy fried perch to succulent prime rib paired with a brandy old fashioned, the supper club is as Wisconsin as it gets. Here’s to savoring the classics and discovering unexpected takes on familiar favorites. Find outstanding service at Buck-A-Neer Supper Club outside Marshfield (Marathon County) For nearly 50...
MARSHFIELD, WI
wwisradio.com

Three US Coast Guard Stations Along Lake Michigan to be Repaired

(Sheboygan, WI) — Money from the federal government will pay for rebuilding three damaged U-S Coast Guard stations along Lake Michigan. Stations in Sturgeon Bay, Kenosha, and Sheboygan will each receive 40-million dollars from Washington. Two of the stations were heavily damaged by flooding in 2019. The Coast Guard had to move its operations offsite. U-S Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin joined two other senators supporting the legislation to authorize funding for the work this year and next year.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Foxes#American Football#Highschoolsports#Fox Valley Lutheran
whbl.com

Rollover Crash On I-43 Leads To Drug Charges

CEDAR GROVE, Wis. (WHBL) – Sheboygan County emergency crews were called Thursday afternoon to a rollover crash on I-43 at Pebble Beach Road, which is the south county line. The Sheriff’s Department says they first got a report of an erratic driver, and then got notified by Ozaukee County Deputies that the vehicle had rolled into the ditch.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
oshkoshexaminer.com

Driven by construction projects, Oshkosh school spending to jump 25%

The Oshkosh area school board has approved a 25% increase in spending for the current academic year, a jump driven largely by the district’s construction projects for two new schools. On Wednesday night the school board held a public hearing on the budget and then approved spending in 11...
OSHKOSH, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
experiencewisconsinmag.com

8 Wisconsin Diners Worth the Drive

If you’re a fan of “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,” you know Guy Fieri has stopped at three of these restaurants. We’ve found a few more that should get him hopping into his little red Camaro for a trip back to Wisconsin. FRANK’S DINER, KENOSHA. Let’s...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Post-Crescent

The Post-Crescent

2K+
Followers
1000
Post
436K+
Views
ABOUT

Appleton Wisconsin News - postcrescent.com is the home page of Appleton Wisconsin with in depth and updated Appleton local news.

 http://postcrescent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy