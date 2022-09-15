Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection Hits PC October 19, System Requirements And Features Revealed
Sony plans to make hundreds of millions of dollars by bringing its PlayStation games to PC, and the next one will be Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection in October. Following a leak, Sony officially announced that the compilation pack, which comes with Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and The Lost Legacy, will be released on PC on October 19.
Gamespot
Get 18 PC Games For Only $16: Borderlands 3, BioShock Collection, And More
Humble is offering one of its best bundles of the year so far right now, with the 2K Megahits Bundle offering more than a dozen games for a mere $16. That price gets you $660's worth of games, with the list including BioShock: The Collection, XCOM 2, Borderlands 3, Mafia: Definitive Edition, and Civilization VI. You also have different options if you'd rather spend less money.
Gamespot
Despite Cancellation, Halo Infinite Split-screen Co-Op Is Very Playable
Halo Infinite's split-screen co-op feature was officially canceled by developer 343 Industries earlier this month, but an exploit that enables the mode has been around since the game's launch. As detailed by the folks over at Digital Foundry, that exploit still works, and the feature runs surprisingly well. Split-screen co-op...
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Brings Back Spec Ops Mode, First Image Released
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is bringing back the franchise's Special Ops (Spec Ops) mode, though developer Infinity Ward isn't saying much about what to expect from it at this stage. As part of the Call of Duty Next event, Activision and Infinity Ward confirmed the mode is coming,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Well-known Xbox Developers Are Using Unreal Engine 5 To Produce The Upcoming State Of Decay Installment
The Coalition, the group behind Gears of War, is assisting in developing State of Decay 3, the upcoming Xbox game in the zombie-survival franchise. State of Decay 3 will return to the immersive world created in the State of Decay and its follow-up. However, the title will have a brand-new narrative and setting in addition to some gameplay elements from earlier Gears of War games.
Xbox One X console owners promised Cyberpunk 2077's expansion to be reimbursed with Microsoft Store credit
The limited edition console was originally sold alongside expansion access
‘Minecraft Legends’ Looks Like Another Win For The Gaming Giant
Minecraft is a behemoth of a franchise. Over recent years we’ve seen it evolve from its simple sandbox origins, with Minecraft Dungeons scoring well when it released in 2020. Minecraft Legends is another branch out for Mojang and Microsoft, and from what I saw at Gamescom the other week, it could be yet another success for the colossal IP.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Reveals First Wave of September Games
Xbox revealed this week the first batch of Xbox Game Pass games coming to consoles and the PC platform in September with eight new additions revealed in all. It's quite the eclectic group of games, too, with everything from simulation games to DC titles and rhythm-based shooters included in the mix. The games announced this week will start getting right now on Tuesday and will continue until about halfway through the month at which point we'll hear of more games planned for the rest of September.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
Sky: Children Of Light Is Coming To PlayStation
Thatgamecomapny announced at the Tokyo Game Show that its mobile game Sky: Children of Light will be launching on PlayStation in December. The game will be free-to-play and will provide cross-play for mobile and console players. You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Sky: Children of Light is...
Gamespot
Halo Infinite Adds Even Bigger Ears For You To Wear, But You'll Have To Pay Up
Halo Infinite players can pick up some new cosmetic DLC right now in the form of bunny ears. Following from the cat ear DLC released in 2021, 343 Industries is releasing even bigger ears now. "Head over to the Shop to outfit your Spartan with an Armor FX that will...
Gamespot
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - Pre-purchase Trailer | PC
Play as Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer in their own standalone adventures as they are forced to confront their pasts and forge their own legacies. The UNCHARTED™: Legacy of Thieves Collection includes the critically acclaimed single-player stories from both UNCHARTED™ 4: A Thief’s End and UNCHARTED™: The Lost Legacy, coming to PC for the first time.
Gamespot
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's New Invasion Mode Features AI Teammates
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is getting a ton of new game modes and changes, including the rumored third-person mode. Among those is a very different kind of Ground War match called Invasion, which will augment your regular human teammates and opponents with AI bots to make for a sprawling combat experience.
Gamespot
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 MP Beta Introduces Satisfying Maps And Overhauled Gunsmith
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer beta is officially live, and this weekend gives PlayStation users first crack at Infinity Ward's continuation of the rebooted Modern Warfare series. Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer beta offers a pretty familiar offering, but there are some solid maps and a completely overhauled Gunsmith feature worth checking out.
Gamespot
CoD: Warzone 2.0 Releases In November With New Map Al Mazrah, Mechanics, And DMZ Mode
Call of Duty: Warzone's sequel received a map reveal and launch details during Call of Duty Next. As previously leaked, Infinity Ward confirmed Warzone 2.0 will launch on November 16, which the developer described as an all-new and free-to-play battle royale experience. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0's new map is...
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Features Multiplayer Raids
In a first for the Call of Duty series, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will feature raids, Activision announced today during the Call of Duty Next event. They won't be available at launch, however. Raids are described as a "whole new experience" for Call of Duty. They take the...
Gamespot
Call Of Duty Next Biggest Announcements
The Call of Duty Next event is still ongoing with a live gam,eplay playtest, but the news portion of the event appears to be over--and it delivered quite a few announcements. We learned more about Modern Warfare II and its beta that begins tomorrow and got the first confirmed details about Warzone 2.0 and Warzone Mobile. You can check out all of our coverage through the links below.
Gamespot
Everything Announced For The Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 MP Beta
Revealed during Call of Duty Next, Infinity Ward highlighted everything players can expect when getting hands-on with Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer beta. The beta begins September 16 with an early access period on PlayStation for players who have preordered, before opening up to all PlayStation members September 18-20. Xbox and PC players can jump in for the second weekend. Here are all the details needed to score access to the Modern Warfare 2 beta and how to preload, but here is everything expected to arrive when the beta goes live.
Gamespot
Big Acquisitions Can Squash Creativity, Titanfall And Battlefield Executive Vince Zampella Says
2022 has been a year full of major acquisitions in the video game space, and Electronic Arts executive Vince Zampella has now shared his thoughts on big buyouts and what they could mean. Speaking to Barron's, Zampella acknowledged that mergers and acquisitions in 2022 has been a "big trend," and...
Gamespot
Overwatch Will Disappear October 2, Return As Overwatch 2 October 4
The original version of Overwatch that launched in 2016 will be no more starting on October 2, after which the game's servers will be shut down and converted into Overwatch 2, Blizzard has confirmed. In a group interview that Eurogamer participated in, Blizzard stated Overwatch will go offline 27 hours...
Gamespot
Overwatch 2's Newest Map Is Set In Portugal And Promises Plenty Of Flanking Opportunities
In addition to new Overwatch 2 hero Kiriko, Blizzard has also revealed its next map for the upcoming shooter: Esperança. Set in Portugal, Esperança is the latest Push mode map to come to the game, and features more opportunities for flanking than any map before it. In a...
Comments / 0