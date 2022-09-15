Hazmat crews respond to ‘chemical release’ in Akron
AKRON , Ohio (WJW) — The Akron Fire Department responded to reports of a chemical release Thursday.
Officials say they were called to the business at 1245 Home Avenue just before 7 a.m. on Thursday.
Officials say the business, as well as surrounding businesses, were evacuated, and traffic was diverted when it happened.
The Hazmat Team was on scene "mitigating the situation," according to officials.
