(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak City Council continued discussions on a renewed franchise agreement with MidAmerican Energy at a workshop Monday night. Earlier this year, MidAmerican officials met with the council to discuss renewing a franchise agreement with the city, due to the current 25-year contract expiring in May 2023. The agreement, among other things, grants the utility company to use the city right of way for gas and electric services provided to the community. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius says the proposed contract from MidAmerican is identical to the current one, except for the addition of a franchise fee. She says the city would collect the fee through the utility company based on gas and electric bills or both.

RED OAK, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO