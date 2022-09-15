Akur8 Releases its first Global Insurance Pricing Survey, Revealing a Desire Across the Insurance Industry for Convergence Between Actuarial and Data Science

Read full article on original website
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
Samsung admits security breach exposed customers’ personal data – check what’s at risk
THE TECHNOLOGY giant Samsung has had customer information stolen by a hacker in a security breach. Who the attackers are or what they are after is unknown at this time. “We determined through our ongoing investigation that personal information of certain customers was affected,” Samsung wrote in an email to customers who were victims of the security breach.
Entrepreneur Launches Technology-Driven, Customized Black-Owned Life Insurance Platform
Meet Sam Ayeni, founder and CEO of AfriKare Life, a Black-owned company that has developed an easy life insurance platform and other financial solutions to help working-class people of African descent and other people of color in America. Mr. Ayeni, with his founding partners, Maureen Marcus and Andrew Fyneboy, are...
Samsung's US customer data hacked: Here's what info was taken
Samsung's U.S. data servers were hacked in late July, but Samsung didn't inform affected customers until September.
CNBC
Cisco ex-CEO John Chambers is taking on his former company with new networking startup called Nile
Nile is being led by Cisco's former development chief Pankaj Patel and was co-founded by John Chambers, who spent two decades as Cisco's CEO. The startup promises to run networking infrastructure for wireless connections at offices, and can save companies up to 50% on their costs. Cisco is one of...
CNBC
Here's how much the typical Gen Z worker makes in every U.S. state
Gen Z workers make up about 12.6% of the workforce as of 2020, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and typically earn about $32,500 annually, according to an August analysis by GoBankingRates. GoBankingRates analyzed the median hourly, weekly and annual earnings of 16 to 24-year-olds...
Benzinga
Infinite Group Inc. Earns Investors Attention, Shares Jump After Announcing Strategic Integrations For Its Nodeware® SaaS Platform ($IMCI)
Infinite Group, Inc. (IGI) IMCI is consolidating after a relatively strong week. On Monday, shares soared by over 25% after an announcement from its wholly-owned subsidiary, IGI CyberLabs, that its patented award-winning Nodeware® technology made further progress supporting vital integrations in the MSP ecosystem through key strategic partnerships. These integrations are expected to be more than just near-term value drivers for IMCI and its investors. They also accelerate IMCI's long-term mission to provide powerful and robust solutions that enable their partners and clients to simplify business processes, increase revenue, and deliver added value to their own customers.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Xeneta raises $80M to build out its real-time analytics platform for shipping and air freight
The incomparable Mike Butcher just celebrated 15 years at TechCrunch. You get less for murder these days, so that’s a hell of a milestone, and (as far as we know) he didn’t even seriously maim, far less murder, anyone. Awesome work, Mike. Glad to have you here with us! — Christine and Haje.
bestnewsmonitoring.com
Benzinga
London Commodities Consultancy, CRU, To Spotlight Prescriptive Analytics for Monetizing Data at Big Data LDN, The UK's Leading Data and Analytics Event
Learn How Decision Intelligence Can Turn Enterprise Data into New Lines of Business and Revenue Streams. The Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder of Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid), Avi Perez, will deliver a session with Will Blake, Chief Technology Officer of CRU, a global provider of business intelligence and consulting services for the global metals, mining and fertilizer industries, at Big Data LDN (London) on Wednesday 21st September at 12:40 p.m. BST at Olympia London. This historic Victorian exhibition space was founded in 1886 and is steps away from the TfL Kensington (Olympia) station.
Benzinga
Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market 2022 to Surpass US$ 525+ Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 28.1%
The global peer to peer (P2P) lending market reached a value of US$ 112.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 525.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 28.1% during 2022-2027. According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Peer to Peer (P2P)...
Samsung confirms data breach involving some users' personal information
Samsung confirmed that hackers had acquired access to users' personal data.
Why Embedded Finance Has the Potential to Reshape B2B Payments
It’s hard to pin down just how much a digital transformation is worth — what the quantifiable opportunity really is as new business models evolve. That’s especially true as payments, especially B2B payments, finally and fully catch up to long-awaited digital potential. Consulting firm Bain & Company...
ceoworld.biz
The contribution of Data Analytics
Data analytics can help organizations do everything from tailoring a marketing pitch for a single customer, to identifying and mitigating risks for their businesses. Data analytics ranges from processing simple routine tasks to complex behavioral analysis and predictive modeling. Simplifying Organizational Sales and Marketing Strategies Organizations use data analytics to understand customer trends and target their marketing strategies to specific audiences.
TechCrunch
Rephrase.ai lands fresh investment to grow its synthetic media platform
Rephrase was founded in 2019 by Malhotra, Shivam Mangla and Nisheeth Lahoti. Since their early college days, Lahoti wanted to build a “text-to-movie” engine that could take a script or storyboard as input and generate a film, Malhotra tells TechCrunch. That proved to be too ambitious, so instead, the Rephrase team developed an AI system that creates avatars of human actors by mapping their faces, synchronizing their lip movements, and mimicking the tone and tenor of their voices.
How to Address Sensitive Data Sprawl
Every organization has sensitive data—customer data, employee data, or operational data. Sensitive data can come in many forms, including:. Credentials used in application code or cloud services. Personally identifiable information (PII) Personal health information (PHI) Payment card data that is subject to PCI DSS. Every type of sensitive data...
Nature.com
Communication tool in management accounting: adapting Jakobson's (1960) communication model
Humanities and Social Sciences Communications volumeÂ 9, ArticleÂ number:Â 316 (2022) Cite this article. Cognition is often a problem in management accounting communication. A gap arises between the sender and receiver of management accounting information, leading to miscommunication. A semiotic approach is a practical tool to decrease such miscommunication in management accounting. Jakobson's communication model helps decrease such miscommunication. This study examines how Jakobson's communication model is helpful for management accounting communication and our proposed communication model is intended to support management by providing relevant and timely information for planning, controlling, and decision-making. Additionally, our communication model is designed to decrease miscommunication.
Tech Vs. Travel: How Innovation is Disrupting One of the World's Oldest Industries
Technology has taken leaps and bounds in the way that we travel. From couchsurfing to luxury holiday home sharing, there’s an answer to every desire, catered to every demand. Online reviews and recommendations increasing travel satisfaction. More people are booking through online means rather than through traditional channels. The idea is that travel will happen from the comfort of one of the 3.0-0 metaverse - part of the metaverse. Bitcoin is the first Bitcoin payment accepted by AirBaltic in 2014.
bestnewsmonitoring.com
TechCrunch
Most fintechs partner with banks; Varo became one, and says it’s paying off
The startup launched its banking services in 2017, aimed at making younger consumers comfortable doing all their banking online. It has raised nearly $1 billion since its 2015 inception and was valued at $2.5 billion at the time of its last raise in 2021. Its backers include institutions such as Lone Pine Capital, Warburg Pincus and The Rise Fund, as well as U2’s Bono and NBA player Russell Westbrook.
