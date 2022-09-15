Prescribed burning of grasslands in Southwick

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The Southwick Fire Department is alerting residents of the scheduled maintenance of the grasslands off South Longyard Road Thursday.

Crews from the Massachusetts Wildlife Conservation are conducting the burning of grasslands and asking residents to avoid walking the trails in the area off South Longyard Road. There also may be mild smoke conditions throughout the day.

MAP: South Longyard Road in Southwick

The prescribed burning is to benefit plants and wildlife, restore grasslands, and eliminate woody encroachment or undesirable plants.

