Read full article on original website
Related
q13fox.com
'We get that it's frustrating': WSDOT explains multiple construction projects this weekend
SEATTLE - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) sent out a series of Tweets on Friday - taking a moment to empathize with the public, while also explaining the reasons behind all the construction happening in the area, and their game plan to get it done as soon as possible.
nypressnews.com
Mudslides, falling debris next big worry after Bolt Creek Fire
The Bolt Creek Fire is looking much better this weekend due to the efforts of different fire agencies around Puget Sound coming together, along with cool, wet weather and an end to high winds. At a little more than 14,000 square miles — about the size of Mercer Island —...
Weekend traffic problems expected across Puget Sound region
Think of it as traffic spaghetti this weekend. Just when you have your noodles around one fork, another meatball drops in. The big traffic event of the weekend is, of course, the opening of the West Seattle Bridge on Sunday. It has been more than 900 days since traffic flowed...
As La Niña persists, here’s what forecasters are seeing for fall in Whatcom
Cool, wet weather pattern offers a greater chance of lowland snow. But it also brings danger.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alaska braces for floods, power outages as huge storm nears
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Residents on Alaska’s vast and sparsely populated western coast braced Friday for a powerful storm that forecasters said could be one of the worst in recent history, threatening hurricane-force winds and high surf that could knock out power and cause flooding. The storm is...
Alaska storm could bring "worst coastal flooding in 50 years" before heading to Bay Area
Alaska is bracing for dangerous weather as the remnants of Typhoon Merbok move toward the Bering Sea region. Forecasters predict that the storm, set to hit on Friday, could bring "potentially historical" flooding, with some coastal areas seeing water levels up to 11 feet higher than the normal high tide. "Latest models show coastal surge higher than the November 2011 storm that brought significant flooding to the area," the National Weather Service forecasted early Friday morning, adding that the flooding could be "potentially historical." "This is a dangerous storm that will produce widespread coastal flooding south of the Bering strait with water...
Most significant storm in months for Northern California on the way with rain, mountain snow
AccuWeather meteorologists are closely monitoring the potential for a powerful storm to bring rain and what would be the season's first mountain snow to Northern California from Sunday through Monday. A sprawling area of low pressure in the eastern Pacific Ocean is expected to track southeast this weekend and remain...
ncwlife.com
Forest officials on watch after last night's lightning storms
Forest officials are hopeful that lightning storms that moved through much of North Central Washington Tuesday night will not ignite new forest fires. The U.S. Forest Service said the lightning was accompanied by rain in most places. The Northwest Coordination Center said there were 2,247 lightning strikes in the state,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KUOW
'A new dawn' for carefully planned burns in Washington state
As crews continue to fight the Bolt Creek Fire in Snohomish County, and others burning around Washington, the state's land management agency is speaking out about the need for prescribed burns. "Right now, we're in, really, a new dawn for the nation of recognizing that there's a tradeoff of smoke...
NTSB releases preliminary report on Whidbey Island floatplane crash
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the U.S. Navy will begin efforts later this month to recover the wreckage of a floatplane that crashed into the Puget Sound near Whidbey Island earlier in September. Recovery efforts to raise the wreckage are expected to begin...
nwabor.org
Major Coastal Storm Impacting Western Alaska
Residents of the Northwest Arctic Borough, please see the following post from the National Weather Service Fairbanks office. Please use extreme caution while traveling. Boat travel is not advised at this time. If you plan to travel, please file a trip plan with a loved one or by calling the Search and Rescue Coordinator at 907-412-2038 between 8am and 4:30pm.
Inslee Banning Gas Powered Cars In Washington State
Everyone said it was maybe happening early this year but now Jay Inslee announced that Washington would follow California and ban gas powered cars. California just passed new laws that "represent a total ban on nonelectric vehicles" according to reports. Right after, Washington passed Bill 5811 that directs "the state Department of Ecology to adopt California’s emissions standards" and allowing for the new commitment announced by the Governor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Stranger
Slog PM: HelloFresh Connected to Seven E. Coli Cases in WA, the Toxicity of Non-profits, and Sen. Murray Finally Sets Dates
Welcome back West Seattle drivers: After a 30-month closure, the West Seattle Bridge passed a load test and the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) green-lighted the bridge to open Sunday. I’d tell you what time, but according to KIRO 7, SDOT isn’t releasing the exact time in order to prevent all you infrastructure heads from lining up for your inaugural drive.
alaskasnewssource.com
2 large fall storms hit the state
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A couple of large fall lows will impact the state of Alaska through the end of the week and into the weekend. The concern starts on the western end of the Aleutian Islands where a Hurricane Force Wind Warning cautions residents to be aware of Southwest winds 50 to 70 mph and gusts that could hit or exceed 90 mph.
Couple's train trip to Seattle derailed by potential worker strike
SEATTLE — There’s something nostalgic about traveling by train. “I’d been posting on Twitter for a while - X amount of days until we take the train cross country,” said Brent Parker. Parker and his girlfriend Quinn are experienced rail riders. They decided to take an...
KHQ Right Now
Utah-based Crumbl Cookie applies for building permit in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - The founder of Crumbl Cookie, Lance Hemsley, has filed a building permit application to bring the Utah-based cookie company to Spokane, our news partners at The Spokesman-Review reported. The building permit is for 7808 N. Division St., Suite 4. According to The Spokesman-Review, the project valuation was...
ifiberone.com
Airline to purchase 50 Eviation all-electric aircraft after plane was partially developed and mostly test flown in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - On Thursday, the Port of Moses Lake issued a congratulations to a Washington state-based electric aircraft manufacturer that attributed some of its development to Aero-Tec, a longtime tenant of the Port. The Port of Moses Lake is also home to the Grant County International Airport, which was the site of the majority of Eviation's test flights.
4.4 magnitude quake recorded west of Coos Bay
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of Oregon early Thursday morning.
Central WA home prices spike amid influx of Seattle-area transplants
Growing up, Angela Bender and her family traveled from their home near Woodinville to camp in Cle Elum and Roslyn in upper Kittitas County at least once a year. Through these frequent visits, Bender developed her love for the outdoors and became an avid hiker and fisher. As an adult,...
Don’t show up at the Tri-Cities All Senior Picnic on Thursday. Here’s why
A Vegas theme and barbecue chicken were planned for this year’s picnic.
Comments / 0