Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Pentatonix coming to Sioux Falls this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Grammy-award winning vocal group is hoping to kick off the holiday spirit in Sioux Falls with a show this November. Acapella group Pentatonix will be joined by vocalists Girl Named Tom for A Christmas Spectacular at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The concert will be on Sunday, November 27.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls Open for Business to oppose slaughterhouse ban
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A second municipal ballot question committee has filed paperwork with the Sioux Falls city clerk’s office. The group Sioux Falls Open for Business says its purpose is to “oppose the slaughterhouse ordinance.” It filed paperwork with the city clerk’s office Tuesday morning. You can view the statement of organization document at the attached link and on the city clerk’s website.
What Is behind the Increase in Crime in Sioux Falls?
I think almost every Sioux Falls citizen will agree to at least some degree that crime is becoming an increasing problem here in the Sioux Empire. Sioux Falls has seen four homicides alone in the last five weeks. Despite the uptick in crime in the area, city officials, including the...
Golf Pro Padraig Harrington Covers Giant South Dakota Bar Tab
It was an exciting week in Sioux Falls thanks to the annual Sanford International Open. The Sioux Empire welcomed PGA Tour Champions players and their caddies to one of the biggest sporting events in Sioux Falls. Some parties happened on and off the golf course. One celebration occurred last Tuesday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Love Cookies, Beer, & Wine? Come To This Tasty Sioux Falls Event
If you want a night full of desserts and refreshing adult beverages, there is one delicious event happening on Thursday, September 22nd. Oh...and did I mention these desserts feature your favorite Girl Scout cookie flavors?. The annual Cookies, Corks & Brews sponsored by Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons is back! This...
drgnews.com
Stricker Wins 2nd Sanford International
SIOUX FALLS (AP) — Steve Stricker has won for the second straight time on the PGA Tour Champions. He shot a 64 Sunday in the final round of the Sanford International, then won with a birdie on the first extra hole against Robert Karlsson at Minnehaha Country Club. Stricker, who won The Ally Challenge two weeks ago and took last week off, won this event for the second time. The victory was his third of the year on the Champions Tour. He’s the fifth player with at least three wins this year.
Best South Dakota Beards Battle It Out For Local Charity
If you're known to have a stylish beard or you like raising money for great local charities, there's one South Dakota competition you can't miss. Some of the best beards in the Sioux Empire and beyond travel to Bottoms Up in Corson for the annual event dedicated to showing off sweet facial hair.
South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll – Sept. 19
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 19 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. Class 11AAA Jefferson (20) 4-0 100 1 O’Gorman 3-1 80 2 Harrisburg 3-1 59 […]
RELATED PEOPLE
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls woman cried at the Queen’s funeral
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Britain and the world said farewell to Queen Elizabeth II with pomp and pageantry Monday. Crowds massed in the streets of London and at Windsor Castle to honor a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an era. A Sioux Falls woman just happened to be...
Have Rake? Will Travel? Rake the Town Takes the Spooky Out of Yard Work
If you have elderly parents or grandparents living a distance from you, you know about the worry that comes with the changing of summer into fall. "How will they get their yard work done?". It's 'Rake the Town' to the Rescue!. This program helps over 400 elderly and disabled Sioux...
Bridge Demolition to Disrupt I-229 Traffic in Sioux Falls
If you're driving on Interstate 229 in Sioux Falls late at night this week, there's a detour in your future. The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that demolition of the 60th Street North bridge I-229 will begin Tuesday (September 20). The work will commence from 8:00 PM to...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Sioux Falls man charged for killing dog
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man faces charges after an “incident” between himself and a dog led to the dog’s death. Sioux Falls police said on Monday, officers responded to the scene in southwest Sioux Falls where a 21-year-old man had injured a dog. The dog passed away due to those injuries, and the individual, Stephen Mcilwain from Sioux Falls, was arrested for felony animal cruelty.
IN THIS ARTICLE
South Dakota’s Most Searched Conspiracy Theory is BONKERS
Who doesn't love a good conspiracy theory? And while some hold more truth than others, The Mount Rushmore State's most searched conspiracy theory is pretty wacky. U.S. Direct recently unveiled its list of the most searched conspiracy in every state. Lizard People, Black Helicopters, and the New World Order were among the favorites in most states, but the people of South Dakota took a different route.
KELOLAND TV
2 southeast Sioux Falls businesses fail alcohol compliance check, police say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two businesses in the southeast area of Sioux Falls failed alcohol compliance checks, Sioux Falls Police said. The businesses that failed are the Walmart Supercenter at 5521 E. Arrowhead Parkway and the Hy-Vee food store at 1601 S. Sycamore Ave., according to police. The two sold alcohol to a person under 21.
Two Sioux Falls Businesses Busted in Alcohol Compliance Check
A pair of local businesses have been cited by the Sioux Falls Police Department for selling alcohol to underage customers. During the September 19 compliance check of 27 businesses in the Southeast area of the city, two establishments sold alcohol to a person under the age of 21:. Walmart Supercenter...
dakotanewsnow.com
Officer involved shooting in northwest Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in northwest Sioux Falls. It happened just after 5 p.m. Monday when Sioux Falls Police officers responded to a neighborhood near Marion and Benson Road. They say a man called in, saying he had a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dakotanewsnow.com
Mayor and county sheriff speak out against recreational marijuana
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As Sioux Falls officials highlighted their public safety concerns today, some also broached the topic of recreational marijuana. South Dakota voters will head to the polls in November to decide on the issue with Initiated Measure 27, but if it was up to Mayor Paul TenHaken or Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead, cannabis would not be legal beyond medical use.
Rapid City native Becky Hammon leads Aces to first WNBA championship
After more than two decades in the world of professional basketball as both a player and coach, Becky Hammon has claimed her first championship title.
Wilco Marks Its First Sioux Falls Show on Monday Night
Monday night concerts are fun ways to kick-off the new work week. However, one Monday night show that took place at the Washington Pavilion stood out from previous shows. This American rock-country group made its Sioux Falls debut. The American band Wilco is currently on the road for the group's...
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested for killing puppy
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 21-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars accused of killing a 3-month-old puppy. A prosecutor says Stephen McIlwain was upset because the chihuahua-dachshund mix went to the bathroom in the house. He allegedly punched the puppy in the chest, leaving behind marks. The...
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM
Sioux Falls, SD
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0