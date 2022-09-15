ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watersound, FL

Man tumbles 20 feet down manhole and gets stuck for an hour, Florida rescuers say

By Mark Price
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V7SbB_0hwYxNnY00

A construction site worker had to be rescued after he fell 20 feet down a manhole in the middle of a Florida street and got stuck, according to the South Walton Fire District in Walton County.

It happened Wednesday, Sept. 14, in the Watersound community, and it took rescuers an hour to get the man out, the fire district said in a news release . Watersound is “a secluded and stylish retreat” under construction about 80 miles east of Pensacola.

“Firefighters learned the man had fallen after being overcome by fumes from waterproofing the manhole,” fire district officials said.

“The man was unable to make it out of the hole under his own power, and firefighters worked to establish ventilation to the patient.”

Photos show the opening was only wide enough to fit one person at a time. That meant rescuers had to lower someone into the hole, treat the man’s injuries and then fit the patient into a harness to be raised out via a tripod, officials said.

“The man had no obvious injuries and (a rescuer) packaged him for extrication from the manhole,” officials said.

“Due to the nature of the call, SWFD requested Okaloosa MedFlight ... airlift the patient to a local trauma center for further medical evaluation.”

The identity of the man was not released. His injuries were determined to be “minor,” officials said.

Bull escapes pen at Florida rodeo and enters bleachers. See how one cowboy stepped up

Lost man tried using phone to guide Florida rescuers. He’s still missing 3 days later

Watch two Florida deputies rescue unconscious man from boat as it explodes and burns

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBB

Panama City Beach fire damages home and RV

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Firefighters had a busy morning after a fire broke out in a Grand Lagoon neighborhood. The fire began around 3:00 a.m. in the 5800 block of Pinetree Avenue in Panama City Beach. Witnesses say a house that’s currently condemned and an RV that’s currently being lived in, both went […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Fatal motorcycle crash in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said one man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Santa Rosa County Friday afternoon. A motorcyclist was traveling along a clay road when he went down, landing “face down on the roadway,” according to a news release from the FHP. The motorcyclist died from […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

66-year-old Pensacola man killed in motorcycle crash in Milton

MILTON, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol is working a fatal motorcycle crash in Milton Friday afternoon. It happened around 12:15 p.m. at Cemetery Rd. and Charlie Foster Rd. Florida Highway Patrol says the driver -- a 66-year-old Pensacola man -- died in the single motorcycle crash. "The motorcycle rider was...
MILTON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
County
Walton County, FL
Walton County, FL
Accidents
City
Watersound, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Walton County, FL
Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

Fatal crash on U.S. 90 in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said a man is dead following a crash on U.S. 90 Wednesday night at around 8:47 p.m. between a van and a motorcycle, according to a release from the FHP. According to the release, a van was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Missing Niceville man, last seen Monday: Okaloosa Co. Deputies

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help trying to locate a 23-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to a Facebook post from OCSO. Thomas Aaron Murphey, 23, of Niceville, was last seen at his residence on Hidden Lakes Drive on Monday, Sept. 12. […]
NICEVILLE, FL
WKRG News 5

More charges for man who attempted carjacking at Fort Walton Beach Chick-Fil-A

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the man who was arrested after an attempted carjacking at a Fort Walton Beach Chick-Fil-A will now have more charges following a further investigation. William Branch was charged with robbery and robbery carjacking without firearm or weapon. According to the arrest report, Branch approached […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescuers#Manhole#Florida Street#Rodeo#Accident
MyArkLaMiss

WATCH: Chick-Fil-A employee tackles alleged carjacker

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Chick-Fil-A employee is being hailed as a hero after tackling a reported carjacker at the popular spot in Fort Walton Beach. In the video you can see the employee jump on the alleged carjacker and apprehend him. Deputies arrested William Branch from DeFuniak Springs. Deputies said Branch grabbed […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WMBB

Walton officials urge disaster prep

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — You may feel like you are prepared for hurricanes, but what about other types of disasters or hazards? September is National Preparedness Month and Walton County Emergency Management is teaching residents how to be prepared for anything that might come their way. National Preparedness Month started in 2004 through Federal […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCTV

Marianna firefighter laid to rest

Immigration is suddenly at the center of the Florida governor’s race after Ron Desantis sends dozens of immigrants to Massachusetts. Recording of WCTV's 6 p.m. show. Immigration debate takes spotlight in Florida governor's race. Updated: 6 hours ago. Immigration debate takes spotlight in Florida governor's race. ‘Tallahassee’s Black History...
MARIANNA, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for September 14, 2022

Michael Sorey, 49, Campbellton, Florida: Sexual battery by person in familial/custodial authority, grand theft motor vehicle: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Randy Southwell, 60, Marianna, Florida: Driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage: Florida Highway Patrol. Calvin McCoy, 61, Hayneville, Alabama: Failure to appear...
WEAR

Motorcyclist killed in crash on East James Lee Boulevard in Crestview

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is dead following a motorcycle crash on East James Lee Boulevard in Crestview Wednesday night. The crash happened at around 8:47 p.m. on East James Lee Boulevard and Cavalier Drive. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a van failed to yield the right-of-way to the...
CRESTVIEW, FL
WMBB

BCSO awarded $2.5 million to purchase new helicopter

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has been granted $2.5 million from the Florida legislature to go toward a new helicopter. The helicopter the department has its eyes on is a 2007 Bell 407 four-rotor helicopter that will bring more power, more maneuverability, and more capacity to the department’s aviation program. […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Update: FHP confirms two fatalities in U.S. 331 crash

Updated 11 p.m. WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Both southbound lanes are shut down on U.S. 331 after a head on collision around 8:15 p.m., according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. The accident occurred just north of State Road 20. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Mazda and a Chevy Tahoe collided and […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Race for Destin mayor: Bobby Wagner

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — After joining City Council in 2021, Destin businessman and non-profit director Bobby Wagner is hoping to become Destin’s new mayor. “The reason I’m running to become the next mayor of Destin is because I want to revive, reclaim, and sustain our community,” said Wagner. The first-year councilman said jumping to the […]
DESTIN, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
29K+
Followers
1K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy