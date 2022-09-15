Read full article on original website
Related
Ranking the top 10 New York Giants of the Super Bowl era; See where Eli Manning and Lawrence Taylor rank
The New York Giants are one of the most storied franchises in the NFL. They have a total of eight
Richard Sherman’s brutal Thursday Night Football comments resurface now he’s on Amazon broadcast team
RICHARD SHERMAN may be part of Thursday Night Football now - but he wasn't always a fan. The former defensive back has signed up for a career in the media with Amazon. Sherman, 34, is part of Amazon Prime Video's team for their coverage of Thursday Night Football. But the...
How to watch the NFL’s new Thursday Night Football live online for free—and without cable
Amazon, which will broadcast Thursday Night Football in 2022, plans to offer the games a bit differently than fans are used to. Thursday night football, for the past few years, has been the domain of the NFL Network and Fox. But starting Sept. 15, change is in the air. Just...
Photos: Meet The Woman Who Was With Jeff Bezos At Chiefs-Chargers Game
On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Los Angeles Chargers in one of the most anticipated games of the season. Before the game kicked off, the Chiefs celebrated their 50th anniversary of Arrowhead Stadium. Among those on the field to celebrate the occasion was billionaire Jeff Bezos. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL fans thought Kirk Herbstreit announcing Chiefs-Chargers on ‘Thursday Night Football’ was so strange
With NFL broadcasts experiencing a game of musical chairs before the 2022 season started, some new TV partnerships and booth assignments will take some time for fans to get used to. Take Joe Buck and Troy Aikman calling games on ESPN for Monday Night Football as one example. A completely...
Ryan Fitzpatrick Awkwardly Ends Radio Interview With Angry Reaction to Waterslide Injury Rumors
Listen as former NFL QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, who is now part of the media, got extremely annoyed at a light-hearted question in an interview. The post Ryan Fitzpatrick Awkwardly Ends Radio Interview With Angry Reaction to Waterslide Injury Rumors appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NFL World Reacts to First TNF Game on Amazon Prime Video
Fans must have an Amazon Prime subscription to access the Chiefs vs. Chargers game on Thursday night.
Potential Broadcast Partner For LIV Golf Has Reportedly Emerged
At first, LIV Golf seemed like a curiosity, but the fledgling Saudi-backed series has been able to lure away some major PGA Tour pros. With LIV looking like it will continue to be a player on the golf landscape, the organization is looking to secure a television rights deal. According to Front Office Sports, FOX has emerged as the "leading contender."
GOLF・
RELATED PEOPLE
AthlonSports.com
Odell Beckham Jr. Makes His Opinion On Saquon Barkley Very Clear
Odell Beckham Jr. went from player in 2021 to fan in 2022. The former NFL star is currently a free agent as he recovers from a significant injury he suffered during the Super Bowl. With all his free time, OBJ is spending it watching as much football that he can.
Michael Kay: Aaron Judge will turn heads with new free agency demands
New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge has faced questions about his free agency this week, though some would argue he has important matters to deal with right now. Yankees commentator Michael Kay claims that Judge is seeking significantly more than his previous offer from the team itself. New York offered...
How To Watch the New York Yankees vs Milwaukee Brewers Game Live Tonight
Will Aaron Judge break the American League Home Run record this weekend? Tune in to catch all the action as the New York Yankees take on the Milwaukee Brewers in a 3 game series.
NJ.com
NJ
209K+
Followers
122K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0