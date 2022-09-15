ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gamespot

Get 18 PC Games For Only $16: Borderlands 3, BioShock Collection, And More

Humble is offering one of its best bundles of the year so far right now, with the 2K Megahits Bundle offering more than a dozen games for a mere $16. That price gets you $660's worth of games, with the list including BioShock: The Collection, XCOM 2, Borderlands 3, Mafia: Definitive Edition, and Civilization VI. You also have different options if you'd rather spend less money.
Gamespot

Despite Cancellation, Halo Infinite Split-screen Co-Op Is Very Playable

Halo Infinite's split-screen co-op feature was officially canceled by developer 343 Industries earlier this month, but an exploit that enables the mode has been around since the game's launch. As detailed by the folks over at Digital Foundry, that exploit still works, and the feature runs surprisingly well. Split-screen co-op...
HappyGamer

Well-known Xbox Developers Are Using Unreal Engine 5 To Produce The Upcoming State Of Decay Installment

The Coalition, the group behind Gears of War, is assisting in developing State of Decay 3, the upcoming Xbox game in the zombie-survival franchise. State of Decay 3 will return to the immersive world created in the State of Decay and its follow-up. However, the title will have a brand-new narrative and setting in addition to some gameplay elements from earlier Gears of War games.
GAMINGbible

‘Minecraft Legends’ Looks Like Another Win For The Gaming Giant

Minecraft is a behemoth of a franchise. Over recent years we’ve seen it evolve from its simple sandbox origins, with Minecraft Dungeons scoring well when it released in 2020. Minecraft Legends is another branch out for Mojang and Microsoft, and from what I saw at Gamescom the other week, it could be yet another success for the colossal IP.
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Reveals First Wave of September Games

Xbox revealed this week the first batch of Xbox Game Pass games coming to consoles and the PC platform in September with eight new additions revealed in all. It's quite the eclectic group of games, too, with everything from simulation games to DC titles and rhythm-based shooters included in the mix. The games announced this week will start getting right now on Tuesday and will continue until about halfway through the month at which point we'll hear of more games planned for the rest of September.
Gamespot

Sky: Children Of Light Is Coming To PlayStation

Thatgamecomapny announced at the Tokyo Game Show that its mobile game Sky: Children of Light will be launching on PlayStation in December. The game will be free-to-play and will provide cross-play for mobile and console players. You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Sky: Children of Light is...
Gamespot

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - Pre-purchase Trailer | PC

Play as Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer in their own standalone adventures as they are forced to confront their pasts and forge their own legacies. The UNCHARTED™: Legacy of Thieves Collection includes the critically acclaimed single-player stories from both UNCHARTED™ 4: A Thief’s End and UNCHARTED™: The Lost Legacy, coming to PC for the first time.
Gamespot

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's New Invasion Mode Features AI Teammates

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is getting a ton of new game modes and changes, including the rumored third-person mode. Among those is a very different kind of Ground War match called Invasion, which will augment your regular human teammates and opponents with AI bots to make for a sprawling combat experience.
Gamespot

CoD: Modern Warfare 2 MP Beta Introduces Satisfying Maps And Overhauled Gunsmith

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer beta is officially live, and this weekend gives PlayStation users first crack at Infinity Ward's continuation of the rebooted Modern Warfare series. Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer beta offers a pretty familiar offering, but there are some solid maps and a completely overhauled Gunsmith feature worth checking out.
Gamespot

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Features Multiplayer Raids

In a first for the Call of Duty series, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will feature raids, Activision announced today during the Call of Duty Next event. They won't be available at launch, however. Raids are described as a "whole new experience" for Call of Duty. They take the...
Gamespot

Call Of Duty Next Biggest Announcements

The Call of Duty Next event is still ongoing with a live gam,eplay playtest, but the news portion of the event appears to be over--and it delivered quite a few announcements. We learned more about Modern Warfare II and its beta that begins tomorrow and got the first confirmed details about Warzone 2.0 and Warzone Mobile. You can check out all of our coverage through the links below.
Gamespot

Everything Announced For The Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 MP Beta

Revealed during Call of Duty Next, Infinity Ward highlighted everything players can expect when getting hands-on with Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer beta. The beta begins September 16 with an early access period on PlayStation for players who have preordered, before opening up to all PlayStation members September 18-20. Xbox and PC players can jump in for the second weekend. Here are all the details needed to score access to the Modern Warfare 2 beta and how to preload, but here is everything expected to arrive when the beta goes live.
Gamespot

Overwatch Will Disappear October 2, Return As Overwatch 2 October 4

The original version of Overwatch that launched in 2016 will be no more starting on October 2, after which the game's servers will be shut down and converted into Overwatch 2, Blizzard has confirmed. In a group interview that Eurogamer participated in, Blizzard stated Overwatch will go offline 27 hours...
