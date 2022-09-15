Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar 33% to 133%, According to Wall Street
Amazon could deliver solid returns, thanks to its fast-growing cloud hosting unit. Brookfield Infrastructure could attract risk-averse investors. Analysts think that Shopify can return to its winning ways.
Motley Fool
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 61% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
A struggling tech sector and tepid revenue growth have weighed on Nvidia stock. Even in the midst of the downturn, the company has continued to steal market share from rivals. Nvidia's industry-leading position and large addressable market should help the stock come roaring back.
Ads are coming to Netflix soon – here's what we can expect and what that means for the streaming industry
Ads are coming to Netflix, perhaps even sooner than anticipated. The Wall Street Journal has reported that Netflix has moved up the launch of their ad-supported subscription tier to November. The Sydney Morning Herald, meanwhile, is reporting that Australia is amongst the first countries likely to experience ads on Netflix later this year. Netflix first announced they would introduce a new, lower-priced, subscription tier to be supported by advertising in April. This was an about-face from a company that had built an advertising free, on-demand television empire. Indeed, it was only in 2020 that Netflix CEO Reed Hastings ruled out advertising...
Netflix, HBO, Comcast Make a Huge Streaming Mistake
Before streaming existed, most American households -- roughly 105 million of the 122 million total -- paid for cable. That's because while cable was the only game in town. It also, for a long time, offered an excellent value for your money. Yes, everyone got a lot of channels they...
epicstream.com
DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years
There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
Box Office: ‘The Woman King’ Prevails With Projected $18 Million Opening Weekend
“The Woman King” has found its throne at the box office. The Sony release is drumming up a projected $18 million opening from 3,765 locations, in line with most analysts’ estimates heading into the weekend. The epic also benefited from landing some premium format auditoriums, such as Imax, lending an additional boost to revenue. Though that doesn’t necessarily qualify as a grand opening, it’s a solid start for the action film, which carries a $50 million production budget and has no ties to existing franchises. What’s more, it’s more than enough for “The Woman King” to top box office charts on a...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s latest expensive flop has already crashed out of the global Top 10
Netflix‘s original movies aren’t always the most critically acclaimed films out there, but the streamer’s tactic of throwing a lot of money at the wall and coaxing big names on board often does the job of convincing users to click nonetheless. e.g. The Gray Man. However, the platform’s most recent pricey original has failed to both win over critics and find an audience, as it’s crashing hard in the global rankings.
Amazon's $1 billion LOTR 'Rings of Power' is losing the ratings and viewer battle to HBO's 'House of the Dragon'
Hostile viewer reactions to the "Lord of the Rings" spinoff pose risks for Amazon Studios and Prime membership.
Motley Fool
Why Disney Is Smart to Keep ESPN
In this podcast, Motley Fool senior analyst Jason
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Down 94% to Buy on the Dip, According to Wall Street
GoPro just released three brand-new cameras at once in a bid to expand its addressable market. The company continues to see blistering growth in its high-profit-margin subscriptions. Despite its stock losing 94% of its value from its all-time high, the tide is turning bullish on Wall Street.
Motley Fool
Netflix Stock: Headed to $240?
After getting crushed earlier this year, Netflix stock has risen sharply in recent months. The stock is still down substantially from a 52-week high of more than $700. Netflix plans to launch an ad-supported tier earlier next year.
Motley Fool
Why Netflix Stock Was Trading Higher Earlier Today
Analysts at Evercore ISI like Netflix's advertising opportunity, which could boost revenue and margins through 2024. Another analyst sees more problems for the company, given the weakening ad market.
Showtime streaming service may reportedly be merged with Paramount+
For one streaming service, the show may be over. Paramount is considering shutting down Showtime's streaming service and moving all of its content to Paramount+, The Wall Street Journal reports. This would be the latest example of a company consolidating multiple streaming options to better compete against rivals like Netflix
The Transgender Joker Movie Just Got Pulled From TIFF, But Its Wild Trailer Is Still Available
Vera Drew was planning on making her Toronto International Film Festival debut with a movie she wrote, directed and starred that's inspired by the legendary DC villain The Joker. Well, this will be another example of a DC movie villain that didn’t get their own light to shine... kind of. This transgender version of the Joker got pulled from TIFF, but its trailer still exists online.
Morbius continues to defy critical reviews to become second most popular movie on Netflix US right now
Marvel and Sony’s Spider-Man spin-off Morbius has been climbing up Netflix’s streaming charts. The movie reached the platform in the US on September 9, and it’s already at number two in their Top 10 film list, only behind the Netflix Original film End of the Road. Morbius...
Motley Fool
Why Volta Stock Rocketed Higher Today
A major Detroit automaker announced a plan to prepare its dealerships to sell more EVs. President Joe Biden touted recent federal legislation that will support the adoption of EVs, and announced the federal government's first allocation of funding to build charging stations in 35 states.
Adobe to buy Figma in $20 billion bid on future of work that spooks investors
Sept 15 (Reuters) - Adobe Inc agreed on Thursday to acquire cloud-based designer platform Figma for $20 billion, sparking investor concerns about the rich price tag that led to a drop of more than $30 billion in the market value of the Photoshop maker.
Motley Fool
Move Over, Nvidia. These High-Growth Nasdaq Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now.
Nvidia isn't in great health right now, but its rival Advanced Micro Devices isn't slowing down. Palo Alto Networks is taking advantage of the fast-growing cybersecurity market, and should sustain its momentum.
Motley Fool
Thursday's Big Stock Winner Reveals a Massive Investment Opportunity
Major market benchmarks kept losing ground on Thursday. A surprise $14 billion acquisition of STORE Capital sent its stock soaring. Other real estate investment trusts didn't make big moves, but they could still be good opportunities.
Motley Fool
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE -1.47%) Q4 2022
