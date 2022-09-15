Akur8 Releases its first Global Insurance Pricing Survey, Revealing a Desire Across the Insurance Industry for Convergence Between Actuarial and Data Science

Infinite Group, Inc. (IGI) IMCI is consolidating after a relatively strong week. On Monday, shares soared by over 25% after an announcement from its wholly-owned subsidiary, IGI CyberLabs, that its patented award-winning Nodeware® technology made further progress supporting vital integrations in the MSP ecosystem through key strategic partnerships. These integrations are expected to be more than just near-term value drivers for IMCI and its investors. They also accelerate IMCI's long-term mission to provide powerful and robust solutions that enable their partners and clients to simplify business processes, increase revenue, and deliver added value to their own customers.

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO