Searching for Love? Kim Kardashian Says She’s ‘Not Looking’ For a Relationship After Pete Davidson Split

By Shelby Stivale
Life and Style Weekly
 2 days ago
John Nacion/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Moving on? Kim Kardashian says she’s “not looking” for love following her split from Pete Davidson.

The Skims founder, 41, revealed that she hasn’t “really thought about” her next move in the relationship department while appearing on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Wednesday, September 14.

“I just want to chill for a minute. I think I need some time to myself and to focus, finish school, all that. But I think my next route will, I feel like I have to do something, like go to different places,” Kim told the talk show host about her love life. “Clearly, it’s not working, whatever I’m doing. So I don’t know. Maybe, like, a hospital and meet a doctor. A law firm. I think it’s gonna be, like, scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, doctor, attorney. That’s maybe what I envision in the future.”

Talk about thinking big!

Following her tumultuous divorce with ex-husband Kanye West, with whom she shares four kids — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm — the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum moved on with Pete, 28. They met at Saturday Night Live when Kim hosted in October 2021, and they were hot and heavy until multiple sources confirmed to Life & Style in August that the couple had officially gone their separate ways.

“They amicably split this week,” one insider shared at the time.

As for what went wrong? A separate source had previously told Us Weekly that the former flames were experiencing difficulties in their relationship while Pete filmed a movie in Australia. “Kim and Pete are in constant communication,” the insider shared, noting that “time zones and filming call times make talking difficult.”

While the source reported that Kim and Pete sent found it “exciting” to send “each other love notes while the other is sleeping and FaceTime whenever their schedules link up,” things were still “hard” amid the distance.

Shutterstock

In the end, things didn’t work out. However, it seems there’s no bad blood between them as Kim only had positive things to say amid her short-lived romance with Pete.

“I think that, you know, sometimes things happen when you just least expect it. It was the last thing that I was really planning on,” the reality TV personality shared on Hoda Kotb‘s “Making Space” podcast in April. “When it did happen, we were kind of, like, ‘Oh, my God, I wasn’t planning on this. And this isn’t even what I was thinking of,’ and it just makes it that much sweeter and so much more fun.”

#Kim And Kanye
In Touch Weekly

Tight-Lipped! Kourtney Kardashian’s Husband Travis Barker Flaunts Tattoo of Her Kiss

A real stamp of approval! Travis Barker honored his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, by showing off the tattoo he once received of her lips. “My lips on my husband,” the Kardashians star, 43, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Friday, September 2, across a photo of what appeared to be the Blink-182 drummer’s forearm. The design featured a black image of lips across several of Travis’ other tattoos.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Admits Kim Kardashian Raises Their Kids ’80 Percent Of The Time’: I Still Give Her ‘Advice’

Kanye West, 45, opened up about the co-parenting situation between himself and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, 41, in a new interview. Ye appeared on the Sept. 15 episode of the Alo MIND FULL podcast, where he revealed that the reality star raises their children North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, “80 percent of the time.” But Kanye did take some credit for how he’s influencing their kids.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Kanye West blasts Kim Kardashian for having ‘say’ in where their children go to school

Kanye West has taken to Instagram to share his co-parenting struggles with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from the rapper, 45, in February last year. She was declared “legally single” in March this year.Now West has shared messages reportedly exchanged between himself and Kardashian in a series of since-deleted images.The argument appears to be centred on which school their four children should attend. West would like North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, to attend the school he founded, Donda Academy.West founded the school named after his late mother Donda West in October 2021. Applications...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Makes Peace Offering To Kid Cudi & Pete Davidson Following Queen's Death

Kanye West is looking to make peace with his some of his enemies following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen passed away at age 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday (September 8). She spent 70 years on the throne, making her the longest-reigning monarch in British history and the longest-serving female head of state in history.
CELEBRITIES
