Hiawatha Restaurant and Lounge owner announces the Wausau business will close Friday

WAUSAU – Owner Adam Jamgochian said he will close Hiawatha Restaurant and Lounge for the final time Friday.

Jamgochian said in a Facebook post Wednesday that Friday would be the last day of service for the restaurant, 713 Grant St. He invited people to join them for a final fish fry under Jamgochian ownership and stay for half-priced drinks after 10 p.m.

"A special thanks to all of our patrons and staff over the years that kept the Hiawatha chugging along for almost 50 years, each and everyone of you is greatly appreciated! Stay tuned to see new and exciting happenings on Grant Street!!"

Hiawatha first opened as a bar in 1903 to serve the passengers of the Hiawatha passenger line, according to the restaurant's website. The Jamgochian family took over the restaurant in 1973. In 2018 , the family worked to sell the the Hiawatha to new owners. When the sale fell through, they decided to reopen.

Jamgochian also owns Ciao, an Italian restaurant downtown that opened in November 2019. He and his brother, Bill, previously owned Michael's Supper Club in Rib Mountain, which closed in 2019.

