KMBC.com
Cass County officials start work near property with multiple dog complaints
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five weeks after KMBC 9 Investigatesfirst reported about a property with multiple complaints about dogs, debris, and trash near a popular state trail, Cass County officials started working on visible solution Thursday. Workers cleared much of the debris and trash from the public right-of-way along...
kjluradio.com
Benton County man turns himself in for 2019 murder
A Benton County man turns himself in and confesses to the murder of another Benton County man. Caleb Self, 24, of Cole Camp, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Matthew Reyburn, 24, of Lincoln. Self is being held without bond and has a hearing scheduled on September 20.
KCTV 5
Bethany man killed in Cass County motorcycle crash
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 27-year-old Bethany, Missouri, man was killed Friday night in a motorcycle crash in Cass County. A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said 27-year-old Randall May ran off the left side of the roadway driving southbound at the 165 mile marker of I-49. The crash report said May struck a cable barrier and was ejected from his 2002 Kawasaki motorcycle.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL WOMAN CHARGED WITH DRUG-RELATED FELONY IN SALINE COUNTY
A Marshall woman has been charged with a felony in Saline County. According to a police statement, Marshall Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Chelsey Green. Green’s vehicle had two passengers. According to an officer, the smell of marijuana permeated from the vehicle. Dispatch advised officer that Green did not have a valid medical marijuana card. Authorities determined that Green was also a fugitive from the Columbia Police Department for failure to appear on a charge of no insurance. Green was transported to the Marshall Police Department where she was booked and then transported to the Saline County Sheriff’s Department.
KYTV
BikeFest draws thousands to Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -BikeFest is drawing thousands to Lake of the Ozarks marking the unofficial end of summer at the lake. “Bike Week is super exciting,” said Sgt. Scott Hines. Many people come from out of the area, and the increase in traffic can create a greater risk...
kjluradio.com
Columbia man arrested in connection with theft investigation in Miller County
A Columbia man is arrested in connection with a theft investigation in Miller County. Bryan Cook, 48, is charged with felony stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle. Authorities say further charges are pending. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were notified Monday that a tractor had been stolen...
2 horses, man, woman rescued after Wednesday crash in Clinton, Missouri
Two humans and two horses survived a crash Wednesday because of the teamwork of a road repair crew, police, firefighters, paramedics and a horse owner.
kmmo.com
THREE MEN INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY
Three Johnson County men were moderately injured in a two-vehicle crash in Johnson County on September 16. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a vehicle driven by 41-year-old Michael L. Gunter Finwick of Leeton, traveled across the center lIne striking a vehicle driven by 20 year-old Keenan Buell of Warrensburg in a head-on collision.
mykdkd.com
Cole Camp Man Charged with 1st Degree Murder
Caleb G. Self, 24 of rural Cole Camp, was served with a warrant for his arrest in the Murder of Matthew L. Reyburn, 24 of rural Lincoln on May 28, 2019. Self turned himself in, and offered his confession to authorities late yesterday afternoon, Tuesday September 13th and was placed on a twenty four hour hold until the warrant could be obtained. Self is charged with Murder 1st degree and is being held in the Benton County Jail without bond. Thank you to the Missouri State Highway Patrol for the hundreds and hundreds of man hours that were invested into this case. A search warrant was obtained and executed with the help of the dive team on the Self’s lake just a couple months ago. This case, the Garrett case, and Echo Lloyd as well as other cases are worked when we develop a new lead, tip, or even gossip. The person who has knowledge of Echo should follow the example set by Self and turn yourself in so the family can get some closure and you can stop living in fear. Benton County Sheriff’s Department is still looking, interviewing, and following every new tip. You will be brought to justice.
kjluradio.com
Slater woman injured in Thursday night crash in Carroll County
A Saline County woman suffers serious injuries when she wrecks her vehicle in neighboring Carroll County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Allyson Freeman, 21, of Slater, was driving on a county road near Waverly on Thursday night when she traveled off the road and struck an embankment, then a trailer.
75-year-old Kansas City man dies in Cass County crash
A Monday night crash in Cass County left a 75-year-old Kansas City man dead after failing to stop at a stop sign near on Missouri 291.
Intoxicated Man Laying in Roadway Arrested
Early Thursday morning around 2:20 a.m., Sedalia Police responded to the 200 block of Boonville on a report of a man laying in the street. Upon arrival, the officer observed a man passed out in the roadway and attempted to wake him up. The man identified as 29-year-old Brian Lee...
kjluradio.com
Eldon man sentenced to probation for breaking into house in Cole County, stealing car
An Eldon man is sentenced to probation after breaking into a house and running from deputies in Cole County. Jesse Scott, 33, pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary, tampering with a motor vehicle, stealing a motor vehicle and resisting arrest Tuesday. He was sentenced to five years of supervised probation. If he violates the terms of his probation, he faces 10 years in prison.
kjluradio.com
Large amount of cocaine discovered during early morning bust in Sedalia
Numerous drug and weapon charges are pending against a Sedalia man following an early morning drug bust. The Sedalia Police Department reports it served a search warrant around 6 a.m. this morning at a home in the 300 block of W. 5th Street as part of an ongoing drug investigation.
Two Injured in Henry County Rear-end Collision
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 1991 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 22-year-old Zachery R. Williams of Deepwater was on Missouri 7 at SE 170 Road around 8 p.m. when it struck the rear of a southbound 1998 Dodge Ram 1500, driven by 39-year-old Anthony E. Austin of Clinton.
Some of The Best April Orchards in Missouri To Visit This Fall
If apple picking is something you do every fall well one website claims that these are the very best apple orchards to visit this fall. Move over pumpkin patches apple picking is one of those activities that many families enjoy doing each fall. One website travelinmissouri.com claims to have found the very best. Huffstutter Orchards in New Franklin, Missouri is the number one place to go apple picking. With its fair pricing and several activities to do while you're there, it's easy to see why this came in at number one. Also, the family-run business has been around since 1958.
PHOTOS: Steel gorilla on a steel horse at Lake of the Ozarks Bikefest
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — The Lake of the Ozarks Bikefest kicks off Wednesday, but early birds can already take a look at a unique sculpture celebrating the event. It’s a life-size stainless steel sculpture of a gorilla riding a motorcycle outside of the Osage Beach Harley Davidson. Before you ask — yes, the […]
kjluradio.com
Callaway County man seriously injured in rollover crash near Boonville
A Holts Summit man suffers serious injuries when he rolls his pickup truck in Cooper County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Russell Cornelison, 36, was driving on I-70, just east of Boonville, on Wednesday afternoon when he traveled off the side of the road. The patrol says the front of Cornelison’s truck struck an embankment, then overturned multiple times.
Missouri Pumpkin Patch With Giant Cliffside Cave is A Must Visit
Many of you are probably looking for pumpkin patches to explore this time of year. One in Missouri is a must-visit because of its unique location. The Cave Pumpkin Patch is located near the Lake of the Ozarks in Brumley, Missouri, and what makes this pumpkin patch stand out is that part of it is set up within a cave. After you go pumpkin picking you can explore the cliffside cave that is attached to the pumpkin patch.
