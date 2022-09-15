ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Former Bama Player Faces Old Team Saturday

The Alabama Crimson Tide welcomes the Vanderbilt Commodores into Bryant-Denny Stadium for the first time since 2011. The Tide will also welcome former Alabama player and current Vanderbilt place kicker Joseph Bulovas back to the Capstone. Bulovas was a member of the Tide from 2017-20. The Mandeville, Ala. native appeared...
Are Fans Overreacting to Alabama’s Shortcomings?

As per usual, Alabama football has run through its home nonconference schedule in 2022. As per usual, fans aren't wholly satisfied. The Crimson Tide's 3-0 start includes wins over Utah State (55-0) and Louisiana-Monroe (63-7). Meanwhile, Georgia has beaten two power five teams by a combined margin of 97-10. The...
Alabama Lands Huge Defensive Lineman Commitment

The Alabama Crimson Tide received great news on Monday on the recruiting trail. 4-star defensive lineman Jordan Renaud announced to 247Sports that he is committing to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Renaud is considered the No. 7 defensive lineman in the class and the No. 69 overall prospect in the class according to the 247Sports Composite.
Kickoff Time Announced For Alabama-Arkansas Game

The Southeastern Conference and CBS announced the game time for the Oct. 1 showdown between Alabama and Arkansas on Monday. The Crimson Tide and Razorbacks will kick off in Fayetteville, Ark. at 2:30 p.m. CST on CBS. Alabama and Arkansas both sit at 3-0 heading into week four. Alabama has...
Crimson Tide Sends Offer to Memphis Commit

Class of 2023 athlete Arion Carter has received an offer from the Alabama Crimson Tide. "After a great visit and conversation with Coach Saban I am extremely blessed to receive an offer from The University Of Alabama!!! @TNSelect7V7 @smyrnafootball @AlabamaFTBL," tweeted Carter. The Tenn., native was on an unofficial visit...
Alabama’s “Explosive Guy” On Offense

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had many positive things to say when he spoke to the media after Alabama’s 63-7 win over ULM. One player that Saban highlighted in his postgame press conference was running back Jahmyr Gibbs. “He is an explosive guy," said Saban. "We need as many...
Former Heisman Trophy Winner Achieves a Career Milestone

Sunday, former Alabama running back and current New Orleans Saint Mark Ingram surpassed 10,000 career yards. Coming Flint, Mich., Ingram was a 4-star recruit who committed to the Crimson Tide in the class of 2008. In three seasons with the Tide, Ingram rushed for 3,261 yards, 42 touchdowns, won the 2009 National Championship, and became the first Alabama player to win the Heisman Trophy.
Nick Saban Shares Adorable Moment With Grandson

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban shared an adorable moment with his grandson, James on Saturday evening. Kristen Saban Setas, Saban's daughter, posted a photo to her Instagram of the sweet moment between the two. The seven-time national champion is seen hugging his grandson prior to leaving for the Alabama...
Alabama Falls in Latest Coaches Poll

There is a new consensus number one team in college football after the new AFCA Coaches Poll was released Sunday afternoon. The defending national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs, have taken over first place in the coaches poll while also being first in the Associated Press (AP) poll for the second week in a row.
Crimson Commanders: Week 2

The Washington Commanders day had the furthest thing from a banner day in Detroit as the team fell by a score of 36-27 to the Lions. While three of the five Alabama alumni on the team were dressed and saw action, they were mostly a non-factor. The Commanders put on...
WASHINGTON, DC
