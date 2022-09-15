Montrose Search and Rescue team is planning huge event celebrating its 75th anniversary. For 75 years members of the Montrose Search and Rescue (MSAR) have been at the ready, 24/7, to respond to everything from lost hikers to vehicles over the side of the road in the Angeles National Forest. To celebrate 75 years of service, MSAR members are inviting the community to Crescenta Valley Park on Sept. 24.

LA CRESCENTA-MONTROSE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO