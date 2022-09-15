3100 block of Alabama Street in La Crescenta, deputies responded to a forgery call. They were told the victim received an email from “Amazon” customer service stating an item she returned had yet to be received and that she would be charged for the items. She found a number on the Google search engine for Amazon. She called them and a person identifying himself as an Amazon representative stated he could help her. He informed her that many people were using her account for other purchases. In order to “solve the issue with her account” the victim was directed to purchase and send funds to an address/email and then the suspected/representative instructed her to purchase Bitcoin and send him the transfer code so he could retrieve the funds.

