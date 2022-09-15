Read full article on original website
FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER
September, as is the case almost every year, has turned into a really busy month. In addition to Labor Day, the traditional 9/11 Remembrance Motorcade was held on Friday (more on that next week) and, personally, I’ve been fighting a cold while preparing to fly to New Hampshire for my niece’s wedding.
Noted Authors Visit OUAT
It was busy weekend at Once Upon a Time bookstore in Montrose. Two authors shared their new books, signed their books and answered questions from their most loyal – and excited – readers. First of all, there were a lot of kids at these two events. Young readers...
Affordable Health Screenings Coming to Montrose
Residents living in and around Montrose can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. Knights of Columbus will host this community event on Sept. 30. The site is located at 2657 Honolulu Ave. Screenings can check...
Crime blotter
3100 block of Alabama Street in La Crescenta, deputies responded to a forgery call. They were told the victim received an email from “Amazon” customer service stating an item she returned had yet to be received and that she would be charged for the items. She found a number on the Google search engine for Amazon. She called them and a person identifying himself as an Amazon representative stated he could help her. He informed her that many people were using her account for other purchases. In order to “solve the issue with her account” the victim was directed to purchase and send funds to an address/email and then the suspected/representative instructed her to purchase Bitcoin and send him the transfer code so he could retrieve the funds.
