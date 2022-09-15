ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Triple injury concern for Aston Villa but Leander Dendoncker is available

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Aston Villa have fitness concerns ahead of Friday’s Premier League home clash with Southampton.

Ollie Watkins, Emi Martinez and Robin Olsen all face late fitness tests, but Leander Dendoncker is in contention to make his debut after missing the 1-1 draw against Manchester City with a throat complaint.

Loanee Jan Bednarek is unavailable as he cannot play against his parent club.

Southampton could hand a debut to defender Duje Caleta-Car at Villa Park.

The Croatia international joined Saints from Marseille on transfer deadline day but was not available for the subsequent 1-0 loss at Wolves due to a paperwork issue.

Full-back Tino Livramento (knee) and midfielder Romeo Lavia (hamstring) remain sidelined for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Olsen, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Chambers, Augustinsson, Young, Guilbert, Digne, Luiz, McGinn, Dendoncker, Sanson, Buendia, Nakamba, Coutinho, Ramsey, Kamara, Ings, Watkins, Bailey, Archer.

Southampton provisional squad: Bazunu, McCarthy, Caballero, Walker-Peters, Perraud, Salisu, Kotchap, Caleta-Car, Lyanco, Larios, Maitland-Niles, Aribo, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, S Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Djenepo, Mara, Edozie, Walcott, A Armstrong, Adams.

