Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

Pentatonix coming to Sioux Falls this winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Grammy-award winning vocal group is hoping to kick off the holiday spirit in Sioux Falls with a show this November. Acapella group Pentatonix will be joined by vocalists Girl Named Tom for A Christmas Spectacular at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The concert will be on Sunday, November 27.
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls Open for Business to oppose slaughterhouse ban

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A second municipal ballot question committee has filed paperwork with the Sioux Falls city clerk’s office. The group Sioux Falls Open for Business says its purpose is to “oppose the slaughterhouse ordinance.” It filed paperwork with the city clerk’s office Tuesday morning. You can view the statement of organization document at the attached link and on the city clerk’s website.
South Dakota State
drgnews.com

Stricker Wins 2nd Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — Steve Stricker has won for the second straight time on the PGA Tour Champions. He shot a 64 Sunday in the final round of the Sanford International, then won with a birdie on the first extra hole against Robert Karlsson at Minnehaha Country Club. Stricker, who won The Ally Challenge two weeks ago and took last week off, won this event for the second time. The victory was his third of the year on the Champions Tour. He’s the fifth player with at least three wins this year.
KELOLAND

South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll – Sept. 19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 19 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. Class 11AAA Jefferson (20) 4-0 100 1 O’Gorman 3-1 80 2 Harrisburg 3-1 59 […]
Mitchell Tenpenny
Austin Williams
Sam Hunt
Travis Denning
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls woman cried at the Queen’s funeral

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Britain and the world said farewell to Queen Elizabeth II with pomp and pageantry Monday. Crowds massed in the streets of London and at Windsor Castle to honor a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an era. A Sioux Falls woman just happened to be...
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Sioux Falls man charged for killing dog

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man faces charges after an “incident” between himself and a dog led to the dog’s death. Sioux Falls police said on Monday, officers responded to the scene in southwest Sioux Falls where a 21-year-old man had injured a dog. The dog passed away due to those injuries, and the individual, Stephen Mcilwain from Sioux Falls, was arrested for felony animal cruelty.
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

South Dakota’s Most Searched Conspiracy Theory is BONKERS

Who doesn't love a good conspiracy theory? And while some hold more truth than others, The Mount Rushmore State's most searched conspiracy theory is pretty wacky. U.S. Direct recently unveiled its list of the most searched conspiracy in every state. Lizard People, Black Helicopters, and the New World Order were among the favorites in most states, but the people of South Dakota took a different route.
KELOLAND TV

2 southeast Sioux Falls businesses fail alcohol compliance check, police say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two businesses in the southeast area of Sioux Falls failed alcohol compliance checks, Sioux Falls Police said. The businesses that failed are the Walmart Supercenter at 5521 E. Arrowhead Parkway and the Hy-Vee food store at 1601 S. Sycamore Ave., according to police. The two sold alcohol to a person under 21.
dakotanewsnow.com

Officer involved shooting in northwest Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in northwest Sioux Falls. It happened just after 5 p.m. Monday when Sioux Falls Police officers responded to a neighborhood near Marion and Benson Road. They say a man called in, saying he had a...
dakotanewsnow.com

Mayor and county sheriff speak out against recreational marijuana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As Sioux Falls officials highlighted their public safety concerns today, some also broached the topic of recreational marijuana. South Dakota voters will head to the polls in November to decide on the issue with Initiated Measure 27, but if it was up to Mayor Paul TenHaken or Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead, cannabis would not be legal beyond medical use.
KELOLAND TV

Man arrested for killing puppy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 21-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars accused of killing a 3-month-old puppy. A prosecutor says Stephen McIlwain was upset because the chihuahua-dachshund mix went to the bathroom in the house. He allegedly punched the puppy in the chest, leaving behind marks. The...
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

