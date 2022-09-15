Read full article on original website
Sulphur City Council Meeting 9/12/2022
The Sulphur City Council met on Monday, September 12 to hold a regularly scheduled, well attended meeting. I arrived at approximately 5:00 PM to set up. The meeting was held in a portable building within a parking lot next to a shuttered building on Beglis Parkway in Sulphur, La. The property was purchased by the City of Sulphur in 2019 at a cost of $2.6 million. At 5:10 PM, there were about 15 members of the public seated in three rows of pews. Pelican Media, KPLC, and Rita Lebleu of the American Press were present. Conversation was lively. Council members Nick Nezat, Melinda Hardy, and Joy Abshire talked with the Council Clerk, Arlene Blanchard, from their positions on the raised seating area. Two Sulphur Police Department officers were present. Mandy Thomas, District 5, arrived shortly before Mayor Mike Danahay walked in. Four to five people could be seen turning in public comment request forms before the meeting began. Dru Ellender was the last council member to arrive, and the room got somewhat quieter. Mayor Danahay spoke briefly with the police before he took his seat. At 5:27, all noise seemed to dissipate. The meeting began at 5:30 PM.
