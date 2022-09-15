ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos Bay, OR

4.4 magnitude quake recorded west of Coos Bay

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of Oregon early Thursday morning.

The U.S. Geological Service said the quake rumbled nearly 123 miles west of Coos Bay just after 2:20 a.m. Thursday. It was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Kohr Explores: Mt. Angel Oktoberfest kicks off

As of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, two Oregonians reported feeling the quake.

No tsunami warnings have been issued.

Comments / 6

Mike Carter
2d ago

I need a nice wave to come up the Columbia and wash Portland down get rid of all these junkies living on the streets that are democrats are allowing whatever happened to 88 disability people trying to go down sidewalks and have to move out of the way of tents

Reply(3)
3
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

