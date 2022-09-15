ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwick, MA

Prescribed burning of grasslands in Southwick

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29LdH9_0hwYyFlx00

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The Southwick Fire Department is alerting residents of the scheduled maintenance of the grasslands off South Longyard Road Thursday.

Drones monitor prescribed fires in Massachusetts

Crews from the Massachusetts Wildlife Conservation are conducting the burning of grasslands and asking residents to avoid walking the trails in the area off South Longyard Road. There also may be mild smoke conditions throughout the day.

MAP: South Longyard Road in Southwick

The prescribed burning is to benefit plants and wildlife, restore grasslands, and eliminate woody encroachment or undesirable plants.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Southwick, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Southwick, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
WSBS

Visit One Of The Top 5 Tiniest Towns In the Berkshires

The beautiful Berkshires has a mecca of villages and small towns that are truly worth your while to take a drive and explore the scenery and charm they have to offer as they attract visitors from a local and national front. And what better opportunity to take a day trip as the fall foliage is ready to bring its resplendent display to our vicinity? Without further ado, here are the Top 5 "smallest towns" in Berkshire county:
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grasslands#The Burning#Map#Nexstar Media Inc
westernmassnews.com

Serious crash on Granby Rd. in Chicopee

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are investigating a serious injury crash on Granby Road in Chicopee. Chicopee Police Officer, Travis Odiorne, told Western Mass News their accident reconstruction team was on scene. The crash happened Friday late afternoon. Police have blocked off Granby Rd. from Fisher Road to Champagne Avenue....
CHICOPEE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WSBS

This Massachusetts Town Just Lost Their Dunkin’ and People Are Freaking Out!

One of the great benefits about living in Massachusetts is having access to so many Dunkin's. The coffee and donut franchise, which originated here in the Bay State (Quincy, MA) is conveniently located throughout most parts of the state. But what would happen if you lost your Dunkin' stores? One particular Massachusetts town if finding out and people are freaking out in their dismay.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
i95 ROCK

Legendary Pioneer Valley Brats & Kraut are Bound for Torrington

There are only a few Bavarian/German restaurants in Western Connecticut, and it's tough to find Bratwurst on a menu anywhere anyway. But there's a nearby opportunity coming up for you to stuff your face with superior bratwurst, and insanely good sauerkraut, both made by a legendary German restaurant in Springfield, Massachusetts.
TORRINGTON, CT
WWLP

60 life-saving Narcan to be donated to MiraVista

The opioid-related overdose death rate in Massachusetts increased 9 percent in 2021 over 2020. The number of opioid-related overdose deaths in Hampden County in 2021 was 211, in Holyoke, 23, Springfield, 84, West Springfield, 15, just to name a few cities and towns with the county where the number of overdose fatalities doubled or more than tripled in the last six years, according to the most recent figures from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
HAMPDEN COUNTY, MA
WWLP

WWLP

31K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy