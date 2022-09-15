Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
Related
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
JCPenney Partners with Revieve to Become the First Department Store to Offer Digital Makeup and Skincare Experiences Through the Power of AI and AR
CHICAGO & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- JCPenney continues to strengthen its offering as the go-to inclusive in-store and online shopping destination for diverse, working American families with the announcement of a partnership with Revieve, a personalized digital brand experience company working with global brands, retailers, and digital services providers in the beauty, skin, health, and wellness categories. As a part of this collaboration, JCPenney is launching a collection of digital makeup and skincare experiences to not only serve all customers better, but meet their diverse needs and help them experience retail in innovative ways. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005665/en/ (Graphic: Revieve)
CNBC
Cisco ex-CEO John Chambers is taking on his former company with new networking startup called Nile
Nile is being led by Cisco's former development chief Pankaj Patel and was co-founded by John Chambers, who spent two decades as Cisco's CEO. The startup promises to run networking infrastructure for wireless connections at offices, and can save companies up to 50% on their costs. Cisco is one of...
Retail Tech: Bloomingdale’s Debuts Virtual Store, Amazon Acquires Robotics Firm
The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Virtual stores Bloomingdale’s/Emperia In celebration of its 150-year anniversary, Bloomingdale’s is introducing a new, futuristic virtual store designed by Emperia, a virtual reality technology developer for the retail, fashion, and art sectors. The virtual store will feature exclusive collections from brands such as Polo Ralph Lauren, Marc Jacobs, David Yurman, MCM, Byredo and Baccarat. The retailer is introducing the virtual store during New York Fashion Week as part of one of its biggest anniversary campaigns, featuring celebrations across the U.S., including acclaimed designers, exclusive merchandise and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Retail AI, Inc. Announces Joint Project With Toshiba Tec
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Retail AI, Inc., a Japanese retail-tech company based in Tokyo, and Toshiba Tec have launched a joint project aiming to “create a new era of shopping experience and revolutionizing retail operations.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005421/en/ Smart Shopping Cart used in supermarkets. (Photo: Retail AI)
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Xeneta raises $80M to build out its real-time analytics platform for shipping and air freight
The incomparable Mike Butcher just celebrated 15 years at TechCrunch. You get less for murder these days, so that’s a hell of a milestone, and (as far as we know) he didn’t even seriously maim, far less murder, anyone. Awesome work, Mike. Glad to have you here with us! — Christine and Haje.
Gap Inc. Supply Chain Exec Explains Clothing Giant’s Logistics Play
It took a little over 50 years, but the doors to Gap Inc.’s logistics network are now open. The multi-brand retailer—parent to its namesake, along with Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta—has soft launched what it’s calling GPS Platform Services by Gap Inc., opening up its omnichannel fulfillment, warehousing, parcel shipping and reverse logistics services to companies outside its portfolio. “We built a pretty robust automated supply chain that we think offers Gap Inc. a competitive advantage in the form of cost and service,” said Kevin Kuntz, Gap Inc. head of supply chain for fulfillment and procurement. “So, the thought of offering...
AdWeek
The Streaming Wars Enters a Fresh Battleground: Loyalty Programs
Media and tech leaders from the New York Times, NBCUniversal and more will discuss digital advertising trends at NexTech, Dec. 6–7, in NYC. Register now to save 40%. The battle to lock down regular subscribers is leading streaming giants to look beyond content and incentivize users with additional perks.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Organizational Evolution of Its Brand Portfolio Leadership
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2022-- Today, Executive Chairman William P. Lauder and President and Chief Executive Officer Fabrizio Freda of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) (“ELC”) announced an organizational evolution across its brand portfolio to strategically position the company for long-term, sustainable growth in a fast-paced evolving global landscape. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005700/en/ Jane Hertzmark Hudis, Executive Group President, The Estée Lauder Companies (Photo: Business Wire)
GLORY Announces Next Generation Retail Cash Recycling Solutions
BASINGSTOKE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Glory [TYO: 6457], the global leader in cash technology solutions, today announces the launch of the next generation of their market-leading CASHINFINITY ™ range of retail cash recycling solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005561/en/ Glory CI-10X point of sale cash recycler (Graphic: Business Wire)
LG links with Parsons School of Design for super-giant AI project
South Korea's LG Group will be working with the Parsons School of Design in New York to develop artificial intelligence that can help people learn art and design.
Why Embedded Finance Has the Potential to Reshape B2B Payments
It’s hard to pin down just how much a digital transformation is worth — what the quantifiable opportunity really is as new business models evolve. That’s especially true as payments, especially B2B payments, finally and fully catch up to long-awaited digital potential. Consulting firm Bain & Company...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga
London Commodities Consultancy, CRU, To Spotlight Prescriptive Analytics for Monetizing Data at Big Data LDN, The UK's Leading Data and Analytics Event
Learn How Decision Intelligence Can Turn Enterprise Data into New Lines of Business and Revenue Streams. The Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder of Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid), Avi Perez, will deliver a session with Will Blake, Chief Technology Officer of CRU, a global provider of business intelligence and consulting services for the global metals, mining and fertilizer industries, at Big Data LDN (London) on Wednesday 21st September at 12:40 p.m. BST at Olympia London. This historic Victorian exhibition space was founded in 1886 and is steps away from the TfL Kensington (Olympia) station.
Benzinga
Infinite Group Inc. Earns Investors Attention, Shares Jump After Announcing Strategic Integrations For Its Nodeware® SaaS Platform ($IMCI)
Infinite Group, Inc. (IGI) IMCI is consolidating after a relatively strong week. On Monday, shares soared by over 25% after an announcement from its wholly-owned subsidiary, IGI CyberLabs, that its patented award-winning Nodeware® technology made further progress supporting vital integrations in the MSP ecosystem through key strategic partnerships. These integrations are expected to be more than just near-term value drivers for IMCI and its investors. They also accelerate IMCI's long-term mission to provide powerful and robust solutions that enable their partners and clients to simplify business processes, increase revenue, and deliver added value to their own customers.
4 Effective Ways to Boost Brand Visibility with PPC in 2022
PPC ads, an acronym for pay-per-click, are commonly utilized by brands to enhance sales and create leads. Pay-per-click ads can also be fruitful when it comes to boosting brand visibility. A boost in visibility can assist you in developing a strong image for your brand and sustaining loyal consumers. It...
Silicon Valley startup SambaNova offers new AI system, triples previous system speed
Sept 14 (Reuters) - SambaNova Systems, a SoftBank-backed Silicon Valley artificial intelligence chip and systems startup, said on Wednesday it has started offering its new AI system called DataScale SN30, tripling the speed of its previous product.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Third-Party Hotel Management Companies Facing Higher Guest Expectations as Room Rates Increase, J.D. Power Finds
TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- With average daily room rates at hotels in North America now averaging nearly $150—roughly 15% higher than pre-pandemic levels, 1 —hotel guests have become more critical than ever of the décor, amenities and food and beverage options provided by the world’s largest third-party hotel management companies. According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Third-Party Hotel Management Guest Satisfaction Benchmark, SM released today, customer satisfaction declines 4 points (on a 1,000-point scale) this year, as higher prices drive increased scrutiny. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005080/en/ J.D. Power 2022 North America Third-Party Hotel Management Guest Satisfaction Benchmark (Graphic: Business Wire)
Benzinga
Coresight Research Features Digital Wave Technology in PIM Innovator Intelligence Report
As part of Coresight Research's Innovator Intelligence series of reports, the research and advisory firm that specializes in retail and technology, provides an in-depth look at modern product information management (PIM) and Digital Wave Technology, the solutions provider that makes omnichannel possible for retailers and brands. This press release features...
How the Women on Boards Project is shaping early-stage consumer companies
The nonprofit was founded to promote and increase the number of executive women serving on the boards of early-stage consumer companies. A nonprofit linking executive women with startup firms in need of new board members has announced its latest appointment. Megha Tolia, CEO and president of Shondaland, is now a new member of the board of directors for The Good Patch, a wearable wellness brand. Tolia’s appointment was made possible through a group called the Women on Boards Project.
Nature.com
Communication tool in management accounting: adapting Jakobson's (1960) communication model
Humanities and Social Sciences Communications volumeÂ 9, ArticleÂ number:Â 316 (2022) Cite this article. Cognition is often a problem in management accounting communication. A gap arises between the sender and receiver of management accounting information, leading to miscommunication. A semiotic approach is a practical tool to decrease such miscommunication in management accounting. Jakobson's communication model helps decrease such miscommunication. This study examines how Jakobson's communication model is helpful for management accounting communication and our proposed communication model is intended to support management by providing relevant and timely information for planning, controlling, and decision-making. Additionally, our communication model is designed to decrease miscommunication.
Comments / 0