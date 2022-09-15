Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NOLA x NOLA, New Orleans live music festival is back again this year.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints LB Demario Davis to host 2nd annual Dining for Dreams fundraiserTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry has high school number retiredTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Florida Destination Makes List of Most Colorful Places in the United StatesL. CaneMiami Beach, FL
Saints sign a familiar face, RB Latavius MurrayTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
1-Year-Old Died, 2 Others Injured After A Two-Vehicle Crash In Tangipahoa Parish (Tangipahoa Parish, LA)
Louisiana state police reported a two-vehicle crash near Pumplin center road in Tangipahoa parish that claimed a life and injured two others. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Louisiana Drivers.
WDSU
1-year-old killed in Tangipahoa Parish two-vehicle accident
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Louisiana State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a 1-year-old boy on Wednesday near Pumpkin Center Road in Tangipahoa Parish. According to the police, a 2006 GMC Sierra, driven by George Johnson, 28, was eastbound on Interstate 12 in...
Louisiana Woman Killed in I-12 Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree
Louisiana Woman Killed in I-12 Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on September 15, 2022, that soon before 8:00 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 12 near U.S. Highway 11 in St. Tammany Parish. Michelle Gallien, 53, of Mandeville, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
NOLA.com
53-year-old Mandeville woman killed in I-12 wreck near Slidell
A Mandeville woman was fatally injured in an SUV wreck Thursday when she veered off Interstate 12 near Slidell and hit a tree, Louisiana State Police said. Michelle Gallien, 53, was westbound near U.S. 11 just before 8 a.m. when her 2020 GMC Acadia left the highway, descended an embankment and crashed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Victim identified in deadly dealership shooting; suspect in custody
The shooting happened after a fight between two employees at the dealership. The victim later died. The supsect is at large and considered armed and dangerous.
L'Observateur
Mandeville Driver Killed in St. Tammany Parish Crash
Slidell – Thursday morning, shortly before 8:00 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 12 near U.S. Hwy 11 in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 53-year-old Michelle Gallien of Mandeville. The initial investigation revealed the...
L'Observateur
Toddler Killed in Tangipahoa Parish Crash
Hammond – On September 14, 2022, shortly after 7:15 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Pumpkin Center Road in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 1-year-old Benjamin DeLaune of Livingston. The initial investigation revealed that...
1-year-old dies in Hammond car crash
HAMMOND, La. — A one-year-old child has died following a crash that occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 14 on I-12 near Pumpkin Center Road in Hammond. State Police say that one-year-old Benjamin DeLaune of Livingston was in the back seat of a Hyundai Elantra that was traveling eastbound on I-12 around 7:15 a.m. when it was struck from behind by a GMC Sierra driven by 28-year-old George Johnson of Kentwood.
IN THIS ARTICLE
One dead in Slidell car dealership shooting; suspect in custody
The shooting happened after a fight between two employees at the dealership. The victim later died. The supsect is at large and considered armed and dangerous.
an17.com
Mandeville driver dies following Thursday morning crash on I-12
SLIDELL---This morning, shortly before 8:00 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 12 near U.S. Hwy 11 in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 53-year-old Michelle Gallien of Mandeville. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as...
53-Year-Old Michelle Gallien Died After A Car Crash In Slidell (St. Tammany Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police responded to a car crash that claimed a life Thursday in Slidell. A Mandeville woman died after crashing her car into a tree. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Louisiana Drivers.
Picayune Item
St. Tammany Parish coroner identifies potential homicide victim
St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has identified the man killed in Slidell yesterday as Zakary Stewart. Stewart, 22, had recently moved to Slidell from Alabama and had no fixed local address. He was staying with friends on West End Boulevard in Slidell. An autopsy will be conducted Monday or Tuesday, after which Preston will rule on cause and manner of death. Preliminary findings suggest Stewart died of a gunshot wound in an apparent homicide.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLOX
Motorcyclist dead following wreck on Hwy 90
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead after a wreck involving both an SUV and a motorcycle on Highway 90 in Waveland. First responders reached the scene of the accident at around 1 p.m. on Friday. According to witnesses, the motorcycle was heading east when it collided with the front left side of a westbound SUV coming onto Highway 90 from Old Spanish Trail.
Driver wanted after wreck leads to road rage shooting on I-10 near Causeway Blvd.
"She was injured slighting by a bullet that grazed her sunglasses, looks like it ripped off her head and cut her forehead."
Slidell car dealership employee charged after reportedly shooting, killing coworker during argument
A man is wanted after police say he shot and killed his coworker at the Hyundai of Slidell car dealership on Friday (Sept. 16). According to Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandall, police are searching for 23-year-old Brian Taylor.
wbrz.com
Three siblings dead after house fire in Jefferson Parish Friday morning
JEFFERSON PARISH - Three siblings died when their house caught on fire Friday morning. WWL-TV reported the blaze happened at the family's home on Lynnmeade Road in Gretna around 9 a.m. Yousra Ayyad, 15, asked to stay home and watch her younger siblings, 8-year-old Ali Ramzi and 2-year-old Muhammad Ramzi,...
WWL-TV
Man killed in car dealership shooting, suspect arrested
NEW ORLEANS — Slidell Police have arrested 23-year-old Brian Taylor in connection with a Friday night shooting that killed 22-year-old Zakary Stewart. The two were employees at a Hyundai car dealership and were involved in an altercation at around 5:30 p.m.. Investigators say the altercation escalated quickly and Stewart was shot.
Woman shot, bloodied on I-10 in Metairie in apparent road rage incident
METAIRIE, La. — A woman says she was shot at on I-10 near the Clearview intersection in a case of road rage that left her bloodied but otherwise uninjured. Stephanie Westenhaver said the driver of the other car fired into hers and literally shot the sunglasses off of her face. She had several visible scars and several bloody spots on her face.
wxxv25.com
Hancock County Sheriff’s searching for suspect wanted for bond jumping
Hancock County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance to locate Christopher Hoda. Investigators say he is wanted on a felony warrant for Bond Jumping. Hoda is known to frequent the Saucier/Lizana area. Please use caution and do not approach. Investigators say he is considered a danger to the public.
2 Dead, 1 Injured In A Two-Car Crash In New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)
On Tuesday evening, authorities responded to a two-car crash that claimed two lives and injured one in New Orleans East. The crash happened on Haynes Boulevard and Edgelake court intersection.
Comments / 1