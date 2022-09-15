ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

1-year-old killed in Tangipahoa Parish two-vehicle accident

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Louisiana State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a 1-year-old boy on Wednesday near Pumpkin Center Road in Tangipahoa Parish. According to the police, a 2006 GMC Sierra, driven by George Johnson, 28, was eastbound on Interstate 12 in...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Killed in I-12 Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree

Louisiana Woman Killed in I-12 Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on September 15, 2022, that soon before 8:00 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 12 near U.S. Highway 11 in St. Tammany Parish. Michelle Gallien, 53, of Mandeville, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
MANDEVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

53-year-old Mandeville woman killed in I-12 wreck near Slidell

A Mandeville woman was fatally injured in an SUV wreck Thursday when she veered off Interstate 12 near Slidell and hit a tree, Louisiana State Police said. Michelle Gallien, 53, was westbound near U.S. 11 just before 8 a.m. when her 2020 GMC Acadia left the highway, descended an embankment and crashed.
MANDEVILLE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Slidell, LA
Slidell, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
L'Observateur

Mandeville Driver Killed in St. Tammany Parish Crash

Slidell – Thursday morning, shortly before 8:00 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 12 near U.S. Hwy 11 in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 53-year-old Michelle Gallien of Mandeville. The initial investigation revealed the...
MANDEVILLE, LA
L'Observateur

Toddler Killed in Tangipahoa Parish Crash

Hammond – On September 14, 2022, shortly after 7:15 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Pumpkin Center Road in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 1-year-old Benjamin DeLaune of Livingston. The initial investigation revealed that...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WWL

1-year-old dies in Hammond car crash

HAMMOND, La. — A one-year-old child has died following a crash that occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 14 on I-12 near Pumpkin Center Road in Hammond. State Police say that one-year-old Benjamin DeLaune of Livingston was in the back seat of a Hyundai Elantra that was traveling eastbound on I-12 around 7:15 a.m. when it was struck from behind by a GMC Sierra driven by 28-year-old George Johnson of Kentwood.
HAMMOND, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana State Police#Interstate 12
an17.com

Mandeville driver dies following Thursday morning crash on I-12

SLIDELL---This morning, shortly before 8:00 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 12 near U.S. Hwy 11 in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 53-year-old Michelle Gallien of Mandeville. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as...
MANDEVILLE, LA
Picayune Item

St. Tammany Parish coroner identifies potential homicide victim

St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has identified the man killed in Slidell yesterday as Zakary Stewart. Stewart, 22, had recently moved to Slidell from Alabama and had no fixed local address. He was staying with friends on West End Boulevard in Slidell. An autopsy will be conducted Monday or Tuesday, after which Preston will rule on cause and manner of death. Preliminary findings suggest Stewart died of a gunshot wound in an apparent homicide.
SLIDELL, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLOX

Motorcyclist dead following wreck on Hwy 90

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead after a wreck involving both an SUV and a motorcycle on Highway 90 in Waveland. First responders reached the scene of the accident at around 1 p.m. on Friday. According to witnesses, the motorcycle was heading east when it collided with the front left side of a westbound SUV coming onto Highway 90 from Old Spanish Trail.
WAVELAND, MS
WWL-TV

Man killed in car dealership shooting, suspect arrested

NEW ORLEANS — Slidell Police have arrested 23-year-old Brian Taylor in connection with a Friday night shooting that killed 22-year-old Zakary Stewart. The two were employees at a Hyundai car dealership and were involved in an altercation at around 5:30 p.m.. Investigators say the altercation escalated quickly and Stewart was shot.
SLIDELL, LA
WWL

Woman shot, bloodied on I-10 in Metairie in apparent road rage incident

METAIRIE, La. — A woman says she was shot at on I-10 near the Clearview intersection in a case of road rage that left her bloodied but otherwise uninjured. Stephanie Westenhaver said the driver of the other car fired into hers and literally shot the sunglasses off of her face. She had several visible scars and several bloody spots on her face.
METAIRIE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy