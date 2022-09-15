Read full article on original website
Old Mormon Bridge Road Closed Near I-29 Beginning September 26th
The Pottawattamie County Secondary Roads Department has announced a temporary road closing for Old Mormon Bridge Road near Interstate 29. Road closure is expected to begin September 26th and end September 30th as The Canadian Northern Railway reconstructs a rail track crossing on G37 (Old Mormon Bridge Road) near I-29. The closure will require closing both east bound and west bound traffic on G37 at this crossing. G37 (Old Mormon Bridge Road) will remain open for local traffic only east of the closure area.
Severe thunderstorm waning for Cass Co. Iowa until 9:45 p.m.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN DES MOINES HAS ISSUED A. * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHERN CASS COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... * AT 854 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED JUST WEST OF. GRISWOLD, OR 12 MILES SOUTHWEST OF ATLANTIC, MOVING NORTHEAST AT. 25 MPH. HAZARD...QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR...
Severe thunderstorm warning for Montgomery Co. until 9:45 p.m.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A. * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... * AT 905 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 5 MILES SOUTH OF. GRANT, OR 11 MILES EAST OF RED OAK, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 35 MPH. A. SECOND DEVELOPING...
Severe thunderstorm warning for Nemaha, Otoe, Richardson Cos. until 8:15 p.m.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A. * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NEMAHA COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN NEBRASKA... SOUTHEASTERN OTOE COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN NEBRASKA... NORTHWESTERN RICHARDSON COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 815 PM CDT. * AT 733 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 4 MILES SOUTH OF.
Radio Iowa
Drought continues to cause issues with Missouri River levels
Prolonged drought across the region has pushed the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to lower Missouri River levels from Nebraska City to Kansas City by a full foot. The lower levels will affect boat traffic and could impact municipal water supplies and other utilities that rely on the river. Missouri River Basin Water Management Director John Remus says conditions have been getting worse since the drought first began to emerge in July of 2020.
Severe thunderstorm warning for Pott., Harrison, Shelby, Douglas Cos. until 9 p.m.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A. * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHWESTERN POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... SOUTHEASTERN HARRISON COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... SOUTHWESTERN SHELBY COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA... EASTERN DOUGLAS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 900 PM...
Johnson Brothers Mill renovation underway
(Shenandoah) -- Preliminary progress is reported on the Johnson Brothers Mill Building's renovation project. Back in July, the Shenandoah City Council approved a resolution of support for MALOJA, LLC’s renovation of the building at 818 West Sheridan Avenue. Plans call for renovating the structure into a warehouse and workshop to store rescued building materials for later use. Retail and office space is also included. MALOJA owner Margaret Brady updated the council on the renovation project's initial thrust earlier this week. Brady says the first step involved removing debris that's collected in the venerable building over the past several decades.
Severe thunderstorm warning for central Pott., southern Shelby counties until 8 p.m.
IAC155-165-180100- /O.CON.KOAX.SV.W.0272.000000T0000Z-220918T0100Z/. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT. FOR CENTRAL POTTAWATTAMIE AND SOUTHERN SHELBY COUNTIES... AT 717 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 4 MILES SOUTH OF UNDERWOOD, OR 10 MILES NORTHEAST OF COUNCIL BLUFFS, MOVING EAST AT 35 MPH. HAZARD...GOLF BALL SIZE HAIL.
Red Oak council ponders MidAmerican franchise renewal, fees
(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak City Council continued discussions on a renewed franchise agreement with MidAmerican Energy at a workshop Monday night. Earlier this year, MidAmerican officials met with the council to discuss renewing a franchise agreement with the city, due to the current 25-year contract expiring in May 2023. The agreement, among other things, grants the utility company to use the city right of way for gas and electric services provided to the community. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius says the proposed contract from MidAmerican is identical to the current one, except for the addition of a franchise fee. She says the city would collect the fee through the utility company based on gas and electric bills or both.
Severe thunderstorm warning for Union, Adams, Taylor Cos. until 9:30 p.m.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN DES MOINES HAS ISSUED A. * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... WESTERN UNION COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA... EASTERN ADAMS COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... NORTHEASTERN TAYLOR COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... * UNTIL 930 PM CDT. * AT 844 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR...
Severe thunderstorm warning for northwest Adams Co. until 10:15 p.m.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN DES MOINES HAS ISSUED A. * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHWESTERN ADAMS COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... * AT 948 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 5 MILES NORTH OF. CARBON, OR 10 MILES NORTHWEST OF CORNING, MOVING EAST AT 15 MPH. HAZARD...QUARTER SIZE HAIL.
Severe thunderstorm warning for eastern Pott. Co. until 9:30 p.m.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A. * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... EASTERN POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... * AT 845 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 4 MILES SOUTHEAST. OF UNDERWOOD, OR 15 MILES NORTHEAST OF COUNCIL BLUFFS, MOVING EAST. AT 30 MPH. HAZARD...GOLF BALL SIZE...
SWIPCO updates Red Oak council on comprehensive plan initiative
(Red Oak) -- Southwest Iowa Planning Council officials are laying the groundwork for a comprehensive plan update in Red Oak. During a workshop session this week, SWIPCO Executive Director John McCurdy updated the Red Oak City Council on multiple items regarding a roughly one-year assessment of the city's comprehensive plan. The council approved the $20,000 contract with SWIPCO last month. Developing and utilizing the comprehensive plan is encouraged by state law to provide a long-term view of the respective communities' future -- including topics such as infrastructure and transportation. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius says McCurdy also says other initiatives such as the Community Heart and Soul program fits well to seek public input on the direction of the community.
More people in Pottawattamie County could get chickens in their yards
Who doesn't love good old-fashioned "farm fresh eggs?" Pottawattamie County leaders are seeing resurgences in organic farming and smaller farms.
Atlantic Police Report
(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department reports eleven arrests and one citation between September 1st and September 16th. SK Kovac, 22, of Atlantic, was arrested September 1st for Public Intoxication. Owen Henson, 19, of Atlantic, was arrested September 3rd for Disorderly Conduct. Kisauo Stephen, 35, of Atlantic, was arrested September 4th...
State patrol: Iowa man died after crashing pickup truck
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man died after crashing a pickup truck near Woodward Monday night, according to the state patrol. Thirty-nine-year-old Jason Lee Johnson, of Lenox, was driving eastbound on 150th Street from South Avenue when for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway. Next, the...
Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List
(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
CANCELLED - Create & Share - Card Design - Lied Public Library, Clarinda
Jodi Ethen from the Bella Notte Pampered Artist Retreat in Red Oak, IA will be here to show us how to design some cards with stamps and embossing. Registration required. Saturday, Sept. 17 @ 10am. Adults only.
Lenox man killed in a single-vehicle accident in Dallas County
(Dallas Co) A Lenox man died in a single-vehicle accident in Dallas County Monday evening. The Iowa State Patrol says 39-year-old Jason Lee Johnson was driving a 2006 Toyota Tacoma pickup eastbound on 150th Street from S Avenue when, for an unknown reason, the pickup left the roadway and struck a field drive causing the pickup to overturn. Johnson was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision and sustained fatal injuries.
Update on Page County Inmate Death
(Clarinda) The Page County Sheriff’s Office has identified an inmate who died on September 3rd as 74-year-old Phillip Eugene Holmes of Clarinda. Autopsy results reveal Holmes died of natural causes due to a medical condition. Original Story:. On September 3, 2022 shortly after 7:00 PM, the Page County Sheriff’s...
