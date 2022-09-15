Read full article on original website
Tesla Stock: Potential Catalysts Not Enough to Turn Fully Bullish, Says Analyst
By the end of 2030, global BEV (battery electric vehicle) adoption is anticipated to reach 40%. According to Needham analyst Vikram Bagri, Tesla’s (TSLA) market share of passenger vehicles could reach ~10%. “Key to our global market share estimate is the company maintaining its high single digit share in...
3 ASX specialty retail shares offering over 40% upside potential
Shopping for good value ASX shares? Don’t look past the retail sector. According to TipRanks insights, niche market retail stocks Adairs (ADH), City Chic Collective (CCX), Michael Hill (MHJ) offer significant upside potential. Investors shopping for good value ASX shares, should browse the retail sector. Many retail shares have...
APM Human Services International (ASX:APM) shares rise despite deal talk denial
APM Human Services shares continued to rise even after the company refuted links to a potential buyout. TipRanks insights remain mostly bullish on APM shares. APM Human Services International (ASX:APM) shares rose 6% to AU$3.45 in afternoon trading. The stock’s spike comes after APM Human Services was linked to Angus Knight buyout talks, which it has since refuted.
Early notable gainers among liquid option names on September 16th
Notable gainers among liquid option names this morning include AutoZone (AZO) $2177.58 +32.64, Regeneron (REGN) $716.38 +10.52, Moderna (MRNA) $137.86 +2.00, FirstEnergy (FE) $41.00 +0.58, and Vertex (VRTX) $291.77 +4.10. See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
What You Missed On Wall Street This Morning
NCR Corp. (NCR) will separate into two different companies, one focused on digital commerce and one on ATMs [more]. Huntsman (HUN) slashed its Q3 adjusted EBITDA guidance [. Extra Space Storage (EXR) acquired Storage Express for $590M [. ]. 2. WALL STREET CALLS:. Alcoa (AA) upgraded to Overweight from Equal...
Why You Should Consider Selling ENPH Stock to Buy GNRC
Enphase Energy stock has benefited from the energy crisis, but the positive momentum will inevitably slow down once the issue is resolved. Meanwhile, Generac Holdings remains strongly poised for a rally. Recently, Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) has experienced a major advantage over Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC) because Europeans, particularly in...
Is Texas Instrument (NASDAQ:TXN) a Good Stock for Long-Term Investors?
The growth prospects of Texas Instruments look solid, which raises its investment appeal for prospective investors interested in the semiconductor space. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is one of the prominent semiconductor companies in the United States. With its headquarters in Dallas, TX, the company manufactures and sells embedded and analog processing chips for use in multiple industries. The stock could look attractive to long-term investors as robust industry fundamentals strengthen its prospects.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Soars on Reverse Stock Split
Shares of clinical-stage biotechnology company Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) are soaring today after the company announced a 1-for-14 reverse stock split. Sonnet has undertaken the move to comply with NASDAQ’s minimum price rules and shares are expected to start trading post-split from September 19 onwards.
POINT Biopharma (NASDAQ:PNT) Scores Five Buys In a Week
Shares of radiopharmaceutical company Point Biopharma (NASDAQ:PNT) are seeing major price action coupled with rising trading volume as the stock has scored five Buy ratings in the past seven days. While the stock remains volatile, the average volume over the past 10 days was about 1.61 million versus a trading...
Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ: AAOI) Surges on Chinese Assets Sale
Shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ: AAOI) surged in pre-market trading on Friday as the provider of fiber-optic access network products announced that it would sell its manufacturing facilities located in China and other assets related to the transceiver business to Yuhan Optoelectronic Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. for $150 million. AAOI...
Why Are Analysts Bullish about Humana (NYSE:HUM) Stock?
Humana’s ability to navigate successfully through various challenges and its strong earnings growth forecast is why analysts are bullish about its stock. Shares of health insurance and well-being company Humana (NYSE:HUM) have remained resilient to the sharp selloff in the equities this year. It is trading in the green, compared to the 19% decline in the S&P 500 (SPX) Index. Other than its ability to defend its market share, the company’s durable earnings and strong visibility over future growth keep Wall Street analysts bullish on HUM stock.
These 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks Are Set for Strong Growth, Say Analysts
What do you get when you combine beaten-down stock prices with an economic and technological niche poised to gain as it becomes ever more essential? You get stocks with a low cost of entry – plus high upside potential and approval from Wall Street’s analysts. The niche we’re...
China Liberal (NASDAQ:CLEU) Surges on LOI to Acquire EV Maker Aiways
Shares of China Liberal Education Holdings (NASDAQ:CLEU) are surging today after the company signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Aiways Holdings. The latter manufactures electric vehicles. The terms of the LOI indicate a valuation between $5 billion and $6 billion for Aiways. At present, both companies are conducting...
Upstart vs. Affirm: Which Beaten-Down IPO is Most Likely to Resurrect?
Following last year’s IPO craze, numerous equities have suffered massive losses from their past highs, including shares of Upstart & Affirm. Upstart’s business model matches the current environment somewhat better, while its profitability prospects offer a wider margin of safety. For reasons mentioned below, I believe Upstart stock has a much higher chance of recovering compared to Affirm.
Regeneron price target raised to $750 from $700 at Canaccord
Canaccord analyst John Newman raised the firm’s price target on Regeneron (REGN) to $750 from $700 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The analyst noted they reported in collaboration with Alnylam (ALNY) preliminary results for ALN-HSD in NASH and although early, were interesting including a robust target knockdown and numerically lower liver enzymes and biopsy-derived nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) activity score but noted safety is likely to remain a key focus.
Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) Rises on Citigroup Comments
Shares of EV maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) are ticking upwards today after the stock scored a Buy rating from Citigroup analyst Itay Michaeli. The analyst has initiated coverage on the stock with a $28 price target that indicates a massive 60.73% potential upside. Michaeli noted Lucid’s EV technology credentials and...
How the IPO Bubble Burst, and Where Do We Go from Here?
IPOs were hot in 2020 and 2021 due to easy monetary conditions. However, in 2022, things are much different, and the near-term outlook for IPOs doesn’t look great. In the last few months, there has been a repeating theme in the headlines that mention “IPO drought.” According to Renaissance Capital, the number of U.S. IPOs is down 80% this year versus the same period in 2021. What’s more, the companies that went public in 2022 raised about 5% of the proceeds from the same date last year. Although forecasts speak of about 25 to 45 more IPOs to be carried out until year-end, 2022 is still expected to be the weakest in terms of IPO proceeds in more than 30 years.
SPAC-ulation: How Retail Investors Lost after the SPAC Bubble Burst
The SPAC revolution was in full effect – until it imploded and destroyed the accounts of unsuspecting investors. The tragic story of last year’s blank-check shooting stars offers little more than pain for ill-timed traders, and valuable lessons for those willing to learn them. In hindsight, the bursting...
Here’s What You Missed in Crypto This Week
As bitcoin, ethereum and other cryptocurrencies get increasing attention from investors, Wall Street and its traditional banks continue to adjust to the shift. Catch up on this week’s top stories highlighting the intersection of these old guard and new school areas of finance with this recap compiled by The Fly.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) Turns Red Even after Positive Clinical Data
(First published: 8.22AM EST) Shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) erased their pre-market gains on Friday. This is despite the fact that the company announced positive interim clinical data from its Phase 1 clinical study for its second systemically delivered investigational CRISPR candidate, NTLA-2002. However, a down day on Wall...
