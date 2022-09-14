Read full article on original website
North Texas’ Harmony Bank and Texas Brand Bank to Merge
On September 8, Kemp-based Harmony Bank NA and Dallas-based Texas Brand Bank announced that they have signed a definitive agreement in which Harmony Bank will merge with and into Texas Brand Bank. The merger agreement, announced by former Texas State Senator John J. Carona, chairman of Harmony Bank, and Edward B. Tomlinson II, chairman of Texas Brand Bank, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Upon completion, the combined company will conduct business as Harmony Bank and operate as a state-chartered bank. Harmony Bank is expected to have over $700 million in assets with 11 banking offices in Dallas, Ellis, Henderson, Kaufman and Navarro counties.
Oklahoma-based Great Plains Bancshares to Acquire Providence Bank of Texas
On July 26, Great Plains Bancshares Inc., along with its subsidiary, Elk City, Oklahoma-based Great Plains National Bank, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Providence Bancshares Corp. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Southlake-based Providence Bank of Texas SSB. The acquisition expands Great Plains Bancshares’ growing footprint in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex. The transaction is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2022.
