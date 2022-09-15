ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Hiawatha Restaurant and Lounge owner announces the Wausau business will close Friday

By Melissa Siegler, Wausau Daily Herald
 2 days ago

WAUSAU – Owner Adam Jamgochian said he will close Hiawatha Restaurant and Lounge for the final time Friday.

Jamgochian said in a Facebook post Wednesday that Friday would be the last day of service for the restaurant, 713 Grant St. He invited people to join them for a final fish fry under Jamgochian ownership and stay for half-priced drinks after 10 p.m.

"A special thanks to all of our patrons and staff over the years that kept the Hiawatha chugging along for almost 50 years, each and everyone of you is greatly appreciated! Stay tuned to see new and exciting happenings on Grant Street!!"

Hiawatha first opened as a bar in 1903 to serve the passengers of the Hiawatha passenger line, according to the restaurant's website. The Jamgochian family took over the restaurant in 1973. In 2018 , the family worked to sell the the Hiawatha to new owners. When the sale fell through, they decided to reopen.

Jamgochian also owns Ciao, an Italian restaurant downtown that opened in November 2019. He and his brother, Bill, previously owned Michael's Supper Club in Rib Mountain, which closed in 2019.

This article originally appeared on Wausau Daily Herald: Hiawatha Restaurant and Lounge owner announces the Wausau business will close Friday

WausauPilot

Hiawatha to close in Wausau after nearly 50 years

An iconic Wausau restaurant and bar will close its doors for the final time Friday, ending nearly 50 years as a family business. Hiawatha Restaurant & Lounge, 713 Grant St., opened its doors nearly 50 years ago after the late Roger Jamgochain purchased the building. In 1994, the restaurant expanded by adding nearly 1,300 square feet of space – nearly doubling its size. Then, Jamgochian told the Wausau Daily Herald he made the decision to add additional areas for dining, private parties and live music because people were waiting up to an hour and a half to eat. The menu expanded as well, with food served Monday through Saturday. A Sunday brunch, enormously popular with patrons, was added years later, and the outdoor patio has been a popular gathering spot in the summer months.
Kelly Castle opens its doors for the Fall Ride

TOMAHAWK - Area attraction Kelley Castle has opened its doors to the public, but only for the weekend. Coinciding with Fall Ride, the authentic castle is open through Sunday. Built by Northwoods resident Pete Kelley, the castle has been an ongoing project since 1987. The castle is located on Rice Road in Tomahawk and expects to see several hundred visitors.
Travel Wisconsin: Unique Dining & Supper Clubs

From crispy fried perch to succulent prime rib paired with a brandy old fashioned, the supper club is as Wisconsin as it gets. Here's to savoring the classics and discovering unexpected takes on familiar favorites. Find outstanding service at Buck-A-Neer Supper Club outside Marshfield (Marathon County) For nearly 50...
Ryan Duxbury, Wisconsin Rapids and University of Minnesota-Duluth Grad, Roseville(MN) Police Officer, Nominated for First Responder of the Year Award

Ryan Duxbury, a graduate of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School and the University of Minnesota-Duluth, and police officer for the Roseville(MN) Police Department, has been nominated as a first responder of the year. Duxbury's nomination is part of MN100Oktoberfest.com's efforts to benefit the MN100 Club. The mission of the fundraising...
Wausau area births, Sept. 15

Marcus Murphy and Montana Vandergeest announce the birth of their son Myles Thomas, born at 12:13 a.m. Sept. 6, 2022. Myles weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Alex and Dana Gruling announce the birth of their son Watson Anthony, born at 8:05 a.m. Sept. 6, 2022. Watson weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.
Wausau area obituaries September 14, 2022

Janice Lorraine Voigt, 76, of Wausau, passed away in her daughter's arms on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 in Cypress, Texas after losing her long fought battle with Alzheimer's. Jan was born on March 29, 1946 at the Wausau Hospital to Gilbert and Lorna (Voigt) Graveen of Hamburg where...
Helicopter paged to motorcycle crash scene, at least 3 injured

At least three people are seriously injured and a medical helicopter has been paged to the scene of a crash involving four motorcycles in Lincoln County. The crash was reported at about 10 a.m. Saturday on County Hwy. A just north of County Hwy. U, across from the Tomahawk Speedway. At least one victim is being described as having traumatic, life-threatening injuries.
UPDATE: Suspect wanted in Chippewa County in custody in Marathon County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- The man who led law enforcement on a high speed chase before crashing on Hwy. 29 Friday was arrested and is in custody in Marathon County Saturday. Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk said Marathon County Sheriff's Office notified the Chippewa County Sheriff's Department they were transporting...
Driver dead in Wood Co. motorcycle crash

A motorcycle driver is dead after an early morning crash that shut down Hwy. 54 near Nekoosa for more than five hours. The crash was reported at about 2:30 a.m. in the town of Port Edwards, near Green Grove Lane. According to initial reports, a westbound vehicle struck the motorcycle...
'Drug equipment' removed from garbage can in Waupaca County apartment complex

MANAWA, Wis. (WFRV) – The air quality of a Manawa apartment complex had to be checked after a cleaning person found 'drug equipment' in a garbage can. According to the Manawa Police Department, officers received a call on September 13 from an apartment manager who said that the drug waste was located in a common area bathroom.
One person dead after a motorcycle crash in Wood Co.

PORT EDWARDS (WJFW) - One person has died after a motorcycle crash in Wood County overnight. Wood Co. Central Dispatch received a report at 2:26 a.m. about a motorcycle crash on STH 54 near Green Grove Lane. According to the Wood Co. Sheriff's Department, an initial investigation revealed a motorcycle...
Wausau Police and School Leaders Investigated Threatening Statement

(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Wausau police and school leaders investigated a threatening statement on Wednesday. While the threat didn't specifically single out Wausau West High School, district leaders still took it seriously and started the day with an increased police presence. But upon further investigation it was determined that the threat...
Man Arrested After Domestic Disturbance in Wausau Appears in Marathon County Court

A man arrested in Wausau after a domestic disturbance incident appeared in Marathon County Court. According to the Wausau Police Department, they responded to the 4800 block of Rachel Lane in the City of Wausau for a report of a domestic disturbance. A man, 32-year-old Pao Vang, was alleged to have pointed a gun at his girlfriend and fired a single shot. No one was hit by the bullet.
