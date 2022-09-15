4.4 magnitude quake recorded west of Coos Bay

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of Oregon early Thursday morning.

The U.S. Geological Service said the quake rumbled nearly 123 miles west of Coos Bay just after 2:20 a.m. Thursday. It was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers.

As of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, two Oregonians reported feeling the quake.

No tsunami warnings have been issued.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.