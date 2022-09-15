Read full article on original website
Related
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
Is This Ethereum Challenger a Breakout Crypto Investment?
Near Protocol is a relatively new Layer 1 blockchain project trying to supplant Ethereum as the market leader.
blockworks.co
Startup Focused On No-fraud Crypto Payments Raises $51M
Sardine intends to use the capital to accelerate development of its compliance platform, instant settlement offerings. A platform focused on combating fraud via instantaneous crypto transactions has raised $51.5 million of venture funding, earmarked to aid the startup in rolling out new products more quickly. Founded in 2020, Sardine supports...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coinbase Unveils cbETH Wrapped Ethereum Staking Token
Coinbase launches a new token called Wrapped Ethereum Staking or cbETH. The token comes with a diverse set of use cases in the broader liquid staking ecosystem. Coinbase has unveiled its own liquid staking token dubbed cbETH ahead of the highly anticipated Ethereum merge. Coinbase Launches Its Own Liquidity Staking...
u.today
Dogecoin and Bitcoin Are Now Biggest Proof-of-Work Blockchains
Following Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake, Dogecoin is now the second-largest proof-of-work blockchain by market capitalization. The meme coin is currently valued at $7.8 billion. Bitcoin, of course, is the leading proof-of-work blockchain with a market capitalization of roughly $375 billion. Ethereum Classic, the most prominent hard fork of Ethereum,...
cryptoglobe.com
Cardano ($ADA) Founder Says Ethereum ($ETH) ‘Is Becoming Hotel California of Crypto’
On Friday (September 16), Charles Hoskinson, who is Co-Founder and CEO of Input Output Global (“IOG”), the blockchain technology company behind Cardano’s R&D, expressed his disappointment with Ethereum’s staking model. It all started on Thursday (September 15), when one Cardano fan pointed out that Kraken has...
bitcoinist.com
Dogecoin Grabs Spot As 2nd Biggest PoW Crypto Following Ethereum Merge
Dogecoin is making some noise now. When the Ethereum Merge finally concluded on September 15th, investors didn’t see the massive market shift they were anticipating. However, one significant outcome of this event was that meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin has now become the second-largest Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus-based network, trailing only the Bitcoin network in terms of market value.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Understanding the Blockchain: The Foundation of Cryptocurrency
Which side do you support then? Buffett's or Musk's?. I turned to look at my friends, who were anxiously awaiting word from their engineer friend. I finally had a chance to speak after listening for an entire hour to their opinions on cryptocurrencies and how they believe it will change the world. My lack of experience and interest in cryptocurrencies was likely the cause of my passive involvement in the conversation. My pals continued to lecture me for another two hours until I made the decision to learn more about this obnoxious technology.
Blockchain Association Slams Biden Administration's Crypto Framework
The Blockchain Association on Friday slammed the "Comprehensive Framework" for regulation of cryptocurrencies published by the White House, stating that it was a “missed opportunity” to cement the United States' relationship with digital assets. In a statement, Kristin Smith, Executive Director of Blockchain Association stated that while intended...
Motley Fool
Is Coinbase Doing Right by Your Staked Ethereum?
The Merge upgrade shifted Ethereum's mining protocol to the more cost-efficient and scalable proof of stake. Coinbase has offered customers with staked Ethereum 2.0 rewards for their patience, but the rate has fallen sharply over the past year. The only way out for staked Ethereum 2.0 investors is through a...
CoinDesk
BNB Chain, Blockchain Security Firms Start AvengerDAO to Protect Users
BNB Chain, a blockchain closely associated to the world's largest crypto exchange Binance, has joined hands with leading blockchain security audit firms to start security infrastructure project AvengerDAO, the platform announced on Tuesday. The founding partners of the decentralized autonomous organization(DAO), entities that have no central leadership, include security audit...
Even Google is counting down the hours to the end of ethereum GPU mining
This week, the second largest cryptocurrency, ethereum, is set to transition to a new mining process that will no longer rely on warehouses of energy-hogging GPUs. This process will consume 99.95% less energy than before, according to etherium.org (opens in new tab), a website funded by the Ethereum Foundation. The...
Ethereum Whale Abruptly Moves Over $145M In ETH: What Does That Mean For The Crypto?
According to Whale Alert data, an Ethereum ETH/USD whale has transferred about 100,000 ETH worth about $145.62 million from one anonymous wallet to another. Whale Alert reports, that the tokens were moved on Sept. 16, one day after Ethereum transitioned to a proof-of-stake network. Recently, the market intelligence firm Santiment...
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $39M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $39,131,506 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1FWuop1wjyc6dcUo8JFvtSB78Amh2xCgN8. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
Solana's Daily Transactions Surpass Ethereum: Report
On-chain statistics for the second quarter of this year showed that despite challenges related to both macroeconomic conditions and network disruptions, Solana SOL/USD outpaced Ethereum ETH/USD in terms of users' daily transactions. According to Nansen's State of the Quarter Report, Solana's daily transactions steadily climbed during the second quarter, reaching...
cryptoglobe.com
SWIFT Exploring Use of Blockchain for Removing ‘Friction in Corporate Actions’
The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT), a Belgian cooperative society providing services related to the execution of financial transactions and payments between banks worldwide, is exploring the use of blockchain technology. On September 13, SWIFT announced that it it is working with “seven securities player” (such as American...
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes: A New Coin That Incorporates Sustainability like Solana and Axie Infinity
The constant hype around meme coins usually lasts for a few months before it is thrown on the back burner. This happens because most of them lack sustainability. However, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new meme coin that will integrate sustainability into its system and practical applications. Generally, the...
TechCrunch
Sardine raises $51.5M led by a16z to sniff out fishy fintech transactions
“Faster instant payments mean faster fraud,” Sardine CEO and co-founder Soups Ranjan told TechCrunch. That’s the thesis behind his startup, which uses behavioral, financial and device-specific user data to detect fraud on behalf of its clients in the crypto and fintech industries. Those conditions also mean a faster...
TechCrunch
Crypto market maker Wintermute loses $160 million in DeFi hack
Evgeny Gaevoy, the founder and chief executive of Wintermute, disclosed in a series of tweets that the firm’s decentralized finance operations had been hacked, but centralized finance and over the counter verticals aren’t affected. He said that Wintermute — which counts Lightspeed Venture Partners, Pantera Capital and Fidelity’s...
Comments / 0