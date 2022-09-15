ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

MSNBC

Lawrence: Trump’s chances of indictment may have ‘skyrocketed’

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes a New York Times Report that Donald Trump was warned of legal liability of taking classified documents late last year well after he left the White House and what it could mean for the DOJ’s classified document investigation.Sept. 20, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Barbara McQuade: Why Trump's lawyers want to delay answer on declassification

On Tuesday, attorneys for the Justice Department and Donald Trump are set to appear in Brooklyn at a hearing before the court-appointed special master in the Mar-a-Lago documents case. The Morning Joe panel discusses why Trump attorneys don't want to disclose which Mar-a-Lago documents he claims to have declassified.Sept. 20, 2022.
BROOKLYN, NY
MSNBC

Team Trump pushes back against its own special master in docs case

In the scandal surrounding the classified documents Donald Trump kept at Mar-a-Lago, the former president and his lawyers appear to have everything they want. Team Trump insisted that a Trump-appointed judge assign a special master in the case to review the materials, and she complied. Team Trump asked for a specific judge to fill the role, and the Justice Department complied.
POTUS
MSNBC

Why Trump’s latest political rally was extra creepy, even for him

Donald Trump’s political rallies tend to be relatively predictable. The former president will show up, lie uncontrollably, celebrate himself, condemn news organizations, elicit “Lock her up” chants, and generally bask in the support of followers who treat him with almost religious reverence. There’s often some question as...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
MSNBC

Trump is betting on QAnon as the base for his anti-democracy mob

Former President Donald Trump is pivoting from keeping a calculated distance from QAnon conspiracy theory adherents to openly embracing them — and encouraging them to see him as a messiah-like figure. There’s a clear political motive behind it. Trump is trying to mobilize supporters who are most likely to do illicit, violent things to help return him to office.
POTUS
MSNBC

'This is going to backfire': GOP leaders send migrants to blue states

MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by MSNBC political analyst and author of “Once I Was You”, Maria Hinojosa and attorney and NBC Latino contributor, Raul Reyes, to breakdown the legal, global and political implications of Republican leaders sending migrants across state lines.Sept. 18, 2022.
IMMIGRATION
POTUS
Politics
U.S. Politics
MSNBC

Book outlines Trump's desire to sow divisions throughout American life

Peter Baker, co-author of "The Divider," a book about Donald Trump's time in the White House, talks with Alex Wagner about how Trump had no interest in uniting the country after he was elected, and deliberately sought to provoke discord in his treatment of issues like immigration.Sept. 20, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Matt Gaetz’s request for a pardon comes into sharper focus

At a public hearing a few months ago, the Jan. 6 committee, which had already raised the specter of members of Congress seeking presidential pardons from Donald Trump, started naming names. As regular readers might recall, the list included some high-profile far-right Republicans who made no effort to hide their close allegiance to Team Trump.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Activist slams 'mean spiritedness' of leaders allegedly transporting migrants under false pretenses

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis continues to boast about flying Texas migrants to Martha's Vineyard. Yet, state records show that his administration paid an aviation company $615,000 dollars from the "relocation program of unauthorized aliens," via the Florida Department of Transportation, which received $12 million dollars in state funding for the program. Democrats say this is a violation of Florida state law. Joy Reid and her panel discuss this and other new details about this inhumane political theater that many are calling illegal, in addition to being unethical.Sept. 20, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Ukraine: The Search for Justice - This War Has United Us

Ukrainians are starting to pick up the pieces, rebuilding their lives and defying Russia’s aim to destroy them. But they also want Russia and President Putin to be held responsible. Ukrainians want peace, but justice may be even harder to find. Sept. 20, 2022.
POLITICS
MSNBC

The future of the monarchy requires ‘atonement’ and ‘acknowledgement’ for its history of colonialism

Author of “The Last Queen” Clive Irving and Political Commentator Lola Adesioye join Andrea Mitchell, Katy Tur, and Chris Jansing to weigh in on the British monarchy's complicated history with colonialism and slavery, as King Charles III becomes the new head of the Commonwealth. “This legacy, it requires something that I haven't seen coming from the Windsor family at any stage in recent history, which is, it requires atonement,” says Irving. “It requires acknowledgement of the true cost to those colonies of slavery, which began under Charles a second in 1666.” Adesioye explains, “Hard Empire ended, but there's been soft imperialism.” Sept. 19, 2022.
POLITICS
MSNBC

Velshi: Biden’s Cancer Moonshot is 100% worth it

On September 12th, 1962 President John F. Kennedy vowed to put humans on the moon in the next decade. It was a long shot, but 7 years later the Apollo 11 Mission was a success. 60 years after JFK’s speech, President Biden mirrored his ambition, announcing the next great moonshot: ending cancer as we know it. The plan brings together the greatest minds in medicine and science to make progress, improve the health of those suffering and lessen the burden of the disease on those living with it and their families. It’s a long shot. But it’s 100% worth trying.Sept. 18, 2022.
HEALTH
MSNBC

How Fox News inspired GOP governors’ migrant busing stunt

Fox News host Tucker Carlson “put a big bull’s eye on Martha’s Vineyard,” and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis followed through, says Media Matters president Angelo Carusone. He joined American Voices Alicia Menendez to share how Fox incentivizes the Republican Party’s most extreme ideas.Sept. 19, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE

