ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
nypressnews.com

Mudslides, falling debris next big worry after Bolt Creek Fire

The Bolt Creek Fire is looking much better this weekend due to the efforts of different fire agencies around Puget Sound coming together, along with cool, wet weather and an end to high winds. At a little more than 14,000 square miles — about the size of Mercer Island —...
SKYKOMISH, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Traffic
State
Washington State
CBS San Francisco

Alaska storm could bring "worst coastal flooding in 50 years" before heading to Bay Area

Alaska is bracing for dangerous weather as the remnants of Typhoon Merbok move toward the Bering Sea region. Forecasters predict that the storm, set to hit on Friday, could bring "potentially historical" flooding, with some coastal areas seeing water levels up to 11 feet higher than the normal high tide. "Latest models show coastal surge higher than the November 2011 storm that brought significant flooding to the area," the National Weather Service forecasted early Friday morning, adding that the flooding could be "potentially historical." "This is a dangerous storm that will produce widespread coastal flooding south of the Bering strait with water...
ALASKA STATE
ncwlife.com

Forest officials on watch after last night's lightning storms

Forest officials are hopeful that lightning storms that moved through much of North Central Washington Tuesday night will not ignite new forest fires. The U.S. Forest Service said the lightning was accompanied by rain in most places. The Northwest Coordination Center said there were 2,247 lightning strikes in the state,...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Mudslides#Western Washington#State Route 20
KUOW

'A new dawn' for carefully planned burns in Washington state

As crews continue to fight the Bolt Creek Fire in Snohomish County, and others burning around Washington, the state's land management agency is speaking out about the need for prescribed burns. "Right now, we're in, really, a new dawn for the nation of recognizing that there's a tradeoff of smoke...
WASHINGTON STATE
nwabor.org

Major Coastal Storm Impacting Western Alaska

Residents of the Northwest Arctic Borough, please see the following post from the National Weather Service Fairbanks office. Please use extreme caution while traveling. Boat travel is not advised at this time. If you plan to travel, please file a trip plan with a loved one or by calling the Search and Rescue Coordinator at 907-412-2038 between 8am and 4:30pm.
ALASKA STATE
92.9 The Bull

Inslee Banning Gas Powered Cars In Washington State

Everyone said it was maybe happening early this year but now Jay Inslee announced that Washington would follow California and ban gas powered cars. California just passed new laws that "represent a total ban on nonelectric vehicles" according to reports. Right after, Washington passed Bill 5811 that directs "the state Department of Ecology to adopt California’s emissions standards" and allowing for the new commitment announced by the Governor.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Stranger

Slog PM: HelloFresh Connected to Seven E. Coli Cases in WA, the Toxicity of Non-profits, and Sen. Murray Finally Sets Dates

Welcome back West Seattle drivers: After a 30-month closure, the West Seattle Bridge passed a load test and the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) green-lighted the bridge to open Sunday. I’d tell you what time, but according to KIRO 7, SDOT isn’t releasing the exact time in order to prevent all you infrastructure heads from lining up for your inaugural drive.
SEATTLE, WA
alaskasnewssource.com

2 large fall storms hit the state

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A couple of large fall lows will impact the state of Alaska through the end of the week and into the weekend. The concern starts on the western end of the Aleutian Islands where a Hurricane Force Wind Warning cautions residents to be aware of Southwest winds 50 to 70 mph and gusts that could hit or exceed 90 mph.
ALASKA STATE
KHQ Right Now

Utah-based Crumbl Cookie applies for building permit in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - The founder of Crumbl Cookie, Lance Hemsley, has filed a building permit application to bring the Utah-based cookie company to Spokane, our news partners at The Spokesman-Review reported. The building permit is for 7808 N. Division St., Suite 4. According to The Spokesman-Review, the project valuation was...
SPOKANE, WA
ifiberone.com

Airline to purchase 50 Eviation all-electric aircraft after plane was partially developed and mostly test flown in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - On Thursday, the Port of Moses Lake issued a congratulations to a Washington state-based electric aircraft manufacturer that attributed some of its development to Aero-Tec, a longtime tenant of the Port. The Port of Moses Lake is also home to the Grant County International Airport, which was the site of the majority of Eviation's test flights.
MOSES LAKE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy