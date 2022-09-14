On September 8, Kemp-based Harmony Bank NA and Dallas-based Texas Brand Bank announced that they have signed a definitive agreement in which Harmony Bank will merge with and into Texas Brand Bank. The merger agreement, announced by former Texas State Senator John J. Carona, chairman of Harmony Bank, and Edward B. Tomlinson II, chairman of Texas Brand Bank, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Upon completion, the combined company will conduct business as Harmony Bank and operate as a state-chartered bank. Harmony Bank is expected to have over $700 million in assets with 11 banking offices in Dallas, Ellis, Henderson, Kaufman and Navarro counties.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO