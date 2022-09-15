ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazmat crews respond to ‘chemical release’ in Akron

By Danielle Cotterman
 5 days ago

AKRON , Ohio (WJW) — The Akron Fire Department responded to reports of a chemical release Thursday.

Officials say they were called to the business at 1245 Home Avenue just before 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials say the business, as well as surrounding businesses, were evacuated, and traffic was diverted when it happened.

The Hazmat Team was on scene “mitigating the situation,” according to officials.

There have been no reports of injuries.

