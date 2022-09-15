ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Loan ranger to Premier League hot-shot – Ivan Toney in focus

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ygqi7_0hwYvXsW00

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has received his first England call-up following his fine start to the season.

The 26-year-old will be hoping to make his debut in the upcoming Nations League fixtures against Italy and Germany with an eye on landing a place in Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad.

Here, the PA news agency looks at things you may not know about England’s latest striker.

Record breaker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XPw7B_0hwYvXsW00
Toney broke goalscoring records as he helped Brentford secure promotion through the Championship play-offs (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)

Toney hit 31 goals in Brentford’s promotion campaign of 2020-21, a record for the Championship under that branding until bettered by Aleksandar Mitrovic the following year.

Not to be daunted in the Premier League, he then notched 12 goals in 33 top-flight appearances for the Bees last season.

He already has five in six at the start of the current campaign, including a hat-trick in the 5-2 win over Leeds last time out.

Wolves at the door

Toney’s career could have taken an altogether different path had a move to Wolves materialised in 2014.

Still plying his trade as a teenager at Northampton, Kenny Jackett’s second-tier side made an approach to land Toney for a reported £500,000.

Everything was agreed before Toney failed his medical due to an unspecified reason, leading him back to Northampton.

Toney would recall the situation after scoring and assisting in Brentford’s 2-0 Premier League win at Molineux last term. “I was going to sign for Wolves back in the day so that gave me a little bit of motivation,” he said.

The loan ranger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3duliN_0hwYvXsW00
Toney enjoyed a fine loan stint at Scunthorpe (Anthony Devlin/PA) (PA Archive)

Toney eventually got a move to Newcastle but, with just two Premier League appearances for the club, loans gave him the chance to further cut his teeth.

He had two separate spells at Barnsley and Scunthorpe as well as time at Shrewsbury and Wigan, all while playing in League One.

He hit eight goals in 16 appearances for Scunthorpe in 2017-18, prompting Peterborough to sign him permanently for a reported £650,000.

It was with Posh where Toney found his feet, scoring 49 goals in 94 appearances across all competitions and ultimately earning a move to the Championship with Brentford.

Bees’ 83-year wait

No Brentford player has been selected for England since before the second World War, with Leslie Smith the last to make an appearance in 1939.

Smith played once at outside left against Romania while Billy Scott also won a solitary cap at inside right three years earlier against Wales.

The pair’s FA legacy numbers, listing every England player in order, are 628 for Scott and 654 for Smith – Toney will become number 1,272 on the list should he feature in this month’s games.

International options

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=129L7p_0hwYvXsW00
Ivan Toney is also eligible for Jamaica (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Archive)

Despite being born in Northampton, Toney also qualifies to represent Jamaica through his mother.

Just last year the forward was undecided on where his footballing allegiances would lie, telling the On the Judy podcast: “I think it’s crazy for my name to be out there like that, let alone considering who I’m going to choose.

“When the time’s right, and whatever the future holds, it’ll just fall into place. I’d have to have a long chat with my family first, see what goes on and how things pan out. I’m sure the right international side will come forward and I’ll choose them.”

While he has been called up by England, if he does not feature against Italy or Germany Toney would still be eligible to be capped by Jamaica should he so choose.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Queen’s grandchildren to stage coffin vigil at Charles’s request

The decision to allow the Duke of Sussex to wear his uniform during a vigil at the Queen’s coffin was made by his father, King Charles III, royal sources have said. Charles also requested that the Queen’s eight grandchildren be allowed to participate in the vigil – standing in quiet contemplation around their grandmother for 15 minutes as a mark of respect – something they were all keen to undertake.
U.K.
The Independent

Is Wolves vs Manchester City on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester City could move to the top of the Premier League as they take on Wolves at Molineux.Pep Guardiola’s side return to domestic action after a midweeek Champions League win against Borussia Dortmund. LIVE: Wolves vs Manchester City latest updates Summer signing Erling Haaland continued his outstanding start to the campaign with a spectacular leaping finish, but Wolves could give a debut to their own new striking addition, with Diego Costa in contention for a first appearance for the club.Costa has not played since last December but has joined the club on a free transfer after a serious injury...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivan Toney
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Kenny Jackett
The Independent

Premier League: Talking points as action returns with Wolves vs Man City and Brentford vs Arsenal

The Premier League returns to action this weekend after games were postponed last week following the Queen’s death.Here we take a look at the talking points.Remembering the QueenWith last weekend’s games called off as a mark of respect, the Premier League returns to action for the first time since the Queen died and there are plenty of tributes planned ahead of and during the seven matches that are being played. Three games have been called off due to policing issues surrounding the funeral on Monday. Those that do go ahead will all observe a minute’s silence before kick-off, followed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

England squad: Ivan Toney late 'bolter', Harry Maguire lucky to keep place

Gareth Southgate's final England squad before he names the players travelling to the World Cup is mixture of trademark loyalty and the chance for Brentford's Ivan Toney to become a late 'bolter' for Qatar. Manchester United captain Harry Maguire, in particular, will be grateful for Southgate's faith after being marginalised...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Nations League#England#Uk#Brentford#Molineux
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
U.K.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Crown to be removed and white staff broken at Queen’s committal service

The Queen’s committal service in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, will feature traditions symbolising the end of Elizabeth II’s reign. A congregation of 800 people including the King, the royal family, realm prime ministers, governors-general and mourners from the Queen’s household past and present, including personal staff from across her private estates, will gather in the gothic church on Monday.
POLITICS
newschain

Farrend Rawson heads late Morecambe winner against Forest Green

Defender Farrend Rawson’s stoppage-time header against his former club Forest Green handed Morecambe their first win of the season. Former Premier League striker Connor Wickham’s moment of magic handed Forest Green the lead on 30 minutes but on-loan Huddersfield striker Kieran Phillips levelled the game up on the cusp of the break before Rawson popped up at the death.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Nottingham Forest squandered a lead for the second successive Premier League game as they slipped to a 3-2 home defeat by Fulham in the Premier League.Taiwo Awoniyi gave Forest the perfect start when he headed them in front after 11 minutes from a Ryan Yates corner, but Fulham struck three times in six minutes early in the second half to turn the match on its head.Tosin Adarabioyo headed the equaliser in the 54th minute from a Willian cross and three minutes later Joao Palhinha found the top corner with a superb left-footed effort. Forest were at sixes and sevens and Fulham scored again when Harrison Reed fired home from a Bobby De Cordova-Reid cross.Lewis O’Brien gave Forest hope with a 77th-minute effort but Steve Cooper’s side could not salvage a point.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Nathan Jones thrilled as Luton finally produce second-half performance

Luton boss Nathan Jones hailed his side’s ‘wonderful’ second-half display as they earned a first home win of the season by beating Blackburn 2-0 at Kenilworth Road. A quiet opening 45 minutes preceded a dominant performance after the break from the Hatters, with goals from Carlton Morris and Reece Burke sealing victory.
SOCCER
newschain

Joey Barton proud of Bristol Rovers side despite heavy loss to Lincoln

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton insisted he was proud of his players despite their humbling 6-3 defeat by Lincoln at the Memorial Ground. A hat-trick from on-loan Sunderland winger Jack Diamond ultimately proved to be the difference between the sides while striker Ben House, with a brace, and Matty Virtue also got on to the scoresheet.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
156K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy