ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
crescentavalleyweekly.com

MSAR Hosting Milestone Anniversary Celebration

Montrose Search and Rescue team is planning huge event celebrating its 75th anniversary. For 75 years members of the Montrose Search and Rescue (MSAR) have been at the ready, 24/7, to respond to everything from lost hikers to vehicles over the side of the road in the Angeles National Forest. To celebrate 75 years of service, MSAR members are inviting the community to Crescenta Valley Park on Sept. 24.
LA CRESCENTA-MONTROSE, CA
crescentavalleyweekly.com

Noted Authors Visit OUAT

It was busy weekend at Once Upon a Time bookstore in Montrose. Two authors shared their new books, signed their books and answered questions from their most loyal – and excited – readers. First of all, there were a lot of kids at these two events. Young readers...
LA CRESCENTA-MONTROSE, CA
crescentavalleyweekly.com

Treasures of the Valley

I recently sat down with Dave Kimball, who grew up at Kimball Sanitarium located where Ralphs is today. He shared much with me, which I will write about in upcoming articles. But first I want to share a story he wrote about Alfred Clark, son of the valley’s beloved Reverend Andy Clark, for whom our local school is named.
LIFESTYLE
crescentavalleyweekly.com

People Making News

Eric Adamian of La Crescenta has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s summer 2022 dean’s list. The summer terms run from May to August. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the dean’s list.
LA CRESCENTA-MONTROSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cv Weekly#The Station Fire#The Los Angeles Times#The Crescenta Valley Sun
crescentavalleyweekly.com

Affordable Health Screenings Coming to Montrose

Residents living in and around Montrose can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. Knights of Columbus will host this community event on Sept. 30. The site is located at 2657 Honolulu Ave. Screenings can check...
LA CRESCENTA-MONTROSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy