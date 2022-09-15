Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
Lawrence: Trump’s chances of indictment may have ‘skyrocketed’
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes a New York Times Report that Donald Trump was warned of legal liability of taking classified documents late last year well after he left the White House and what it could mean for the DOJ’s classified document investigation.Sept. 20, 2022.
MSNBC
Barbara McQuade: Why Trump's lawyers want to delay answer on declassification
On Tuesday, attorneys for the Justice Department and Donald Trump are set to appear in Brooklyn at a hearing before the court-appointed special master in the Mar-a-Lago documents case. The Morning Joe panel discusses why Trump attorneys don't want to disclose which Mar-a-Lago documents he claims to have declassified.Sept. 20, 2022.
MSNBC
Team Trump pushes back against its own special master in docs case
In the scandal surrounding the classified documents Donald Trump kept at Mar-a-Lago, the former president and his lawyers appear to have everything they want. Team Trump insisted that a Trump-appointed judge assign a special master in the case to review the materials, and she complied. Team Trump asked for a specific judge to fill the role, and the Justice Department complied.
MSNBC
Trump drew 'great hand' from Judge Cannon, but it may not fly with special master
Former President Trump's legal team is upset that U.S. district judge for the Eastern District of New York, Raymond Dearie, is asking for evidence of what he claims to have declassified and is setting aggressive deadlines, according to new reporting from Politico's Kyle Cheney.Sept. 20, 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
MSNBC
GOP colleague mocked 'Orange Jesus' Trump on Jan. 6, says Rep. Cheney
In a speech at the American Enterprise Institute conservative think tank, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., accused her fellow GOP colleagues for treating former President Trump like a 'king' and she recounted an anecdote involving a House GOP colleague who referred to Trump as 'the orange Jesus.'Sept. 20, 2022.
Rep. Liz Cheney Reveals How Trump-Supporting Lawmaker Ripped Him Behind His Back
The Wyoming lawmaker has been one of the few Republicans to openly criticize the former president.
MSNBC
Why Trump’s latest political rally was extra creepy, even for him
Donald Trump’s political rallies tend to be relatively predictable. The former president will show up, lie uncontrollably, celebrate himself, condemn news organizations, elicit “Lock her up” chants, and generally bask in the support of followers who treat him with almost religious reverence. There’s often some question as...
MSNBC
Jared and Ivanka walk out during 'biggest crisis of the Trump presidency'
'The Divider' takes a look at the Oval Office during Trump's presidency and writers Susan Glasser and Peter Baker join Morning Joe to discuss many of the key moments from the book.Sept. 20, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MSNBC
Trump is betting on QAnon as the base for his anti-democracy mob
Former President Donald Trump is pivoting from keeping a calculated distance from QAnon conspiracy theory adherents to openly embracing them — and encouraging them to see him as a messiah-like figure. There’s a clear political motive behind it. Trump is trying to mobilize supporters who are most likely to do illicit, violent things to help return him to office.
MSNBC
Rep. Ted Lieu: “In America, the law is applied equally. No one is above the law.”
Former President Donald Trump is fighting legal battles on nearly every front. Congressman Ted Lieu (D-CA) joined MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin to discuss the latest developments in the Department of Justice’s investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents and its probe into 2020 election inference. Sept. 18, 2022.
MSNBC
'This is going to backfire': GOP leaders send migrants to blue states
MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by MSNBC political analyst and author of “Once I Was You”, Maria Hinojosa and attorney and NBC Latino contributor, Raul Reyes, to breakdown the legal, global and political implications of Republican leaders sending migrants across state lines.Sept. 18, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump panders to QAnon movement at rally in most explicit embrace yet
Chris Hayes: “Right before our eyes, the de facto leader of one of two major political parties is embracing fully a violent, authoritarian cult mythology. It’s one that explicitly imagines its political foes being killed.”Sept. 20, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MSNBC
Book outlines Trump's desire to sow divisions throughout American life
Peter Baker, co-author of "The Divider," a book about Donald Trump's time in the White House, talks with Alex Wagner about how Trump had no interest in uniting the country after he was elected, and deliberately sought to provoke discord in his treatment of issues like immigration.Sept. 20, 2022.
MSNBC
Matt Gaetz’s request for a pardon comes into sharper focus
At a public hearing a few months ago, the Jan. 6 committee, which had already raised the specter of members of Congress seeking presidential pardons from Donald Trump, started naming names. As regular readers might recall, the list included some high-profile far-right Republicans who made no effort to hide their close allegiance to Team Trump.
MSNBC
Activist slams 'mean spiritedness' of leaders allegedly transporting migrants under false pretenses
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis continues to boast about flying Texas migrants to Martha's Vineyard. Yet, state records show that his administration paid an aviation company $615,000 dollars from the "relocation program of unauthorized aliens," via the Florida Department of Transportation, which received $12 million dollars in state funding for the program. Democrats say this is a violation of Florida state law. Joy Reid and her panel discuss this and other new details about this inhumane political theater that many are calling illegal, in addition to being unethical.Sept. 20, 2022.
MSNBC
Ukraine: The Search for Justice - This War Has United Us
Ukrainians are starting to pick up the pieces, rebuilding their lives and defying Russia’s aim to destroy them. But they also want Russia and President Putin to be held responsible. Ukrainians want peace, but justice may be even harder to find. Sept. 20, 2022.
MSNBC
The future of the monarchy requires ‘atonement’ and ‘acknowledgement’ for its history of colonialism
Author of “The Last Queen” Clive Irving and Political Commentator Lola Adesioye join Andrea Mitchell, Katy Tur, and Chris Jansing to weigh in on the British monarchy's complicated history with colonialism and slavery, as King Charles III becomes the new head of the Commonwealth. “This legacy, it requires something that I haven't seen coming from the Windsor family at any stage in recent history, which is, it requires atonement,” says Irving. “It requires acknowledgement of the true cost to those colonies of slavery, which began under Charles a second in 1666.” Adesioye explains, “Hard Empire ended, but there's been soft imperialism.” Sept. 19, 2022.
MSNBC
Velshi: Biden’s Cancer Moonshot is 100% worth it
On September 12th, 1962 President John F. Kennedy vowed to put humans on the moon in the next decade. It was a long shot, but 7 years later the Apollo 11 Mission was a success. 60 years after JFK’s speech, President Biden mirrored his ambition, announcing the next great moonshot: ending cancer as we know it. The plan brings together the greatest minds in medicine and science to make progress, improve the health of those suffering and lessen the burden of the disease on those living with it and their families. It’s a long shot. But it’s 100% worth trying.Sept. 18, 2022.
MSNBC
President Biden seeks to restore trust in American democracy
NBC Historian Michael Beschloss discusses with American Voices host Alicia Menendez what pushed President Biden to run for office and how he aims to restore trust in American institutions and Democracy in the Post-Trump era.Sept. 19, 2022.
MSNBC
How Fox News inspired GOP governors’ migrant busing stunt
Fox News host Tucker Carlson “put a big bull’s eye on Martha’s Vineyard,” and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis followed through, says Media Matters president Angelo Carusone. He joined American Voices Alicia Menendez to share how Fox incentivizes the Republican Party’s most extreme ideas.Sept. 19, 2022.
Comments / 0