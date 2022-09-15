Read full article on original website
Santa Clarita Radio
Fire At Santa Clarita Aquatic Center Quickly Extinguished
Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center Friday night. Around 11:20 p.m. Friday, first responders received reports of a structure fire at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center on the 20800 block of Centre Pointe Parkway, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. First...
WATCH: LA Residents Stunned by Brutal Bear Brawl in Neighborhood Street
Residents in the Los Angeles County neighborhood earlier this week were stunned when a brutal bear brawl erupted in the street. According to Patch.com, the incident happened in Monrovia, California, which is supposedly known for animals from the San Gabriel Mountains stopping by to go through residents’ garbage. The bear brawl was caught by a security camera which showed the bears growling and swiping at one another in broad daylight. Eventually, one of the bears chased the other bear across the street and up a driveway.
signalscv.com
Santa Clarita organizes an ‘out of this world’ block party
Santa Clarita Valley residents experienced zero-gravity and visited other galaxies as part of the Senses Block Party in Old Town Newhall Thursday night. The city of Santa Clarita hosted its Senses Block Party with the theme being outer space. City organizers brought live music, food trucks, and themed activities for its September installment of the event.
crescentavalleyweekly.com
NEWS FROM SACRAMENTO
Honoring Remarkable Organizations in the 43rd Assembly District. Every year I have the honor of recognizing various individuals, businesses and organizations for their outstanding work. It’s an opportunity to highlight some of our unsung heroes that truly make the 43rd Assembly District such a unique and wonderful place to live. As you can imagine, there’s no shortage of people and places to recognize. This beautiful district is made up of lively, distinct neighborhoods and homegrown communities that are genuinely linked together. This year, I’m proud to recognize two of our longstanding icons: Descanso Gardens and Laura’s Corset Shoppe. These two institutions each possess a unique history that reflects the intricate fabric of the district, which has experienced extraordinary growth and change.
The Longstanding LA Natural Grocery Store You've Likely Never Heard Of
Los Angeles has long been consumed by its health-conscious mindset (via LA Times). The vibrant people of LA are dedicated to fostering community engagement centered around wellbeing. You are never too far from health and wellness hubs wherever you are in the City of Angels. Whether it's sunset yoga at the Santa Monica Pier, community hikes at dawn, or organic acai bowls made by the friendly staff at Uba Tuba, the Southern California metropolis is the apex of accessible wellness in America.
crescentavalleyweekly.com
Calendar This
GLENDALE KIWANIS HOSTS ‘FULFILL A DREAM’ PROGRAM. At the Sept. 16 meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Glendale, the program is titled, Fulfill A Dream. Guests are welcome at the lunch meeting. The cost to attend, which includes lunch, is $15. Meetings start at noon. The Club meets...
signalscv.com
Local dentist, entrepreneur has reason to smile
Her parents wanted her to be a doctor, a lawyer or an engineer. She said she liked the idea of being in the medical field, but she’s artistic, too. Harleen Grewal, founder of Skyline Smiles on La Madrid Drive in Santa Clarita, started her business in connection with the adjoining Mind Body Infusion Med Spa, which she founded with her husband, Yuvyaj Grewal. As she was opening the doors, she ran head-on into the COVID-19 pandemic.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This California milkshake is among ‘most outrageous’ in US. It’s loaded with treats
California has one of the “most outrageous” shakes in the country — and it’s perfect for sweet treat lovers, Yelp says. Big D’s Burgers in Whittier is known for its massive and decadent milkshakes among Yelp reviewers. And now Yelp has recognized it as one...
signalscv.com
OLPH’s annual BBQ returns this weekend
Our Lady of Perpetual Help’s annual barbecue is returning this weekend. OLPH is a Catholic church located in Newhall offering love, prayer and hope, according to their mission statement. Their annual barbecue is scheduled to take place from Friday, Sept. 16, to Sunday at 23225 Lyons Ave. The daily...
crescentavalleyweekly.com
Notes & Nods
Pastor Chuck Bunnell will host an informational lunch for parents and students (sixth-12th grade) who are interested in learning more about upcoming confirmation classes at Lutheran Church in the Foothills. The lunch will be held on Sunday, Sept. 18 following the 10 a.m. worship service. Confirmation, also known as affirmation of baptism, is the time when young people declare for themselves that they will live out the promises made for them by their parents and sponsors in their baptism. For those who have not been baptized, this sacrament is offered first. The time spent in confirmation class is intended to continue the exploration of faith and life in the hope and trust that God will continue to lead and guide them in all the aspects of their lives now and in the future. Students further learn the importance of caring for others, caring for our world, and working for justice and peace.
Santa Clarita resident captures 35 gallons of rain as part of city program to conserve water
SAVING WATER: The rain water from tropical storm Kay filled up Stacy Fortner's entire 35-gallon barrel. Now, that water can be used around the house instead of tap water.
These Are the Best Waffles in California
Since 2017, this full-service Los Angeles restaurant takes the classic breakfast food and gives it a whole new meaning. Where to find the best waffles in California?Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - We all know how hard it is to resist a waffle.
invisiblepeople.tv
Sweeps and Criminalization Are Pushing Homeless People Into the Desert
Where the Weather, Wildlife, and Isolation Can All Be Deadly. With the increase of homelessness criminalization and encampment sweeps that have continued during the pandemic in defiance of CDC guidance, unhoused people are being left with fewer and fewer places where they’re allowed to simply exist without risking arrest.
Bed Bath & Beyond locations closing in SoCal: See list here
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 56 stores in the coming weeks, and the list includes several Southern California locations.
Santa Monica Mirror
Truxton’s Closes Santa Monica Location
Truxton’s American Bistro in Santa Monica is no more. The restaurant suddenly closed without warning recently as of September 6. The restaurant was established in 2006 with the Westchester location, which is still open at 8611 Truxton Avenue, and the Santa Monica location opened in 2013 at 1329 Santa Monica Blvd.
14-year-old freshman at Nogales High School in La Puente dies of an overdose, family confirms
After a 15-year-old girl died of an overdose on a high school campus in Hollywood, another overdose death involving a teen has been reported in La Puente.
crescentavalleyweekly.com
Questions About Today’s Real Estate? Ask Phyllis!
I am going to help my son buy a house. He has a Glendale condominium which will sell quickly. When we find a Pasadena house that will suit him, my plan is to write a high offer with a long escrow, maybe 60-75 days. We can then sell his condominium and close on the home. Our family Realtor doesn’t really agree with my plan and thinks we need to sell the condo contingent upon him finding a house of his choosing. My Realtor is too negative about the market, and I am getting a bit tired of it. As a regular reader of your column, I would love to get your input.
365traveler.com
20 BEST THINGS TO DO IN SANTA CLARITA, CALIFORNIA
Santa Clarita may be a name that brings up thoughts of the popular Netflix series, or a place known for being the home of Six Flags Magic Mountain. It’s a place where the Westfield Mall is often the go-to hangout spot for locals. Although it may be known for those things, Santa Clarita, California is so much more than that!
Rain is back in the forecast next week, for some
Make sure your umbrella is handy, because rain is coming back to some parts of the Central Coast late this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service. A storm is expected to hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties later Sunday through Monday. Rain predictions from the Weather Service show […]
