89-year-old woman dies after pit bull attack in Golden
The Golden Police Department says an 89-year-old woman injured in a pit bull attack last week has died.
Fire tears through Denver homeless camp
According to the Denver Fire Department, crews were called to the regulated homeless Safe Outdoor Space located near 8th Avenue and Elati Street where a fire had sparked up, destroying several tents.
Westword
Stepping Up: Jonathon Stalls Wants Denver to Walk This Way
With the sounds of combustion engines clogging the ears of a few dozen people standing alongside West Colfax Avenue beneath Federal Boulevard, Jonathon Stalls begins to preach. “I want you to just feel it, I want you to just smell it,” Stalls says. “It’s important that we’re in this tension....
cpr.org
Colorado police left woman inside car parked on train tracks, leading to crash and serious injuries
A woman was injured in Weld County late Friday night after three Colorado police officers left her in a squad car that was subsequently hit by a train. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that it is looking into the incident. According to the bureau, a Platteville...
Weld Co. Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz killed in hit & run crash
Weld County Sheriff's Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz has been identified as the victim in Sunday's hit-and-run crash north of Greeley. Hein-Nutz had been with the sheriff's office since 2018 at 21 years old. She was killed just one week away from celebrating her 24th birthday. The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the circumstances of Sunday's crash. The Weld County Sheriff's Office is assisting. The driver of the hit-and-run vehicle is known as Octavio Gonzalez-Garcia. He is 37 or 38 years old and residing in Weld County. Detectives said that a falsified Green Card and a fake Social Security card were recovered from his vehicle....
Missing Colorado hiker found dead after getting separated from group
A missing Colorado hiker was found dead Sunday in Horsetooth Mountain Park after his group became lost and got separated from one another, authorities said. Deputies were notified of the missing man around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday and launched a multi-agency search, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said. Search...
Encampment burns down in Denver in area set aside for unhoused community
It was a frightening scene on Saturday night as a homeless encampment on Elati Street and 8th Avenue went up in flames.Video shared by a neighbor shows the fire cracking and popping moments after the site caught fire."It was a horrific site," said Craig Arfsten, with Citizens for a Safe and Clean Denver. Arfsten went out to the scene after receiving numerous calls from concerned neighbors in the area. Neighbors in the area told CBS News Colorado that the fire moved quickly, getting within feet of people's homes. The Denver Fire Department said that no one was injured in the fire."I'm...
Colorado Man Who Killed His Mom and Said He ‘Did What He Had to Do’ Is Sentenced to Decades Behind Bars
A 43-year-old Colorado man is set to spend several decades behind bars for fatally shooting his 67-year-old mother inside of her home more than two years ago. An Arapahoe County judge on Thursday ordered Tyrone L. Garth to serve a sentence of 40 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections for killing Mae Rose Garth in 2020, records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Old Town shooting leaves 1 hospitalized, no arrests made
One person was hospitalized overnight after being shot multiple times near Fort Collins.
Deputies looking for vehicular homicide suspect
Deputies in Weld County are looking for a driver that was involved in a deadly hit-and-run.
Westword
A Brief History of Swatting: Threats Against East High and More Schools
Denver Police Department officers swarmed East High School on September 19, after the facility was targeted by threats from a thus-far-unknown source, who appears to have had a busy day. Similar warnings were issued to at least four other schools across the state, leading authorities to conclude that they were examples of swatting — bogus portents of doom intended to trigger responses from SWAT teams, and issued just for the thrill of it.
Westword
Poverty-Fighting CrossPurpose Opens Second Location in Englewood
CrossPurpose, a nonprofit organization that helps people get on productive career paths, just opened a location in Englewood and plans to add additional spots in Aurora and north Denver. CrossPurpose got its start in 2008 when co-founder Jason Janz and others recognized the need for programming that would help people...
Dog lost in wilderness found alive after 3 months
The family of Farrah, a 3-year-old golden retriever, were relieved when they got the call that their missing dog was found after months in the wild.
Westword
Boulder Could Expand Shared Scooter Program Beyond Pilot Area
In 2018, shared e-scooters began popping up in cities across the U.S., including Denver, creating chaos on the streets. People were zipping by pedestrians on these new devices and parking them in the middle of sidewalks, blocking the right-of-way. Denver ultimately had to work backwards, creating laws and signing contracts to reel in the scooter madness. But Boulder chose a different route.
Westword
Cluck It: A New Chicken Trend Now Rules the Roost in Denver
For decades, America's fried chicken scene was dominated by the Southern style of the food popularized by chains like Kentucky Fried Chicken (now officially known simply as KFC), Popeyes and Church's. Then, in the mid-2010s, a new chicken trend began creeping onto the scene that celebrated another Southern-born flavor profile: Nashville hot chicken.
Westword
OxiClean Founder and Su Teatro Collaborate on Production About Growing Up Jewish in Denver
In 2019, longtime Su Teatro patron Max Appel came to the theater to see Northside, Bobby LeFebre’s play about the gentrification of a Chicano neighborhood in Denver. It made him think about a story he’d spent years wanting to tell, and he wondered if Su Teatro just might be the place to do so.
Westword
Reader: I Loved Colorado, Until I Didn't
According to recent studies, a large percentage of transplants to the state of late are rich — or as they might prefer, "comfortable." But a new analysis by United Van Lines shows that influx of well-heeled transplants and the skyrocketing high cost of living is also inspiring residents to leave Colorado.
Bullet hits family’s windshield on I-25
A man and his teenage daughter were traveling home on Interstate 25 when they ended up in the middle of gunfire.
Westword
Denver Union Station: Clinic or Bus Depot?
Since undergoing a $54 million renovation and grand reopening in 2014, Denver Union Station has served as the bustling heart of downtown travel and commerce. Thirty-thousand visitors pass through daily to visit the luxurious Crawford Hotel as well as high-end restaurants and retail shops located beneath the iconic neon-red letters illuminating the station’s ground floor. However, there is another side to Union Station – a literal underbelly – that inspires considerably less awe than the grand structure above.
