Read full article on original website
Related
Lake Charles City Council Meeting 9/9/22
Documenter: Carl M. Ambrose, Jr. Meeting: City Council Meeting for City of Lake Charles. At the Sept. 9 city council meeting, a debate broke out about an African American Chamber of Commerce plan to develop vacant lots in North Lake Charles. The Scene. The meeting chambers were filled, minus a...
DeQuincy City Council 9/12/22
Summary: The DeQuincy Monthly Council Meeting commenced at 6:00 pm. There were 12 agenda items on the docket, including approval of home condemnations and discussions about property issues. The Scene. The atmosphere was very casual with the public, city workers, and council members strolling in and conversing with each other....
KPLC TV
SWLA arrest report - Sept. 16, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 16, 2022. Joseph Charles Flowers, 38, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Angela Jolene Rodriguez, 42, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery; possession of a Schedule II drug. Louis Morgan Hebert, 35, Lafayette: Issuing worthless checks less than $1,000; instate...
Calcasieu Parish School Board 9/13/22
Agency holding meeting: Calcasieu Parish School Board. Summary: CPSB received reports and presentations, and voted to approve all agenda items after a brief debate. Approximately 50 people were in the audience at the beginning of the meeting, with several groups leaving after their presentations. Community Perspective. No public comments were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beauregardnews.com
City of DeRidder water customers under boil advisory
All City of DeRidder municipal water customers are under a boil advisory ordered just after noon on Sept. 16, that will remain in effect until further notice. City officials said the advisory was ordered after a contractor struck a main water line on Hwy. 190. The advisory applies to businesses...
KPLC TV
Citywide boil advisory issued for DeRidder
DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - The City of DeRidder placed all customers under a boil advisory Friday afternoon. Crews are working to repair a water main break, city officials said.
KPLC TV
Work underway at Capital One Tower
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Work is underway at the hurricane-damaged Capital One tower. Crews were out at Lake Charles’ tallest building today, removing the boards covering the broken windows from the mezzanine area. The building has sat vacant since Hurricane Laura two years ago, but the owner of...
A Be On The Look Out Has been Issued for an Escapee in Southwest Louisiana
A Be On The Look Out Has been Issued for an Escapee in Southwest Louisiana. DeQuincy, Louisiana – The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office stated on Friday, September 16, 2022, that inmate Dustin Causey walked away from a facility in DeQuincy, Louisiana while in custody around 8:30 a.m. He was dressed casually in a white shirt, blue jeans, and a NAPA hat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parish Employee Arrested in Louisiana for Malfeasance in Office
Parish Employee Arrested in Louisiana for Malfeasance in Office. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 15, 2022, that on November 16, 2020, CPSO investigators received a complaint from a parish office regarding an employee Dani R. Bailey, 39, of Lake Charles, Louisiana.
franchising.com
Image360 Lake Charles Announces Local Church as Winner of “Image360 Gives” Sweepstakes
September 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // LAKE CHARLES, La. – Signage and graphics solutions provider, Image360 Lake Charles, has announced Trinity Baptist Church as a winner of the “Image360 Gives” sweepstakes. Aimed at helping local nonprofits promote events and fundraisers, and at those looking for a signage...
bestofswla.com
Pat’s Of Henderson
Many rejoiced across Southwest Louisiana as Pat’s of Henderson announced their reopening. Hurricane Laura gutted the building, leaving little more to salvage than countless memories and a brick exterior. However, after a long and arduous two years, Nicholas and Amanda Perioux, Nick’s sister Natalie and the entire Pat’s of...
Expect To Hear Loud Explosion’s In Lake Charles Today
We have been notified that citizens in Lake Charles will start hearing loud explosions throughout the day. Per the Lake Charles Police Dept.(LCPD) the loud explosions will begin at 10 am and continue through 2 pm. LCPD wants to alert residents SWAT training will be underway and to expect the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lake Charles American Press
Turnaround principal hired for LaGrange
Corwin Robinson has been hired as the new turnaround principal for LaGrange High School, Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Shannon LaFargue announced at Tuesday’s meeting. LaFargue said Robinson has already toured the facilities and plans to meet with administrative staff on Sunday, to ensure he can begin his tenure...
westcentralsbest.com
CPSO Arrests Parish Employee for Malfeasance
Lake Charles, LA – Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives received a complaint from a parish office in reference to an employee Dani R. Bailey, 39, Lake Charles. During the initial investigation detectives were advised Bailey was improperly using equipment that belongs to the district. The complainant also stated Bailey, who had access to district funds, was making personal purchases with the funds. When detectives spoke with Bailey she confirmed she used the district’s equipment, such as lawn mowers, a chainsaw, and a floor jack, for personal use.
Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation
Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation. DeRidder, Louisiana – On September 15, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that, with the assistance of the Calcasieu Parish Forensic Center, the human remains discovered on September 10, 2022, had been definitively identified as those of 33-year-old Ryan A. Heflin. Heflin’s family reported him missing on January 31, 2022. An investigation was launched right away, however there was very little information at the moment. Detectives pursued every clue and tracked down Heflin’s location until his body was discovered by hunters working on their hunting property on Saturday, September 10.
Lake Charles American Press
PHOTO GALLERY: SWAT readiness training
Members of the Lake Charles Police SWAT participate in training exercises near 1100 Enterprise Blvd. in Lake Charles on Thursday. (Photos by Rick Hickman / American Press)
KPLC TV
Another fire reported at Place Vendome apartments
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Another fire was reported at Place Vendome apartments Wednesday morning. The complex, which has been vacant since Hurricane Laura, has been the site of numerous fires in the time since the storm. A KPLC viewer captured video of the fire, which officials say was reported...
KPLC TV
Remains found in Beauregard Parish identified as missing Deridder man
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Sean Ardoin and LSU collaborate for a ground breaking album. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. KPLC brings...
Lake Charles Woman Visits Utah, Orders Gumbo, Gets This Instead
When a Louisiana proud resident leaves the homeland of flavor and food, we take a chance on the various foods we encounter. I remember on a trip to Colorado, we ate at someplace that I was told had "spicy" food. As everyone around me from the Colorado area seemed like their tongues were on fire, I was left sitting there wondering why mine was so bland. I literally had to doctor my own food up to get it even close to "par" to call it edible. It seems Dana from Lake Charles had a similar experience on her recent trip to Utah.
KPLC TV
Fishing company searching for lost net full of fish
Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - A fishing company has released a statement after an abandoned net full of dead fish was seen floating in the waters off of Holly Beach. Ocean Harvesters officials said the boat harvesting menhaden on behalf of Omega Protein lost the net on Thursday, Sept. 8, when it caught more fish than the net could handle.
Southerly
Durham, NC
170
Followers
163
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT
Southerly is an independent non-profit media organization that covers the intersection of ecology, justice, and culture in the American South.https://southerlymag.org/
Comments / 0