ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Baaeed team content with decision to resist Arc temptation

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fopzf_0hwYwMRy00

Angus Gold admitted a tilt at the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe had been “tempting” for connections of Baaeed, following confirmation he will instead end his career in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot.

The champion miler successfully stepped up to 10 furlongs with a brilliant display in the Juddmonte International at York last month, stretching his unbeaten record to double figures.

With a trip to Leopardstown for last weekend’s Irish Champion Stakes later ruled out, it came down to a straight choice between the Champion Stakes or stepping up to a mile and a half at ParisLongchamp on October 2 for a race won by his sire Sea The Stars in 2009.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=096XHZ_0hwYwMRy00
Baaeed parades after victory at York (PA)

Haggas announced on Wednesday that his stable star would stick to a mile and a quarter, a decision Gold said was made in the best interests of Baaeed.

“We were always trying to do the right thing by the horse,” said Gold, long-standing racing manager for the late Sheikh Hamdan and the Shadwell operation.

“Of course it’s tempting to go for the Arc. I’ve been quoted saying I would love to try to win an Arc – I think it’s a fantastic race. For me it’s the greatest championship race in the world.

“But William has said from day one that if all went well at York and he looked like he relished the trip, then we would end up at Ascot. He feels strongly the Champion Stakes is the right race for the horse and with the greatest respect, he hasn’t got it too far wrong so far. We have to respect that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nbA25_0hwYwMRy00
Sheikha Hissa with Baaeed (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

“William spoke to Sheikha Hissa and they decided that’s what they wanted to do. It’s only opinions and I understand why people wanted to see him in the Arc, of course I do, I’d love to see him in the Arc, but we did what we felt was right for the horse and we’ll see whether we were right or not.

“You’d love to see them go on for three or four more years when they’re that good, but sadly that’s not reality.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Queen’s grandchildren to stage coffin vigil at Charles’s request

The decision to allow the Duke of Sussex to wear his uniform during a vigil at the Queen’s coffin was made by his father, King Charles III, royal sources have said. Charles also requested that the Queen’s eight grandchildren be allowed to participate in the vigil – standing in quiet contemplation around their grandmother for 15 minutes as a mark of respect – something they were all keen to undertake.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Stakes#Prix De L Arc De Triomphe#The Qipco Champion Stakes#Irish Champion Stakes#The Champion Stakes#Parislongchamp
newschain

Crown to be removed and white staff broken at Queen’s committal service

The Queen’s committal service in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, will feature traditions symbolising the end of Elizabeth II’s reign. A congregation of 800 people including the King, the royal family, realm prime ministers, governors-general and mourners from the Queen’s household past and present, including personal staff from across her private estates, will gather in the gothic church on Monday.
POLITICS
newschain

Everything you need to know about the Queen’s state funeral

The Queen’s state funeral will take place on Monday September 19 following her death on Thursday September 8. Here is everything you need to know about the late monarch’s funeral. – The timings. The funeral service will begin at 11am in Westminster Abbey, where the doors will open...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Mourners queue overnight for lying in state as King has day of reflection

Mourners are queuing overnight in London for the Queen’s lying in state while the King is set to take a day away from public duties. Members of the public can pay their respects to the late monarch’s coffin for 24 hours a day at Westminster Hall, with queues along Lambeth Bridge and Albert Embankment continuing to flow all night.
U.K.
newschain

Magnificent seven on Super Saturday for Roger Varian

A Sunday to savour has become a week to remember for Roger Varian, who six days on from bagging the second St Leger of his training career was saddling an incredible 34,838-1 across-the-card seven-timer on Saturday afternoon. The sensational Sakheer was the undoubted highlight when plundering Newbury’s feature Dubai Duty...
SPORTS
newschain

Chris Waller to miss the Queen’s funeral

Australian trainer Chris Waller has announced he will be unable to attend the Queen’s state funeral on Monday due to “Covid-19 related circumstances”. Waller was due to join Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Governor-General David Hurley at Westminster Abbey with senior UK politicians and heads of state from across the world expected to attend.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Mourners visiting London for Queen’s funeral urged to stay for lunch

Mourners travelling to London by train for the Queen’s funeral are being urged to stay for lunch to avoid overcrowding. There are fears that a “New Year’s Eve-type mass exodus” after the funeral cortege leaves Westminster will cause severe congestion at Tube and mainline stations, a rail industry source told the PA news agency.
U.K.
newschain

‘Small section’ of fans fail to observe minute’s silence for Queen

A “small section” of Dundee United fans failed to observe a minute’s silence held before kick off to honour the Queen, the club has said. Before the game against Rangers started, some Dundee United fans could be heard disrupting the tribute, with boos and chanting heard from the corner of the Ibrox stadium which housed several hundred away supporters.
SOCCER
newschain

King to lead siblings in poignant vigil over Queen’s coffin after Wales trip

The King is to visit Wales for the first time since ascending the throne before returning to London to hold a vigil at the Queen’s coffin with his brothers and sister. Charles and the Queen Consort will travel to Cardiff on Friday for the next leg of a home nations tour following the Queen’s death, after trips to Northern Ireland and Scotland.
U.K.
newschain

Chris Kamara thanks Middlesbrough fans for their support

Chris Kamara has thanked Middlesbrough fans for showing their support for the TV presenter during Saturday night’s home game against Rotherham. Middlesbrough-born Kamara, 64, who left Sky Sports at the end of last season, is battling apraxia of speech and this week revealed he felt “a fraud” as a broadcaster.
SOCCER
newschain

Scunthorpe leave it late to draw with York

A late equaliser from Rob Apter saw the spoils shared between Scunthorpe and York as they drew 1-1. The point lifts the Iron from the bottom of the National League table into 23rd while York drop down into eighth, just outside of the play-off places. York were awarded a penalty...
SOCCER
newschain

Pete Wild celebrates ‘great week’ with Barrow’s victory at Newport

Barrow boss Pete Wild celebrated his new contract with a 2-0 win at Newport that lifted his side into second in the Sky Bet League Two table. Wild and assistant manager Adam Temple, who only took charge in May, signed a new deal in midweek after a stunning start to the season and they claimed their seventh win in nine league games with a comfortable victory at Rodney Parade.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
156K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy